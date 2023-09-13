Villains are arguably the most important part of a story. They often kickstart the action or, at the very least, keep it going so that the hero can have something to do. The new millennium has produced many incredible villains who have become outright icons, from Heath Ledger's Joker to Christoph Waltz's Hans Landa.

However, the 21st century has also delivered many overlooked antagonists who don't get half the recognition they deserve. Whether because their movies underperformed or got lost amid the ever-competitive entertainment industry, these are among the most underappreciated villains in the modern age.

10 Sabine Moreau - 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' (2011)

Léa Seydoux has been quietly stealing focus since the early 2010s, and her performance in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol proves it. The French actress plays Sabine Moreau, a professional assassin working with the film's main antagonist, terrorist Kurt Hendricks.

Sabine is a prototypical femme fatale. Beautiful, resourceful, and lethal, she is near infallible, carrying out her plans with precision and ruthlessness. Sabine exits the film in the second act, but Seydoux's striking performance leaves a strong impression on audiences. And in a franchise full of standout villains, that's no small feat.

9 Lucille Sharpe - 'Crimson Peak' (2015)

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain joined Guillermo del Toro's fascinating movie world for the 2015 Gothic horror romance Crimson Peak. The plot follows Edith Cushing, a young woman who quickly marries the handsome Thomas Sharpe and moves to his dilapidated manor, Allerdale Hall, where he meets Lucille, his mysterious sister.

Chastain is at her deranged best playing Lucille. Guided by del Toro's grand guignol-esque approach, Chastain delivers a deliciously wicked and unhinged performance that ranks among her best and most underappreciated efforts. The actress loses herself in the role, resulting in a powerful, almost operatic villainess that ranks among her finest on-screen efforts.

8 Madame Blanc - 'Suspiria' (2018)

Tilda Swinton is among her generation's best and most accomplished performers. A master of disguise, Swinton is a chameleon, effortlessly disappearing into her roles and experimenting with numerous genres. The Oscar-winning actress stars in Luca Guadagnino's 2018 supernatural horror film Suspiria, about a coven of witches terrorizing a dance academy.

As the film's main villain, Madame Blanc, Swinton is spellbinding a macabre. The role makes the most out of Swinton's ability to craft the uncanny, resulting in a collection of odd and disturbing characters that enhance the film's already off-putting themes. Such a challenging movie needs an equally unapologetic villain, and Swinton delivers on all fronts.

7 Victoria Vinciguerra - 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' (2015)

Guy Ritchie's The Man from U.N.C.L.E. is among the best spy comedies of the 21st century, and it's a shame it didn't receive the attention it deserved. Set in the Cold War, the plot centers on an American CIA operative and a Soviet KGB agent who team up to stop an Italian Nazi sympathizer from using nuclear weapons.

The strikingly beautiful Elizabeth Debickiantagonizes the film as Victoria Vinciguerra, the wife of a wealthy Italian playboy and a ruthless Nazi sympathizer. Debicki is a vision in the role, with a stunning wardrobe representing the best of 1960s fashion. Moreover, her performance is calculating yet endlessly entertaining, with the Emmy-nominated actress stealing every scene she's in.

6 Lamia - 'Stardust' (2007)

The mighty Michelle Pfeiffer returned to acting after a five-year hiatus with two movies that have become modern classics. In Matthew Vaughn's fantasy adventure Stardust, the three-time Oscar nominee plays Lamia, the queen of the witches obsessed with capturing a fallen star to recover her lost youth.

Lamia is a fabulous character, brought to life with wicked gusto by one of Hollywood's last movie stars. Pfeiffer is all-in on the role, with an exaggerated English accent and an effortless ability to chew scenery left and right. By embracing classic tropes from the fantasy genre, Pfeiffer creates an unforgettable character worthy of the title "queen of the witches."

5 Norman Spencer - 'What Lies Beneath (2000)

Robert Zemeckis' 2000 supernatural thriller What Lies Beneath stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford as a married couple haunted by a ghostly presence in their lake house. As she looks into the mystery of the haunting, secrets from his past come to light, threatening to destroy their marriage and lives.

What Lies Beneath features the rare villainous Ford performance, and boy does the actor deliver. Ford's Norman Spencer is a woman's worst nightmare, a wolf hiding in sheep's clothing, cunning and cold, selfishly destroying lives to stay on top. The film remains divisive today, but critics and fans agree that Ford's villain is among the most pleasantly surprising turns from his late career.

4 Alma Coin - 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' (2015)

The Hunger Games franchise spawned many memorable characters beyond Jennifer Lawrence's stoic heroine, Katniss Everdeen. Donald Sutherland's Coriolanus Snow often gets most of the attention in the villain department, but Julianne Moore's chilling Alma Coin is just as worthy of praise.

The Oscar-winning actress plays Coin with detached precision; nearly everyone can see she's evil from a mile away, but few can anticipate just how wicked she truly is. Moore's performance is subtle and controlled, representing the patient, methodic evil that strikes from the shadows when least expected. It's a brilliant performance and one of the main highlights of the franchise.

3 Frank D'Amico - 'Kick-Ass' (2010)

Mark Strong has made a career out of playing villains. From comic book baddies to criminals and even an angry prince, Strong is the go-to British actor when looking for a great villain. The actor is at his most unrestrained in Matthew Vaughn's 2010 R-rated superhero film Kick-Ass, playing the violent and cunning crime boss Frank D'Amico.

Kick-Ass' R-rating allows Strong to make D'Amico as despicable and fearsome as possible. The actor embraces the film's violence and gore, delivering a profane and intimidating portrayal that considerably ups the film's wow factor. Strong is in his element, creating one of his best villains, even if the character gets unfairly ignored in favor of the run-of-the-mill baddies from Marvel and DC.

2 Rose the Hat - 'Doctor Sleep' (2019)

Rebecca Ferguson is among the most underappreciated actresses right now. Despite appearing in several franchises and being a familiar name to most audiences, the industry has yet to acknowledge her significant contributions to pretty much everything she touches.

The Swedish actress gives one of her most chilling performances in the underrated supernatural horror film Doctor Sleep. Playing Rose the Hat, Ferguson is discomforting and outright terrifying, utilizing her striking beauty as a weapon to craft an off-putting villain that embodies all the qualities fans expect from a Stephen King creation. Doctor Sleep is an underappreciated gem, one of the many Stephen King adaptations on their way to becoming classics, largely thanks to Ferguson's stellar villain.

1 Captain Vidal - 'Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

Guillermo del Toro's Oscar-winning dark fantasy film Pan's Labyrinth is often considered a modern masterpiece. The plot centers on a young girl who escapes the brutality of Falangist Spain and into a dark fantasy world with unexpected dangers lurking in every corner.

When discussing Pan's Labyrinth, most attention goes to del Toro's famous monsters and the film's stunning production values. However, the villain, the sadistic Captain Vidal, is a creation of pure evil. Spanish actor Sergi López is utterly terrifying in the role, portraying the psychopathic and brutal captain with uninhibited rage and brutality. Vidal is a chilling and unforgettable character who deserves a place among cinema's all-time best villains.

