Justice League Unlimited is one of DC's finest animated shows, but for reasons that separate it from what came before and what would follow. The show owes much of its quality to its anthological structure, which allowed the series to introduce a slew of lesser-known heroes and villains efficiently and effectively. Heroes such as Booster Gold, Hawk and Dove, Zatanna, and Question are thrust into the limelight, while dusty, underused troublemakers such as Amazo, Mordru, Chronos, and Granny Goodness get some love, too.

Those were different times, though. Then, it was much easier to keep track of hero and villain rosters, ongoing rivalries, etc. Now, the superhero craze has reached a feverish new high, which is fantastic for comic nuts but overwhelming for casual fans. It's unreasonable to expect everyone and their moms to recognize B-Listers such as Blue Beetle, Captain Atom, etc. Luckily, through its one-off stories centered around heroes beloved and obscure, Justice League Unlimited makes DC canon more accessible and less daunting. The series is recent enough that its iterations of these characters have held onto their popularity, but old enough that these same characters have been benched and most certainly forgotten.

With DC's vast tapestry of characters and concepts in mind, we've compiled a list of lesser-known characters showcased in Justice League Unlimited that we feel deserve more love.

Booster Gold

Image via WarnerMedia

There's a lot to love about Booster Gold. He's a funny, ambitious showboat who basks in glory he didn't earn and has no real concept of what it means to be a hero. There are elements here we've seen before (Tony Stark, anyone?) and elements we haven't.

In the Justice League Unlimited episode “The Greatest Story Never Told,” Booster Gold is tested exquisitely. As the battle against Mordru heats up, he is tasked with “crowd control,” a role that to him seems more like a relegation than a reward. But as he saves ant farms, guides elderly women to bus stops for evacuation, and busies himself with other “small-time” heroics, he stumbles upon another problem: an esteemed scientist is stumbling around town garbed in an artificial black hole, and the only way to stop him is to clamp an inhibitor around his neck.

The entire episode is tangential, but it gives us a clear glimpse into the motivations and machinations of a developing hero. This is the kind of story that would translate to the big screen well, and a high-profile screenwriter seems to agree. Sadly, while X-Men: First Class co-writer Zack Stentz has been writing a Booster Gold live-action movie for years, Warner Bros. has yet to greenlight the production. It's time for this background hero to bask in the spotlight.

Mister Miracle

Image via WarnerMedia

In recent years, DC Comics (more specifically writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads) have shown Mister Miracle plenty of love. Their 12-issue limited series, Mister Miracle, won awards for its gut-wrenching examination of trauma and healing. Called “the world's greatest escape artist,” Scott Free is part of Jack Kirby's Fourth World tetralogy and easily one of the most fascinating DC heroes ever conceived.

In the Justice League Unlimited episode “The Ties That Bind,” Granny Goodness forces Mister Miracle and Big Barda to bust Darkseid's son, Kalibak, out of prison. It's one of the best episodes the show ever produced, and most of its appeal comes from the Mister Miracle/Big Barda dynamic, which creator Jack Kirby based off his relationship with his wife, Roz.

A Mister Miracle movie or show would certainly be a different animal, but it would enrich DC's library of adaptations in unique ways. Ava DuVernay and King were attached to a New Gods movie that would feature Mister Miracle and his wife, Big Barda, but Warner Bros. canceled the project in April 2021.

Felix Faust

Image via WarnerMedia

Felix Faust has always been ridiculously underrated. With infrequent appearances scattered across a number of DC animated shows, Faust is a terrifying sorcerer whose powers put the Justice League in some truly dicey situations. He appeared in a handful of Justice League episodes, as well as in Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Young Justice, and others.

His role in Justice League Unlimited is small but memorable. In the Season 2 episode “The Balance,” Faust tricks his way out of a mirror prison. As this scene proves, he's crafty, brilliant, and nearly always steps ahead of his adversaries, making him a psychological threat as well as a physical and emotional one.

The thing about Faust is that out of every villain on this list, he's one who has the most potential as a live-action character. He doesn't sport any weirdness that wouldn't translate well to the big screen. We got to see him in NBC's short-lived Constantine series a few years back, but that wasn't nearly enough to satisfy those who see how great of a big bad he could be.

Shining Knight

Image via WarnerMedia

Throughout his long life, Shining Knight (Sir Justin) has been many things. He is ancient, having originally been a member of the Knights of the Round Table who killed the murderous ogre Blunderbore and was frozen in suspended animation for hundreds of years. Sadly, he hasn't gotten the love he deserves quite yet.

Many of Shining Knight's appearances in Justice League Unlimited are non-speaking, with a notable exception being the episode “Patriot Act.” But even then, we get precious little of him. He shows up for many of the Justice League Unlimited's biggest battles, and the series makes a point to ensure we know he's around. But with few speaking roles and a somewhat underwhelming part in DC's live-action Stargirl series, it's time for Sir Justin to step into the spotlight.

Deadman

Image via WarnerMedia

I adore Deadman. DC doesn't seem interested in giving him a prominent role in anything, which is a shame considering how much fun a Deadman film or series could be. A dead superhero who can possess any sentient being? That's amazing! What's disappointing, though, is that while Warner Bros. was interested in showcasing Deadman for quite some time, they never fully committed to producing the project. At one point, Supernatural creator Eric Kripke signed on to make a Deadman-focused CW series, but plans for the show fell through.

Justice League Unlimited features Deadman teaming up with Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman to stop supervillains from obtaining a powerful artifact. “Dead Reckoning” marks the only time he appears on the show, and it's one of the few instances where he's just as important to the plot as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

So yeah, the appeal is there. DC and Warner Bros. just need to bite the bullet and make it happen.

Kalibak

Image via WarnerMedia

Kalibak's part in Darkseid's plots isn't unlike Steppenwolf's role in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Desperate for his father's admiration and respect, Kalibak makes repeated attempts on Superman's life. Predictably, he fails each time. His appearances in Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League, and Justice League Unlimited paint him as a brutish powerhouse who lacks his father's intelligence and sophistication.

In Justice League Unlimited, Mister Miracle and Big Barda break Kalibak out of prison on Granny Goodness' orders. That's the only time we see him in the series, which only reinforces the need for more Kalibak. He has a dimension to him that many of Darkseid's other minions don't, and that earnest desire to please his father could take him in a number of fun directions.

Still, it would be nice to see Kalibak appear in a new, higher-profile adaptation that dedicates some time to exploring his motivations and aspirations.

Deadshot

Image via WarnerMedia

Will Smith portrayed Deadshot in David Ayer's ill-fated Suicide Squad, but that film didn't come remotely close to doing this character justice. Men with godly aim aren't rare in the DC Universe; Deathstroke, Bloodsport, and Green Arrow are others who immediately pop into mind, and the list doesn't stop there. While Justice League Unlimited does spotlight Deadshot in the Season 2 episode “Task Force X,” it isn't nearly enough to satisfy fans of one of the Suicide Squad's deadliest staples.

In Justice League Unlimited, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and others are hired to swipe the Annihilator armor from the Justice League Watchtower. Deadshot speaks little but shoots lots, leaving most of the yammering to Captain Boomerang. But it's his formidability and quiet strength that make him so much fun onscreen, and DC needs to use him more frequently in their film and television projects.

Because there are so many assassins in the DC Universe, the key to making Deadshot stand out is to tease a solid performance out of a skilled actor. Deadshot's casting in Suicide Squad was perfect, but the rest of the movie fell apart around him and made it difficult to appreciate what Will Smith brought to the role.

Doctor Fate

Image via WarnerMedia

I don't understand how Doctor Fate hasn't been featured more prominently in a film or show yet. He's one of the JL's most powerful members, complete with an array of powers that includes telepathy, teleportation, pyrokinesis, astral projection, superhuman strength, mastery of magic...the list continues.

The bulk of Doctor Fate's appearances in Justice League Unlimited are cameos and casual mentions, but the two episodes that feature him prominently are some of the show's most inventive stories. Not only is it Doctor Fate who offers to help Amazo find his purpose, but it's also Fate who helps take down Luthor and Gorilla Grodd toward the end of the series.

I don't think Doctor Fate would be a good subject for a solo outing, but featuring him in a future Justice League movie might just be enough to ensure he's given the attention he deserves.

Granny Goodness

Image via WarnerMedia

Granny Goodness is terrifying. She's sadistic and absurdly strong, and she boasts unbelievable prowess as a warrior. She's one of Darkseid's most feared lieutenants, but we don't see much of her on the screen side of things.

Her role in Justice League Unlimited is...limited, but it hints at so much more. Like with two previous entries on this list, she only appears in “The Ties That Bind.” She forces Mister Miracle and Big Barda to free Kalibak from prison, an impressive feat considering the pair's power. But that's just another day for Granny Goodness, who revels in her enemies' suffering and gets pretty much whatever she wants through brute force alone.

Aside from her brief appearance at the tail-end of Zack Snyder's Justice League, we haven't seen her in a live-action movie yet. She did appear in the final two seasons of Smallville, but other than that we haven't seen enough of her. I'm thinkin' it's time that changed.

Justice League Unlimited is streaming now on HBO Max.

