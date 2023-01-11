American Hustle, Catch Me If You Can, and the Ocean’s franchise are among most popular and well-liked movies about con artists that have won both reviewers and fans over. Despite their high quality and star power, these films are still heavily promoted, one way or another, even years after their premiere, and have gradually entered modern pop culture.

In the meantime, there are several excellent movies about the same subject that don't get the same attention and have been flying under the radar. Many con experiences are waiting for audiences to indulge in movies from the 1970s to the most recent ones.

'Kajillionaire' (2020)

Kajillionaire follows Old Dolio Dyne (Evan Rachel Wood), an emotionally immature 26-year-old, who lives with her con artist parents in a controlling relationship where they treat her more like a collaborator to their small-time crimes and scams than as a daughter. When her parents invite a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) to assist them in a massive heist they're preparing, her world is completely turned upside down.

Underneath a story about a heist and con artists lies a deeply empathic examination of consideration and intimacy, abandonment, and emotional abuse, which is narrated swiftly and beautifully. The movie is also darkly humorous while also maintaining a glimmer of hope, and Wood's outstanding performance makes it even better.

'Maverick' (1994)

Based on the 1957–1962 TV series of the same name, Maverick follows the titular character, Bret Maverick, played by Mel Gibson, a gambler who prefers to defraud others over to fight them. As he tries to win and collect a few debts, he then teams up with a female gambler who has a wonderful, though phony, southern accent as both of them attempt to enter the game.

Because Maverick never takes itself too seriously, the atmosphere is set for serious pleasure. Moreover, this sweet homage to the popular comedic western TV series lost a good opportunity for a razor-sharp parody, despite the efforts of master scriptwriter William Goldman.

'Rogue Agent' (2022)

Based on Michael Bronner's article "Chasing Agent Freegard", Rogue Agent is inspired by Robert Hendy-Freegard, who is played by James Norton, a real-life con artist as he tricks a number of people into going underground out of fear of being killed by the IRA by posing as an MI5 operative.

Freegard is portrayed as a somewhat one-dimensional antagonist in the movie, but the writing includes enough procedural twists to keep the audience guessing throughout. Moreover, the cat-and-mouse chase of emotional and financial predation is elevated by the storyline and the strong lead performances of Arterton and Norton.

'Playing God' (2021)

A bereaved billionaire named Ben (Alan Tudyk) is conned by Rachel (Hannah Kasulka) and Micah (Luke Benward), a brother and sister con team who claim to be able to present him to God personally in Playing God. They enlist their steadfast mentor, Frank (Michael McKean), to "play" God as the three attempts to pull off the largest deception of their lives.

Playing God's jokes is necessary since the movie is not what you anticipate and will astound you with how wonderful and moving the true narrative is. Moreover, the film isn’t a typical movie about con artist but one with a fresher perspective for viewers who look for a unique and original take on the field.

'Matchstick Men' (2003)

Based on Eric Garcia's 2002 novel of the same name, Matchstick Men follows Roy (Nicholas Cage) and Frank (Sam Rockwell), two experienced novice con artists. When Roy's adolescent daughter unexpectedly appears, she wants to get to know more about her father. Simultaneously, Roy and Frank are engaged in their most enormous deception and Roy is experiencing a panic attack.

With developments that are both sharp and lyrical, the movie delivers some double-crosses that are deserving of the best con movies. This is also one of Cage's best performances, it mixed the comedic elements of his early parts with the gravity of his later ones.

'Curly Sue' (1991)

Curly Sue follows Bill Dancer (Jim Belushi), a homeless con artist, and his young companion, Curly Sue (Alisan Porter) as they scam for food instead of profit. They simply expect a free supper when they are given shelter by a wealthy lawyer, but as they get to know her better, Bill grows to believe that Curly Sue belongs here, in a home.

Curly Sue is a soft and lighthearted take on con men with a deeper perspective on kindness and seeing the positive despite the varied responses from both critics and fans. Additionally, Belushi and Porter’s heartfelt and sincere performance wins fans over.

'Paper Moon' (1973)

Adapted from the 1971 novel Addie Pray by Joe David Brown, Paper Moon is set during the Great Depression and centers on Moses Pray (Ryan O'Neal), a con artist, and Addie Loggins (Tatum O'Neal), a newly orphaned child. As the narrative unfolds, an unexpected friendship slowly forms between them.

The sound and period details are almost flawless which instantly transports viewers back to the time it’s set in. The performances are excellent, especially by the young Tatum who garnered several awards for her performance. The conversation is also witty along with the captivating tale.

'White Men Can’t Jump' (1992)

White Men Can’t Jump follows Billy (Woody Harrelson) and Sydney (Wesley Snipes) as they are the best basketball hustlers in the area. Thus, when they team up, no one can stop them except for themselves. However, Billy owes money and is being pursued by two gangster types, which only makes their difficulties worse.

Since hustlers tend to lack values like commitment and honesty, partnerships, and loyalty, thus, basketball is essentially a secondary theme in this story. Moreover, fans may associate Billy and Sydney with The Sting duo since they both exude a tremendous sense of cooperation both on and off the screen.

'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' (1988)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels follows an educated and clever British conman named Lawrence Jamieson (Michael Caine) who operates in Beaumont-sur-Mer on the French Riviera, and a small-time American hustler Freddy Benson (Steve Martin). They settle on a bet since Lawrence doesn't want to give up his area to Freddy: whoever can swindle $50,000 out of a chosen mark first wins, and the other one has to leave town.

The movie is a superb combination of comedy with a con artist theme that is filled with outlandish behavior in the midst of the French Riviera's breathtaking beauty. Martin and Caine also enhance the viewing experience because they have tremendous chemistry and demonstrate some great comic timing in this endearing but subpar comedy.

'The Good Liar' (2019)

The Good Liar follows a career con man, played by Ian McKellen, who meets a wealthy widow (Helen Mirren) online and plots to steal her inheritance but runs into unanticipated difficulties.

Mirren and McKellen make the ideal scene partners since they not only advance the story but also give it depth and humor. The Good Liar contains all the elements necessary to send your heart racing and your blood flowing, including blackmail, murder, identity theft, and even online dating, as well as an amusing deception.

