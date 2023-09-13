Romance has been an essential part of cinema since the creation of the medium. Early romantic films, such as Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans and City Lights still have value today. However, it's impressive to see how significantly cinematic love stories have changed since these classics first hit theaters.

In recent years, a younger generation of filmmakers have been able to craft romantic films that capture a more diverse definition of love. Many of these excellent projects from the 2010s have sadly gone underrated.

10 'Infinitely Polar Bear' (2014)

Mark Ruffalo certainly spent a fair amount of his career appearing in romantic comedies, and there’s nothing bad about his work in films like 13 Going On 30, Just Like Heaven, or Thanks For Sharing. However, his performance in the 2014 independent dramedy Infinitely Polar Bear felt like a significant maturation.

He stars as an estranged father dealing with bipolar disorder who struggles to take care of his two fiercely independent daughters as his wife (Zoe Saldaña) studies for school. Ruffalo’s eccentric yet sincere work ensures that Infinitely Polar Bearis both humorous and thoughtful.

9 'Love is Strange' (2014)

Ira Sachs’ heartbreaking 2014 independent drama Love is Strange explores how a romance that has lasted for generations can be broken down by the cruelty of discrimination. Alfred Molina and John Lithgow star as the same-sex couple George Garea and Ben Hull, whose marriage has lasted nearly 40 years.

When the revelation of their sexuality forces George to lose his job, the couple must spend further time apart than they have in generations. Both Molina and Lithgow deliver excellent performances as characters that cherish the precious moments they have together.

8 'Demolition' (2015)

The loss of director Jean-Marc Vallee was a major blow to the film industry. As the filmmaker behind Dallas Buyers Club, Wild, The Young Victoria, Big Little Lies, and Sharp Objects, Vallee had a unique ability to capture modern social anxieties in a realistic way. Vallee’s 2015 film Demolition was a surprisingly humorous yet completely devastating depiction of the grieving process from the perspective of an unusual character.

Jake Gyllenhaal delivers one of the best performances of his career as the investment banker Davis Mitchell, who recently lost his wife in a car accident. The tragedy inspires Davis to take a radical break and literally “rebuild” his life from the ground up.

7 'By the Sea' (2015)

While she remains one of her generation's greatest movie stars, Angelina Jolie has also proven to be a terrific director with her work on historical epics, including Unbroken and First They Killed My Father.

By the Sea is easily her smallest and most personal work, but it does not lack the aesthetic virtues that made Jolie’s larger projects so visceral. Jolie and Brad Pitt star as an aging romantic couple that takes a luxurious vacation to France in the mid-1960s with the hope of rekindling their relationship.

6 'Loving' (2016)

Loving tells an important true story about a romance that inspired the official legalization of interracial marriage in the United States. Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga star as the couple Richard and Mildred Jeter Loving, whose marriage inspired a legal case that reached the Supreme Court.

What’s beautiful is that neither Richard nor Mildred had these ambitions; they simply wanted to spend their lives together. Negga received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her performance; her forceful presence makes this slice of history even more emotional.

5 'Indignation' (2016)

While Philip Routh is certainly one of the greatest modern American novelists, his work has been notoriously difficult to bring to life on screen; films like The Human Stain, The Humbling, and American Pastoral failed to capture the nuance of Routh’s cynical take on American life.

However, 2016’s Indignation was able to strip down one of Routh’s best novels to the bare basics with a very traditional, dialogue-heavy approach. Logan Lerman gives one of his best performances as a Jewish student who falls in love with a troubled classmate (Sarah Gadon).

4 'Blue Jay' (2016)

The “mumblecore” movement in independent films has its fans, but Alex Lehman’s 2016 romantic drama Blue Jay feels like a much more nuanced take on the subgenre. Mark Duplass and Sarah Paulson deliver career-best performances as former high school sweethearts that reunite years after their break-up.

A night of rekindled passions inspires the two former lovers to contemplate the heartbreaking reason they split apart in the first place. With its black-and-white cinematography, simple story, and relatively short run time (just under 90 minutes), Blue Jay feels timeless in its approach.

3 'Complete Unknown' (2016)

Complete Unknown uses a clever mystery narrative to turn a traditional romantic premise into an effective whodunit. The film stars Rachel Weisz as the mysterious woman Alice, who visits her old boyfriend Tom (Michael Shannon) as he celebrates his birthday with his new wife Ramina (Azita Ghanizada).

Tom is both shocked and unnerved to see Alice, as she’s changed her persona many times since they last saw each other. Both actors are playing against type; Shannon stars as the normal, relatable character, and Weisz plays the eccentric weirdo.

2 'The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society' (2018)

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society is a delightful celebration of the joy of reading and how a community can come together during a time of conflict to share in the art of the written word.

Set in the aftermath of World War II, the film tells the incredible true story of the author Juliet Ashton (Lily James) and her study of an English reading society that survived the conflict. Game of Thronesco-star Michael Huisman delivers a charismatic performance as Ashton’s love interest, Dawsey Adams, a senior member of the society.

1 'Queen & Slim' (2019)

This modern retelling of a Bonnie & Clyde-style romantic thriller aims to evoke conversation about racial violence, police brutality, and media sensationalism; while Queen & Slim’s ambitions are slightly overreaching, it’s certainly a fascinating debut for director Melina Matsoukas.

The film follows the couple Ernest Hines (Daniel Kaluuya) and Angela Johnson (Jodie Smit-Turner), who take a wild cross-country trip after a cop is killed during their first date. Their run from authorities attracts increased attention and results in a media circus. Screenwriter Lena Waithe finds a subtlety of emotion in her characters amidst such sensitive subject material.

