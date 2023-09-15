With the rise of streaming services in the digital era, there is no shortage of amazing and groundbreaking films that are catered to and created for audiences of all ages to enjoy. Recent hits like the live-action Little Mermaid, Sonic the Hedgehog movies, and Paddington movies show just how much is still possible when it comes to family-friendly entertainment on the big screen.

Although for every massively successful live-action family film, there are just as many equally great and powerful stories that for one reason or another are simply overlooked and left to the wayside. While animation is more often than not considered the primary method of family-friendly entertainment on the big screen, history has shown time and time again that live-action films directed towards families can be just as effective if not more.

10 'The Call of the Wild' (2020)

Based on the classic adventure novel, The Call of the Wild follows the story of a dog named Buck, whose life is completely upended after he is suddenly moved from his cozy California home to the dangers of the Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. Soon finding himself as a part of a mail delivery dog sled team, Buck experiences a wild and unpredictable adventure as he becomes one with his new surroundings, and makes multiple genuine friendships along the way.

Canine adventure stories have been a staple of family films for decades, from classics such as Old Yeller and The Adventures of Milo and Otis to new ventures such as A Dog's Purpose. The Call of the Wild is simply the latest modern reinterpretation of this trend, using high-level computer animation to create compelling action and facial expressions not otherwise possible in the past. The film also features a keynote underrated performance from Harrison Ford, who surprisingly gives it his all as the kind and reliable John Thornton.

9 'My Spy' (2020)

My Spy follows the story of JJ and Sophie, a duo consisting of a hardened and highly capable CIA operative and a clever 9-year-old girl. After JJ's operation of spying on Sophie's family is found out by Sophie, JJ is forced to work with and help Sophie in her day-to-day life so that she won't spill the beans and threaten his job. It doesn't take long before JJ takes a liking to Sophie and her family, making it all the more terrifying when they are suddenly at the forefront of danger.

Dave Bautista has consistently proven himself in recent years as a true comedic star, with My Spy being yet another one of his highly effective comedic roles, working excellently alongside co-star Chloe Coleman. The duo is constantly working off of one another, making for an enthralling and engaging duo whose friendship is heartwarming to watch unfold on screen. The film thankfully was able to do just well enough to garner a sequel in the works, so it won't be the last that we see of this duo in action.

8 'Nightbooks' (2021)

Nightbooks follows the story of Alex, a young boy with a profound talent for writing spooky and scary stories. One night, however, he is taken away from his comfortable life with his family and taken prisoner by an evil witch living in a magical, teleporting New York City apartment. The only thing keeping him safe from the witch's wrath is his spooky stories, so he is forced to write a new one every single night to appease the witch.

Nightbooks is filled to the brim with the same type of spooky, child-friendly charm that one would expect from a classic horror fable, right down to the evil witch and the brimming with innocence children. Nightbooks wears this inspiration on its sleeve, doubling down on the fantasy charm yet dark-when-it-needs-to-be style that made these fables classics in the first place. However, the film brings an effective modern twist to the fables of old, providing several unexpected twists and turns, as well as effective themes that ring true for modern children.

7 'Yes Day' (2021)

Yes Day follows the story of an adventurous experiment that is performed by two normally strict and busy parents, where they decide to spend a whole day where they aren't allowed to say no to the kids' requests. What follows is an unpredictable blast of a day that is filled with mischief and enjoyment around every corner, while the children begin to appreciate their normal lives when things begin to go wrong.

Yes Day's simple yet effective premise made it a hit among Netflix's audience, yet despite this, the film didn't get nearly the same high reception from critics, who cited the film as not going far enough. However, there's still a lot to enjoy from Yes Day, from its amazing cast who bring all the energy that the premise requires to the equally impressive production design, which makes each scene more bombastic than the last. Netflix seems to agree that they have something special with Yes Day, as there are currently plans for an upcoming sequel.

6 'We Can Be Heroes' (2020)

One of the many great family movies by director Robert Rodriguez, We Can Be Heroes follows a group comprising the children of world-famous superheroes, who spend their days in a secret superhero daycare center. However, when their parents are soon taken captive by alien invaders, the kids must learn to put aside their differences and work as a team to save their parents and the world.

While We Can Be Heroes was considered one of the biggest hits for Netflix in terms of watch time, fans and critics dismissed the film compared to the likes of Rodriguez's other family films, such as Spy Kids. However, We Can Be Heroes still holds a lot of merit as a true modern-day evolution of Rodriguez's classic filmmaking style for his family-friendly films. It is still packed with all the authentic charm that his family films usually provide, yet it caught the short end of the stick being compared to some of the most iconic family movies of the 2000s.

5 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' (2022)

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile follows the story of the Primm family, who soon after moving to New York City, discover that they have an eccentric singing crocodile who lives in their attic. Despite initial fears, Lyle proves himself to be a very sweet and kindhearted reptile, and after helping the family out with a number of their issues, he soon becomes a part of the family. However, once Lyle's original owner arrives, the family must work together to keep Lyle safe and help him get over his stage fright.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile does what so very little of these talking animal family movies accomplish and is perfectly able to lean into the absurdity and chaos of its premise. A singing crocodile voiced by Shawn Mendes is enough to earn a laugh in itself, and the film plays it straight in such an effective way that it makes just about every aspect of the film intentionally hilarious. These aspects of the film work alongside the tried and true conventions of CGI animal films, where the cute factor of Lyle in general goes a long way in making him come across as a lovable character.

4 'The One and Only Ivan' (2020)

The One and Only Ivan follows the story of a Gorilla named Ivan, living his life inside a suburban shopping mall as the leading attraction to a fading circus show. When a new animal enters the circus, it inspires Ivan to reminisce on how his life got to this point and question if he really wants to spend the rest of his life as an attraction for the enjoyment of humans.

Out of every CGI talking animal movie to be released, The One and Only Ivan is arguably the technical high point, showing some of the most beautiful and realistic renditions of talking animals ever put to film. The visual effects were so high quality that the film received an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects. In combination with the film's somber and beautiful portrayal of animals' desire to roam free, The One and Only Ivan can reach emotional highs reserved for the best that family movies have to offer. Despite its high quality, the lack of success for the film on Disney+ made it one of the many films to be purged from the website, no longer available to watch in any official capacity.

3 'Petite Maman' (2021)

Petite Maman is a French film that follows the story of eight-year-old Nelly, a young girl who has recently lost her grandmother and is in the process of helping her parents clean out her mother's childhood home. While on this short trip away from home, Nelly befriends a mysterious young girl named Marion, seen building a treehouse much like her mother did when she was young. The two quickly achieve a powerful friendship and bond with one another, as a realization dawns upon Nelly about who Marion truly is.

Petite Maman is arguably the closest that a modern-day film has gotten to replicating the energy and emotions that come from a classic children's fairy tale. The film has a powerful and infectious magical aura surrounding it and its characters, where the world is more than meets the eye, and the film is short and simple to let its powerful and simple life lessons take center stage. The film has numerous powerful statements about the fleeting power of youth and innocence, and is absolutely worth the watch, even to those who don't usually watch films in other languages.

2 'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' (2022)

Adapted from the classic Roald Dahl story, Matilda the Musical follows the story of the extraordinary young girl Matilda, who despite her gifted nature has been neglected by her parents her entire life. Her situation however somehow gets worse when she finally begins attending school, run by the incredibly strict and evil Principal Trunchbull. Thankfully, Matilda's sweet and caring teacher, Miss Honey, is able to steer her on the right track, as Matilda begins to truly find her place in the world.

It's hard not to compare this modern adaptation to the 90s classic, and while it may not stand up to the original in every way, the musical angle helps set Matilda the Musical apart and lets it stand on its own merit. The film still features a lot of the charm and aspects that make the original story so great, only further amplified with some incredibly catchy tunes and some top-notch dance choreography on display. Especially for fans of the 90s original, Matilda the Musical is sure to surprise with just how much it is able to match up to the original family masterpiece.

1 'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey' (2020)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey tells the story of one of the world's greatest toymakers, Jeronicus Jangle, who while at the top of the toy making world, has his life's work stolen by his apprentice, Gustafson. After decades of hiding away in shame and having not successfully made any toys, a visit from Jangle's granddaughter, Journey, might just inspire the hope within him to change his life forever.

After decades upon decades of Christmas movies have graced the big screen, it makes for a special sight when a film such as Jingle Jangle is released, creating a completely original and never-been-seen Christmas-themed world. The steampunk meets musical theming and aesthetic that Jingle Jangle accomplishes is nothing less than marvelous to watch unfold on-screen, and never lets up on its unique and mesmerizing vision. The film is also filled to the brim with catchy earworm songs around every corner, helping further cement it as a one-of-a-kind Christmas experience.

