Over the last decade, Korean media has exploded in America! From BTS topping the Billboard charts to Parasite being the first non-English Best Picture winner at the Oscars to Squid Game being one of the best dramas in years, Korean entertainment is dominating pop culture. However, it can be tough to know what to check out next for people who haven’t been in the K-drama trenches since the early 2000s watching Freeze on public access television. That’s why we dove into Netflix's catalog to bring you the treasures hidden deep in its depths.

Here are the most underrated K-dramas on Netflix. For more recommendations, check out our lists of the best K-dramas on Netflix right now and the best movies and shows on the platform across all genres.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘Extracurricular’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Extracurricular Release Date 2020 - 2019 Creator(s) Kim Jin-min, Gin Han-sai

This thriller surrounding illegal sex work in South Korea follows Kim Dong-hee as a gifted high school student who moonlights as a security guard for some of the local sex workers in Seoul to pay for college. Extracurricular is a captivating series with a good number of twists throughout that never lets the audience settle into a casual routine before it introduces another wrinkle in this clever student’s life. The main appeal of the series, beyond the great camera work and top-tier acting, is the grounded story about doing whatever it takes to survive — a goal that unites each of the main characters, from the student sex worker who takes bigger risks for the prospect of extra money to a desperate father who would steal from the son the abandoned.

‘Mine’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Mine Release Date 2021 - 2020 Cast Lee Bo-young, Kim Seo-hyeong, Ok Ja-yeon, Yun Jee Kim, Cha Hak-yeon, Jung Yi-seo, Lee Hyun-wook, Park Hyuk-kwon

Mine feels like a classic chaebol drama with an extra layer of mystery and murder. For those unfamiliar with the concept, a chaebol is a rich family that is typically at the top of some industry in Korea, which makes them the perfect setting for stories about class issues and interpersonal clashes. (Think Crazy Rich Asians but Korean.) This series follows two women, played by Kim Seo-hyung and Lee Bo-young, who marry into a strict high-society family that encourages them to push down their true selves in service to be obedient wives. But everything gets flipped upside down when a sudden death rips the family apart.

‘Mask Girl’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Mask Girl Release Date August 18, 2023 Cast Ren Hanami, Yeom Hye-ran, Ahn Jae-hong, Suk Mun Creator(s) Mae Mi

Based on the Naver webtoon created by Mae-mi and Hee-se, Mask Girl is a dark psychological thriller about a young office worker who decides to create a masked internet streaming persona to make her nightlife more interesting. This morally gray yet breathtakingly colorful series packs so much story into seven fast-paced episodes that it makes the audience feel like they’re watching a stunningly beautiful train wreck. Something quite interesting about the construction of the main character is the production choice to have them played by three distinct actresses throughout — Lee Han-byeol, Nana, and Go Hyun-jung — to truly embody the different ways she transforms throughout the story.

‘My Mister’ (2018)

IMDb: 9.0/10