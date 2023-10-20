The golden age of creature features may be over, but monster movies can still be a ton of fun when done right. The tricky thing is finding the ones that are worth watching. Fortunately, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which underrated monster flicks may have flown under the radar.

They came up with some intriguing picks, from micro-budget shlock-fests to big-budget productions starring A-listers. Their recommendations span a range of genres too, from elevated horror to sci-fi comedy. Fans of the unquiet coffin and things that go bump in the night should be in for a treat.

10 'Love and Monsters' (2020)

Love and Monsters takes place in a post-apocalyptic future overrun by giant mutant creatures. Joel Dawson (Dylan O'Brien) has been living in an underground colony to survive. Separated from his high school sweetheart, Aimee (Jessica Henwick), for years, Joel decides to embark on a dangerous quest to reunite with her. Along the way, he encounters eccentric characters, battles terrifying beasts, and discovers his own courage.

Love and Monsters isn't the most original, but a good mix of comedy, romance, and inventive visual effects carry it across the finish line. "Love and Monsters might be one of the better movies over the last few years. A hell of a lot of fun," one Redditor said. "Super fun and some cool designs," agreed user TLDR2D2.

9 'Nightbreed' (1990)

Nightbreed is a horror directed by Hellraiser creator Clive Barker. Craig Sheffer plays Aaron Boone, a troubled young man plagued by nightmares of a mysterious place called Midian, where creatures of the night seek refuge from humanity. His destiny seems to be linked to this place.

When the police pursue him, Boone discovers that Midian is very real, and he flees there. Midian is populated by all manner of monstrous beings, memorably rendered through creative effects and visual design. "Clive Barker's oft-overlooked creature flick is frickin' awesome," said Redditor TLDR2D2.

8 'Colossal' (2016)

Anne Hathaway stars in this offbeat sci-fi comedy as Gloria, a young woman who, after a breakup and a return to her hometown, discovers a bizarre connection between her actions and a giant monster wreaking havoc in Seoul, South Korea. This unexpected link forces Gloria to confront her own destructive tendencies and the consequences of her actions.

Colossal puts a fresh pin on kaiju tropes, playing out like a Godzilla movie directed by Sofia Coppola. Not everyone will appreciate its zaniness, but the right viewer is sure to get a kick out of it. User Studio_Ambitious described it as "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind meets The Gods Must Be Crazy."

7 'TerrorVision' (1986)

This campy comedy horror revolves around the Putterman family, who unwittingly become the recipients of extraterrestrial mayhem when their new satellite dish transmits an alien creature into their living room. The Puttermans attempt to stop the creature's rampage while dealing with their own dysfunctional family dynamics.

The movie is deliberately ridiculous and satirical, with over-the-top visuals and quirky characters. It's become a cult film with a 'so-bad-it's-good' reputation. "[Watch] TerrorVision if you want to see something super strange," said Redditor ScaryScwad.

6 'Grabbers' (2012)

In this whacky flick, a sleepy Irish fishing village becomes the target of an invasion by vicious alien creatures that thrive on human blood. As the town faces this extraterrestrial threat, the key to their survival is an unusual discovery – the creatures are highly allergic to alcohol.

To defend themselves, the townspeople embark on a spirited mission to stay inebriated, turning the pub into a stronghold against the monsters, leading to all kinds of intoxicated shenanigans. "That's a good one. To note that it leans on the comedy side," said user Perpete. "Grabbers is a fun movie," agreed Redditor blinman94.

5 'Saturday the 14th' (1981)

Saturday the 14th is a parody of the classic monster movies of the 1930s and '40s. It centers on the Puttermans, a suburban family that inherits a decrepit old mansion. After they move in, they unwittingly release a horde of comical monsters and supernatural creatures from an ancient book hidden in the house.

Campy chaos ensues as they try to survive the onslaught of mummies, vampires, and other denizens of the night with the help of a mysterious and wise neighbor. It's all rather ridiculous, but the filmmakers have obvious affection for the films they're skewering. User Hamlindigo_Blue recommended it.

4 'Split Second' (1992)

In a dystopian future, Rutger Hauer is Harley Stone, a tough and unorthodox detective haunted by his past. He is on the hunt for a serial killer, which turns out to be a monstrous creature born from the consequences of environmental destruction. Their games of cat-and-mouse play out against the bleak backdrop of a flooded London.

"It's a good one this. Alien and Blade Runner vibes," one Redditor said. "Split Second is fantastic. Rutger Hauer, Kim Cattrall, a cast of some of the finest British character actors of the era, and that monster… And the highlight is still a bloke I’ve never heard of playing a character called Dick Durkin," agreed user FriendshipForAll.

3 'Silver Bullet' (1985)

Silver Bullet is a werewolf movie based on a novella by Stephen King. It takes place in the small town of Tarker's Mills, which is plagued by a series of murders attributed to a savage animal. With the town's residents immobilized by fear, a young boy named Marty (Corey Haim) and his sister Jane (Megan Follows) decide to confront the terror head-on.

The movie doesn't really innovate with its take on lycanthropy, but fans of King or a good old-fashioned werewolf fright fest should enjoy it. "Not very many people have even ever heard of this one but it's definitely a fun watch," said user Rhysling_star_rover.

2 'The Faculty' (1998)

Robert Rodriguez directed this sci-fi horror about a group of high school kids (played by familiar faces like Elijah Wood, Josh Hartnett, and Jordana Brewster) who uncover a sinister conspiracy. They realize that parasitic extraterrestrial creatures are taking control of their teachers' minds. .

The Faculty is very meta, chock-full of in-jokes and references to other horror movies. While mostly panned on release, it has since garnered something of a cult following. "[It's] a personal fave of mine," said Redditor dandb87.

1 'Monsters' (2010)

Monsters is the feature debut from Gareth Edwards, director of Rogue One and The Creator. It's set in a near-future world where a NASA probe crashes in Mexico, bringing with it alien life forms that have spread throughout the northern part of the country. The U.S. and Mexican governments have constructed a massive wall along the border to contain these creatures.

The plot follows photojournalist Andrew Kaulder (Scoot McNairy), who is tasked with escorting his boss's daughter, Samantha Wynden (Whitney Able), through this 'Infected Zone' and back to the safety of the United States. "It's slow and meditative. Great heart. One of my favorite films of that year," said user DortDrueben. "I still think about this movie years later! And the soundtrack is beautiful," added Redditor riodaystar.

