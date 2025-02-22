Often, the most deliciously attention-grabbing element of a film is its major villain, the central antagonist who stands against the hero concocting their own duplicitous schemes of self-gain and greed. Many of cinema’s greatest ever villains have become quintessential icons of the medium, with the likes of Star Wars’s Darth Vader (James Earl Jones & David Prowse) and Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight standing among the finest fictional characters of all time.

Given the impact a great villain can have on a story and its audience, it is somewhat surprising that there have been so many brilliant bad guys who have gone unnoticed. From scene-stealing antagonists in modern-day cult classics to commanding crooks in forgotten masterpieces by some of Hollywood’s greatest-ever directors, these 10 villains are among the best and most underrated of all time.

10 The Truck

'Duel' (1971)

Image via Universal Television

Aside from Firelight—a 1964 film made over the course of weekends when he was just 17 years old—Duel stands as Steven Spielberg’s first major foray into feature filmmaking. The tense and taut road thriller follows a traveling businessman driving through the Californian desert to meet a client. However, he soon finds himself being relentlessly pursued by a murderous truck driver.

Spielberg has always exhibited a talent for showing just enough to convey meaning to audiences without indulging in excessive displays or overt details. Duel is perhaps his first magnificent example of this, with the aggressive truck driver himself seldom being glimpsed —at least, not beyond his boots or a dark silhouette of him—resulting in the hulking, rusted, groaning mass of the truck itself serving as the major antagonist. Despite the film’s lean budget, Duel remains an impressive feat of direction that extracts every ounce of suspense from its relatively routine story, and excels in making the dilapidated lorry an imposing villainous force.