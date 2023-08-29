The superhero genre is experiencing its undisputed golden age. The Marvel machine took the genre to its apex during the 2010s, turning A, B, and even C-list heroes into bonafide cinematic icons. There's a new superhero movie out almost every month, and while some believe the genre is approaching its breaking point, there are still enough projects to keep eager fans well-fed.

With so many superhero movies available, it's logical that some will slip through the cracks. And it's a shame because these movie heroes deserve their time under the spotlight. Although unfairly overlooked, these superheroes are as capable as any Marvel or DC icon and deserve the same recognition.

10 Bolt - 'Bolt' (2008)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The 2008 animated superhero film Bolt stars John Travolta as the titular character. The plot centers on an actor dog who believes he truly is a superhero. When his beloved owner is kidnapped, Bolt gets the chance to prove his worth and goes on a cross-country journey to rescue her.

Although technically not a superhero - at least not in his real life, Bolt is very much a hero. The little dog has a massive heart and a fiercely protective instinct, facing evil scientists and the elements to rescue his owner. Bolt is a funny and sweet adventure that many probably overlooked; however, it includes the most unlikely hero, proving that courage can come from the most unexpected places.

9 Silk Spectre - 'Watchmen' (2009)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Every Zack Snyder movie shares a similar DNA. They're highly stylized, overly ambitious, and uneven, the director's reach always exceeding his grasp. However, there's plenty to enjoy in them, especially the committed performances from his ever-reliable actors. 2009's Watchmen is the perfect example; the film includes a stellar cast of underrated actors, including Malin Akerman as the intrepid Laurie Jupiter.

Also known as Silk Spectre, Laurie is the Watchmen's sole female member. She has no superhuman abilities but is at peak physical shape, a master acrobat and marksman capable of holding her own in a fight. Spectre is the heart of the film and the graphic novel, a liberal feminist unafraid to speak her mind about what she believes is right. More female heroes should be as unabashed as Laurie.

8 The Mystery Men - 'Mystery Men' (1999)

Image via Universal Pictures

Ben Stiller leads an all-star cast in the underrated 1999 superhero film Mystery Men. The plot follows a group of minor heroes who must step up and protect their city after the resident hero is captured by an evil genius. Geoffrey Rush, Jeneane Garofalo, William H. Macy, and Greg Kinnear also star.

The Mystery Men might be ineffective, but what they lack in experience, they make up for in enthusiasm and a genuine commitment to fight crime. Like many other untrained heroes, the Mystery Men are prime targets for enemies' manipulations and traps. However, they have talent and show great promise, and if the film had been successful enough to warrant a sequel, fans would've surely seen them improving and becoming true superheroes.

7 Andromache - 'The Old Guard' (2020)

Image via Netflix

Netflix's The Old Guard is among the best female-led action movies of the modern era. Academy Award winner Charlize Theron stars as Andromache of Scythia, the leader of a centuries-old group of immortal warriors working as mercenaries who must fight against an unexpected enemy that threatens their existence.

With The Old Guard, Theron cements her place as one of modern cinema's best female action heroes. Andy is a badass heroine, strong-willed and selfless, willing to risk everything for the greater good. She is a fierce warrior, a loyal friend, and an effective heroine; while not infallible, she will do anything to right her wrongs. More superheroes should be like her.

6 The Commander & Jetstream - 'Sky High' (2005)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Disney's superhero comedy Sky High is an underrated comedy from the 2000s. The film follows Will, a teenage boy enrolled in a floating school for teenagers with superpowers. Kurt Russell and the late Kelly Preston play The Commander and Jetstream, Will's parents and the greatest superheroes in the world.

The Commander, a thinly-veiled Superman clone, is the prototype of the ideal superhero, and Russell is having the time of his life playing him. Meanwhile, Preston's Jetstream, capable of flying at supersonic speeds, is her perfect match and the only one capable of keeping up with him. The two make one heck of a team, proving that two are always better than one, especially when it comes to fighting crime.

5 Big Hero 6 - 'Big Hero 6' (2014)

Image via Walt Disney Animation Studio

Based on the Marvel superhero team of the same name, Disney's Big Hero 6 is an underappreciated classic of modern animation. The film centers on Hiro Hamada and Baymax - a healthcare robot created by Tadashi, Hiro's late brother - who form a superhero team to fight a masked villain and solve the mystery of Tadashi's death.

The group that Hiro forms with four teenagers, named Big Hero 6, is possibly the sweetest and most endearing superhero team. The teens are spirited, enthusiastic, and committed to learning the truth about Tadashi's death. Even as the odds stack against them, the heroes remain firm in their purpose, fighting every obstacle to prove themselves capable of defending the futuristic city of San Fransokyo.

4 Darkman - 'Darkman' (1990)

Academy Award nominee Liam Neeson plays the titular role in the overlooked superhero movie from 1990, Darkman. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film follows Peyton Westlake, a scientist brutally attacked, deformed, and left for dead by a mobster. Following an experimental treatment to treat his disfigured face, Westlake develops powers but loses his grip on reality, becoming mentally unstable and consumed with vengeance.

Far more gruesome than the average superhero movie, Darkmanhas the panache and bite missing from modern comic book adaptations. Neeson's Darkman is a unique figure: unforgiving, impulsive, and borderline ruthless, an antihero in every sense of the word. Darkman enjoys the pain he inflicts on criminals and villains, abandoning all sense of heroics and embracing chaos, acting as a lawless but effective crime fighter.

3 Nite Owl II - 'Watchmen' (2009)

Image via Warner Bros.

Like the graphic novel that inspired it, Watchmen isn't subtle about its homages. The film wears its influences on its sleeve, especially with the character of Nite Owl II, a thinly veiled reference to the Caped Crusader's iconic look. Patrick Wilson plays Nite Owl II in the film, bringing to life one of DC's most interesting characters.

While Nite Owl's look is based on Batman, his personality is remarkably different. Dan Dreiberg is softer, quieter, and friendlier, both in and out of the costume. Nite Owl II is an idealist, fighting for a better future, even as his present falls apart in front of his very eyes. However, this optimism is arguably necessary to be an effective crime-fighter, especially as Watchmen proves the dangers of having a jaded man hiding under a mask.

2 The Rocketeer - 'The Rocketeer' (1991)

Image via Disney

The 1991 period superhero film The Rocketeer is possibly the most underrated movie of its genre. Set in 1938 Los Angeles, the film centers on Cliff Secord, a stunt pilot who uses a rocket pack to fly and fight crime. However, his actions attract the attention of eccentric millionaire Howard Hughes, who developed the rocket pack, and the criminals who stole it from him.

The Rocketeeris a love letter to the pulp serials that witnessed the birth of the superhero genre. Cliff is a singular hero, more enthusiastic than effective but undeniably committed to his new role as a savior and protector. He might be clumsy, but no one is perfect at something from the get-go. Cliff proves his wit and ingenuity when most necessary, proving he is indeed a great hero in the making.

1 The Crow - 'The Crow' (1994)

Brandon Lee immortalized himself with his performance in the 1994 superhero film The Crow. The plot centers on Eric Draven, a musician who is killed by a gang along with his fiancée. On the anniversary of his death, he returns to avenge his death, targeting those who killed him.

Bleak but overflowing with a cathartic sense of justice, The Crow is an underrated gem of 90s cinema. Lee's performance is intense and chilling but with a unique flair that makes it hypnotizing. Draven is less a hero and more a spirit of vengeance, and the audience loves him for it. The tragic circumstances of Lee's passing add another layer to his performance, further immortalizing his take on this underrated character.

