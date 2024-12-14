Franchises have long played a central role in the film industry. From the early days of cinema when Universal was cranking out regular sequels to their signature monster movies, to the modern era, where MCU films dominate the box office year after year, franchises have been a tried and true method for studios to reliably earn money based on audience recognition.

But just because a franchise is successful doesn't mean that each entry receives the same level of attention. Some franchises slowly lose box office appeal over time, resulting in some sequels being seen less than others, while others receive negative critical reception, either by critics or by audiences. But not every neglected sequel is bad. In fact, there are plenty of sequels out there with bad reputations that are actually much better than word-of-mouth might have you believe. These are the 10 most underrated sequels in major movie franchises, ranked based on their overall level of quality.

10 'Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines' (2003)

Directed by Jonathan Mostow

The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day are widely regarded as some of the best action films of all time, but the series' third entry, 2003's Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, has always held a much different reputation. The first in the franchise without legendary director James Cameron at the helm, Terminator 3 polarized fans by featuring a sillier tone, and a less compelling plot that treads familiar ground for the series.

But, while it's a weaker film than its predecessors, Terminator 3 is still an absolute blast to watch. Its action sequences are extremely entertaining, emphasizing absurd fun over anything remotely logical, and Arnold Schwarzenegger dials up the hamminess in his performance to great effect as he delivers a litany of cheesy one-liners throughout. It's not a perfect film by any stretch of the imagination, but Terminator 3 is a fun, briskly paced action romp that doesn't deserve much of the ire it attracts.

9 'Jurassic Park III' (2001)

Directed by Joe Johnston

For many years, it was almost unanimously agreed upon that Jurassic Park III was the weakest entry in the Jurassic Park franchise. The first film is rightfully viewed as an all-time classic, and its sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, while heavily flawed, at least featured a handful of extremely thrilling sequences thanks to the return of director Steven Spielberg. And then there was Jurassic Park III; a 90-minute monster movie with barely any focus on character development.

Jurassic Park III isn't up to the level of the legendary original, but an argument could be made that it's a more entertaining watch than the second. Where The Lost World is largely bogged down by a focus on uninteresting characters, Jurassic Park III forgoes this issue by featuring almost non-stop action sequences with brief moments of relief in-between. Scenes like the Velociraptor chase through an old InGen facility and the Pteranodon encounter in the aviary are some of the most genuinely thrilling sequences in the sequels, easily outdoing anything in any of the subsequent Jurassic World movies. Sam Neill is also a notable highlight, lending the film a likable protagonist in the returning Alan Grant. It has its fair share of dumb moments, like the infamous talking Velociraptor dream, but Jurassic Park III is still a largely underrated sequel that deserves more appreciation simply for being a fun ride.

8 'The Marvels' (2023)

Directed by Nia DaCosta

Captain Marvel, released in the time between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame was a massive success, earning more than a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, and becoming one of the MCU's highest-grossing releases. Its sequel, 2023's The Marvels, is currently the lowest-grossing release in the cinematic universe's 34-film catalog, but it's completely undeserving of this distinction. In fact, The Marvels improves upon its predecessor in a number of ways that make it a far more rewatchable movie.

Simply said, The Marvels is an incredibly fun piece of superhero cinema. Brie Larson is finally able to truly shine as Carol Danvers, with the writing emphasizing a more relaxed side of her character, and Iman Vellani, returning as the title character of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, is absolutely fantastic, delivering one of the most charismatic MCU performances since the introduction of Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War. There are also incredibly creative scenarios present throughout, like a late highlight in which the eponymous team of superheroes scrambles around a space station, saving people by storing them inside of alien cats all while "Memory" from Cats plays in the background. It's far from the MCU's best entry, but The Marvels deserves better than the muted reception it has received ever since its initial release.

7 'Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers' (1988)

Directed by Dwight H. Little

The quality of the Halloween franchise has varied wildly over time. The 1978 original is undoubtedly one of the best horror films of all time, but while some of its sequels, including Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later and 2018's Halloween, have provided compelling follow-ups to Michael Myers' story, a number of others are just straight-up bad slasher movies, with prime examples including Halloween: Resurrection and Halloween Ends.

But Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers often gets lost in the shuffle. Following the Myers-less Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Halloween 4 takes the series back to basics, sending Michael (Tom Morga and George P. Wilbur) loose on another killing spree around Haddonfield, this time primarily targeting Laurie Strode's young daughter, Jamie (Danielle Harris). The story is fairly run-of-the-mill, but there are some solid scares here, and Donald Pleasence is great as the returning Dr. Samuel Loomis, Michael's former psychiatrist, and now his hunter. It's not exactly an amazing film, but Halloween 4 is still a far more enjoyable slasher film than most Halloween fans give it credit for.

6 'Ghostbusters II' (1989)

Directed by Ivan Reitman

Ghostbusters, released in 1984, is one of the best comedies released during the decade. Featuring iconic performances from comedy heavyweights of the time like Bill Murray and Rick Moranis, a stellar script written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, and direction from famed comedy director Ivan Reitman, it's easy to see how Ghostbusters quickly became a comedy classic. Unfortunately, its sequel, 1989's Ghostbusters II, never quite lived up to the legacy of its predecessor. Despite this, it's still a solid comedy that deserves more positive attention than it typically gets.

Ghostbusters II's biggest flaw is that it is largely a retread of the first film. But in many ways, this is also its greatest strength. Murray, Aykroyd, Ramis and Ernie Hudson still share great chemistry on screen, and it's nice to see Hudson's Winston Zeddemore play a more prominent role than in the first. Moranis' Louis Tully also gets more time in the spotlight, even being given a chance to don a proton pack. Additionally, the script, while not as strong as the first film's, is packed with genuinely funny jokes and quotable lines, cementing Ghostbusters II as a better comedy than its reputation might have you believe.