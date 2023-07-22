Romantic comedies have proven to be a timeless genre that has always adapted and found its footing over various periods and generations. With the rise of the digital era and streaming services, the landscape for romantic comedies is rife with experimentation and endless possibilities.

The last 5 years have provided various exciting and unique romantic comedies, from the hilarious Palm Springs to the Academy Award-nominated The Worst Person in the World. However, there are also numerous amazing romantic comedies that have simply flown under the radar, deserving their own time in the spotlight among the all-time greats of the genre.

10 'Dating Amber' (2020)

Dating Amber follows the story of young students Amber and Eddie, who in an attempt to stop the onslaught of speculation surrounding their sexuality, stage a fake relationship to ease the masses. Their plan goes off without a hitch at first, yet their friendship begins to fall apart as Eddie's denial of his sexuality falls deeper and deeper, forcing Amber to intervene.

Dating Amber is just one of the many recent LGBTQ+ romantic comedies to come out in recent years, complete with some classic Irish comedic stylings to result in a great comedic tone. Even with this, the film's core friendship at its center is what makes the film special, showing that an effective mutual friendship can be just as effective in a romantic comedy setting.

9 'Somebody I Used to Know' (2023)

Somebody I Used to Know follows the story of Ally, a workaholic who while visiting her hometown, has a chance encounter with her first love, Sean, days before he is about to get married. Down on her luck, Ally takes it upon herself to hatch a scheme to somehow ruin the wedding and reclaim Sean's love, a task that becomes that much harder after fostering a friendship with his fiancé.

While the film's premise finds itself sharing a lot of elements with the rom-com classic, My Best Friend's Wedding, director Dave Franco provides a modern flair on the classic premise to make it its own. The film parallels a lot of the strengths that the classic premise provides, as well as makes an effort to delve deeper into the emotional side of the core relationships at hand.

8 'Happiest Season' (2020)

Happiest Season follows the story of long-time couple Abby and Harper (played by Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis), as Abby plans to propose to Harper at her family's annual holiday party. Her plans soon take a turn when she learns that Harper has not come out to her conservative parents yet, as they still believe that the duo are simply roommates.

The holiday season has always been a pivotal setpiece for romantic comedies, and Happiest Season makes great use of the holiday theme to tell its honest and simple LGBTQ+ love story. The film is also highly elevated by its extraordinary supporting cast, featuring the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, and Dan Levy who all do a tremendous job.

7 'Bros' (2022)

Bros tells the story of Bobby and Aaron, two gay men living in New York who, despite seemingly feeling like complete opposites, come together and attempt to form a relationship. Their connection goes through a variety of ups and downs as the two face their own internalized struggles in how to handle a relationship.

The biggest strength that Bros has is its levels of emotional vulnerability that the film is willing to display and explore in its examination of the main duo, as the film holds nothing back in examining these themes of crippling self-doubt. The film is also filled with numerous hilarious moments, with Billy Eichner's writing style coming through in full display to great effect.

6 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' (2022)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande follows the story of Nancy Stokes, an older woman who after a lifetime of feeling like she's missed out on a true sexual experience, hires a young sex worker to fulfill her desires. The mysterious and handsome Leo Grande appears to be everything that Nancy could have hoped for, yet she is still battling with her own internalized self-doubt as an older woman.

Leo Grande is a much smaller-scale take on a romantic comedy, primarily taking place in only a single location and primarily consisting of a conversation between two key characters. The setup surprisingly is able to work wonders, as the back and forth between Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack is both engaging and believable, creating a highly entertaining experience.

5 'I Want You Back' (2022)

I Want You Back follows the story of the duo of Peter and Emma, two newly single people still recovering from bad breakups. With their former loves already finding new partners themselves, Peter and Emma team up and plot to break up each other's ex's new relationships so that they can come in and get their old love lives back.

With an all-star core duo of Charlie Day and Jenny Slate, I Want You Back's biggest strength is its comedic chemistry from both its main duo and its stellar supporting cast. The film has great comedic chops from start to finish, with Day and Slate's innate likability and charm helping carry the film even when its main characters are performing normally irredeemable actions.

4 'About Fate' (2022)

About Fate follows the story of Margot and Griffin, two strangers who miraculously keep finding themselves in each other's lives during the holiday season. While the duo are both individually dealing with their own relationship issues, it soon becomes clear that their constant encounters with one another may just be fate.

RELATED: The 10 Best Subversive Romantic Comedies, RankedThere's an undeniable amount of charm and heart present throughout About Fate that is usually lost when it comes to rom-coms in the modern era. While the film is filled with numerous clichés and conventions of the genre, it plays it straight with a great core duo of Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann, who have excellent on-screen chemistry.

3 'Plus One' (2019)

Plus One follows the story of Alice and Ben, two single friends who are dealing with the struggles of having to go to a multitude of friends' weddings while wallowing in lonely singledom. In order to help ease each other's mutual pain, Alice and Ben agree to mutually accompany one another to each of their respective weddings they have to attend, and in the process, begin to form a connection of their own.

The pain and wallowing that comes from a lack of a relationship is something that feels counteractive to the mission statements of rom-coms as a whole, yet Plus One uses this as fuel for its highly comedic premise. Jack Quaid and Maya Erskine's connection on screen is a perfect match, as the two bring out the best in one another both comedically and dramatically.

2 'Sh*thouse' (2020)

Sh*thouse follows the story of antisocial college freshman Alex, who has closed himself off from his peers and has failed to truly live the college experience. In an attempt to finally get out and make the most of his time at college, he goes out to a fraternity party where he makes a strong connection Maggie, his sophomore residential advisor.

More than any other film released in the 21st century, Sh*thouse perfectly captures the feelings of loneliness and anxiety that come from the early years of college. The film thrives in a space of hilariously awkward conversations, embarrassing decisions, and valuable life lessons that help make the film one of the most effective uses of the college setting. Sh*thouse is about as authentic and genuine as one can get with a romantic comedy, as at times it feels like the entire film was plucked straight from director-writer Cooper Raiff's life and put onto the screen.

1 'Rye Lane' (2023)

Rye Lane follows the story of Dom and Yas, two twenty-somethings who are both dealing with the fallout of bad break-ups and miraculously connect with one another over their mutual experiences. The two spend the day doing a variety of things to help each other out, from dealing with their exes to bonding as a whole, leading to their faith in relationships being restored in one another.

Rye Lane takes such a simple and standard breakup story and is able to transform it into a beautiful and hilarious thrill ride from beginning to end thanks to its tremendous execution and style. The film is constantly brimming with creativity and ingenuity with its setpieces and character dialogue, breathing new life and originality into a premise so that it feels entirely brand new. Rye Lane proves that there are still ways to evolve how romantic comedies can be told, and that film has only begun to scratch the surface of these possibilities as a whole.

