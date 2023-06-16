The melodrama was among the most acclaimed and popular genres during the Golden Age of Hollywood. Often characterized as a sub-genre that heightens emotions and places more importance on exaggerated and emotionally enhanced plots rather than character development.

Many of the Golden Age's most famous dramas – from Now, Voyager to Mrs. Miniver – have strong melodramatic elements. However, many other melodramas premiered during this golden period, some of which have become somewhat obscure over time. Film fans and drama lovers should waste no time checking out these underappreciated masterpieces of melodrama, all of which have stood the test of time.

10 'The Bad and the Beautiful' (1952)

Kirk Douglas and Lana Turner star in the 1952 melodrama The Bad and the Beautiful. The plot centers on a ruthless movie producer who leaves countless victims on his path to the top. When he reaches out to them, offering them a new and ambitious film, they must reconcile their feelings for him with their desire to triumph in show business.

The Bad and the Beautiful is a refreshingly earnest depiction of the seedy and relentless side of movie-making that many films avoid. Heightened by a delightfully monstrous performance from the Oscar-nominated Kirk Douglas, The Bad and the Beautiful is simultaneously an ode to and a scathing takedown of show business.

9 'All That Heaven Allows' (1955)

Douglas Sirk directs Rock Hudson and Jane Wyman in the 1955 romantic melodrama All That Heaven Allows. The story centers on the scandalous romance between a wealthy widow and a young gardener landscaper who must face social ostracism because of their relationship.

All That Heaven Allows is among the all-time most romantic films. In their second collaboration, Hudson and Wyman light the screen with their intense and heartfelt chemistry, crafting a loving and passionate romance that stands tall among other similar May-December pictures. All That Heaven Allows features a refreshingly bold premise and an even more daring ending, accompanied by a healthy dose of over-the-top drama that makes it all the more enthralling.

8 'Camille' (1936)

The one, the only Greta Garbo stars in George Cukor's 1936 melodrama Camille, based on Alexandre Dumas' seminal novel, La Dame aux Camélias. The legendary actress plays Marguerite Guathier, a beautiful courtesan whose relationship with the wealthy Baron de Varville is threatened by the sudden arrival of a younger and passionate suitor, Armand.

Camille is a wonderful tour de force for Garbo. The actress delivers her finest on-screen work as the troubled and doomed Marguerite, embracing the film's melodrama and embodying tragedy in a way few other actresses could. Garbo is sensational in Camille, turning it into a mesmerizing exercise in quiet longing.

7 'Written on the Wind' (1956)

Douglas Sirk and Rock Hudson paired for a third time in the 1956 melodrama Written on the Wind, co-starring Lauren Bacall and Dorothy Malone. The plot follows the complicated love entanglement between a wealthy Texas heir, his aloof wife, his childhood best friend, and his self-destructive sister.

Written on the Wind makes full and excellent use of its talented cast to paint a hectic and histrionic love story against a rich familial backdrop. Malone, in particular, excels as the troubled Marylee, delivering a wild and uncompromising performance that earned her the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

Few directors personified classic Hollywood better than Joseph L. Mankiewicz. The Oscar-winning multi-hyphenate directed Humphrey Bogart and Ava Gardner in the 1954 melodrama The Barefoot Contessa, about a washed-up director who discovers a young woman and turns her into a star, throwing her into a world of chaos and deception.

Heightened, stylish, and outright over-the-top, The Barefoot Contessa is an extravagant picture and a showcase for Gardner's stunning beauty. The film is tragic and excessive, chronicling the main characters' lives with a relentless fascination that almost seems invasive. Indeed, what The Barefoot Contessa lacks in subtlety, it more than makes up for in flair.

5 'Penny Serenade' (1941)

Cary Grant and Irene Dunne star in George Stevens' romantic melodrama Penny Serenade. The plot chronicles the complicated marriage between Julie and Roger Adams, who struggle to start a family and deal with numerous complications on their road to a happy ending.

Penny Serenade is close to being a Mexican telenovela. Dramatic, devastating, and relentless, the film puts the poor Adams couple through hell and back, testing their relationship every step of the way. However, Dunne and Grant live up to the task, delivering earnest and compelling performances despite all the noise around them. Grant is especially stellar, playing Roger with intense and raw vulnerability and proving why he is one of classic Hollywood's most iconic actors.

4 'Kitty Foyle' (1940)

The incredible Ginger Rogers won her only Oscar for playing the titular role in Sam Wood's 1940 melodrama Kitty Foyle. The story centers on the titular character, a young woman working in New York City as a salesgirl and deciding between two men: her former husband, now remarried but offering her a life in South America, or her current fiancé, a kind-hearted but poor doctor.

Kitty Foyle lives and dies with Ginger Rogers. The actress delivers such a brilliant and incandescent performance that makes up for the film's many flaws. Rogers is a delight in the titular role, playing the character across the years with a unique and enviable determination that makes Kitty Foyle an irresistible triumph.

3 'The Letter' (1940)

Arguably the best actress in classic Hollywood, Bette Davis starred in many melodramas, many of which have become certified classics. However, William Wyler's The Letter is among her most underrated efforts. The story follows a woman arrested after shooting a man, who she claims tried to take advantage of her. However, when her lawyer uncovers an incriminating letter that casts doubt on her innocence, the two become involved in a larger conspiracy.

Released at the height of her career, The Letter cemented Davis as one of Hollywood's finest actresses. Leslie Crosbie ranks highly in her collection of villains, joining other classic characters like Regina Giddens and Baby Jane Hudson in the pantheon of all-time great cinematic bad girls.

2 'Humoresque' (1946)

Joan Crawford is at her most compelling in the 1946 melodrama Humoresque. The acclaimed actress stars opposite John Garfield in a story about the unexpected romance between a promising violinist and his wealthy and older patroness.

Humoresque makes the melodrama sub-genre proud with a larger-than-life plot that brings out the best in Crawford. The actress delivers a career-best performance as the frustrated Helen Wright, dominating the screen and sharing a warm and irresistible chemistry with Garfield. Humoresque is famous for its emotional finale, with Crawford delivering a striking, ethereal, and flawless performance that cemented her legacy as one of the Golden Age's most enduring icons.

1 'Stella Dallas' (1937)

The Golden Age melodrama by excellence, Stella Dallas stars Barbara Stanwyck in the titular role. The plot centers on a working-class woman who marries a wealthy man. However, their relationship deteriorates, leading to a messy divorce with the couple's daughter caught in the middle.

Directed by King Vidor, Stella Dallas is a showcase for the brilliant Barbara Stanwyck, who received an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of the self-sacrificing Stella. The film is relentless against its titular character, putting her through hell and back. Yet, Stella endures, proving that a mother's love is selfless and a woman's strength is unmeasurable.

