When it comes to seeking inspiration for storylines, TV shows like Law and Order: SVU and Criminal Minds have mastered the art of reworking real-life cases into fictional storylines. For audiences, knowing that beneath the acting and scripts, a real person lived these events makes their viewing experience that much more troubling, and often leads to hours scouring Wikipedia.

Related: Best Fictional Films & Shows Based on Real-Life Crimes

Many films based on real events are heavily billed as such and receive much scrutiny for their creative takes. These movies, however, rest quietly in dusty horror collections. Perhaps it was that lack of notoriety that allowed them to bring such dark stories to the screen. As the great Sir Arthur Conan Doyle once wrote, "life is infinitely stranger than anything which the mind of man could invent."

This article contains references to real cases with disturbing themes including child abuse, sexual assault, violence, and murder.

The Girl Next Door (2007) and An American Crime (2007)

Two films released in 2007 took the harrowing story of Sylvia Likens to the screen. The 16-year-old daughter of traveling carnival workers was left in the care of a school friend's mother in 1965. In exchange for $20 a week, Gertrude Baniszewski promised to room and feed the girl. What ultimately occurred was one of the most disturbing cases of pack mentality torture and murder ever recorded.

Starring Elliot Page as Sylvia, An American Crime fared better with critics overall. An earlier attempt to bring the story to screen in the 1980s was vehemently opposed by Sylvia's surviving sister, Jenny Likens. This was following the publication of Jack Ketchum's horror novel The Girl Next Door. Upon her death in 2004, interest in the crime was reignited, and both projects were greenlit.

Devil's Knot (2013)

Most true-crime fans will be familiar with the West Memphis Three thanks to HBO's pioneering Paradise Lost documentaries, but for those who missed it, these events took place in the heart of the Bible Belt during the infamous Satanic Panic of the late 80s and 90s. Three 8-year-old boys were found murdered by a local creek and local law enforcement surmised, incorrectly, that three local misfit teens were responsible.

Based on the book Devil's Knot: The True Story of the West Memphis Three by Mara Leveritt, the film features big-name actors Reese Witherspoon and Colin Firth. Unfortunately, the distributor underestimated the movie's potential for commercial success and only gave it a limited release. This resulted in dismal turnout and a significant financial loss, but that really doesn't speak for the quality of the product. Leveritt's book and the movie breathe life into the often-pigeonholed story, and it's a worthy tribute to the many lives devastated by this still-unsolved crime.

Karla (2006)

Labeled the "Ken and Barbie Killers," Canadian couple Karla Homolka and Paul Bernardo sadistically raped and murdered three schoolgirls in Ontario between 1990 and 1992. Their crimes are among Canada's most notorious, as is Homolka's untimely release.

Much controversy surrounded the film, with many Canadians still reeling from the events and firmly protesting its release. That being said, Laura Prepon and Misha Collins' performances are masterful. While some viewers resented the film from Homolka's perspective as it seemed to humanize a monster, others praise its loyalty to court transcripts and facts about the case. There's no denying Bernardo abused Homolka, but at what point does gifting your little sister to a serial rapist become redeemable? Some versions of the film ends with a statement that Homolka's IQ is 132, confirming her as a highly intelligent individual.

Monster (2003)

Many of us were too young to catch Charlize Theron's Academy Award-winning performance as "America's First Female Serial Killer" Aileen Wuornos upon its release. Her transformation into the markedly disenfranchised sex worker is often heralded by critics, along with the humanity she brought to the part. As for the real Wuornos, she was put to death on October 9, 2002, after giving director Patty Jenkins hundreds of personal letters to help her gain more insight.

Related: Lily James as Pamela Anderson and 9 Other Incredible Actor Transformations

Similar to the public response after Monster's release, since the documentary Aileen Wuornos: The Selling of a Serial Killer premiered on Netflix many viewers have gained sympathy for Wuornos' incomprehensibly difficult life. Unlike other female murderers, Wuornos maintained that she only killed in self-defense after each of her victims raped or assaulted her. As long as sex work is criminalized, unfortunately, women in this profession will continue to be at risk. According to the prosecutors in this case self-defense was not justifiable.

Lost Girls (2020)

Based on the book Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery by Robert Kolker, Mari Gilbert's life was turned upset down when her 24-year-old daughter Shannon went missing in 2010. Feeling the police weren't taking her case seriously as she was a sex worker at the time of her disappearance, Gilbert dedicated her life to activism and advocating for murder victims. As Lost Girls shows, the search for Shannan led to the discovery of 10 bodies and the establishment of the existence of the Long Island serial killer.

Related: 'Lost Girls' Star Amy Ryan and Director Liz Garbus on Doing Right by the Dead

While Shannan's remains were found seven months later, she was not linked to the other victims and was initially believed to have accidentally drowned. Gilbert sought an independent autopsy which found she may have died from strangulation. The identity of the Long Island serial killer remains unknown. Heartbreakingly, Mari Gilbert was violently murdered in 2016 by one of her surviving daughters, Sarra.

Party Monster (2003)

The New York club scene of the 80s and 90s is synonymous with outrageous style, loud all-nighters, and every drug under the sun. Party organizer and celebrity of the time Michael Alig was one of a few elite Club Kids, who were paid insane amounts of money to turn up to events and, well, party! Based on the book Disco Bloodbath by fellow Club Kid alumni James St. James, Alig's ultimate downfall began when he boasted about murdering his drug dealer and roommate Andre 'Angel' Melendez while on a talk show, no less.

Related: Drag Thriller 'Femme' Casts George MacKay and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett in Leading Roles

Rolling Stone conducted an interesting interview with Alig shortly following his 17-year stint in prison in 2014. There's little he contends with regarding the content of the film. Both Alig and St. James confirmed that much of the drug use was actually toned down compared to how much they were actually using back then, to keep it more believable for audiences. Following an unsuccessful return to the spotlight and 2017 arrest for methamphetamine possession, Michael Alig died of an accidental heroin overdose on Christmas Eve in 2020.

Boys Don't Cry (1999)

Hilary Swank's Academy Award-winning performance should be mandatory viewing for all adults, LGBTQIA+ or otherwise. The fact that transphobia is still so prevalent over two decades after the release of Boys Don't Cry shows we still have so much to learn. The true story of trans man Brandon Teena takes place in small-town Nebraska and is equally disturbing and infuriating. Viewers will carry this one with them forever, especially those of us who grew up in the brutal intolerance of the 90s.

Related: 'Bound,' 'Edge of Seventeen,' 'Frida,' & More: Underrated Queer Cinema Gems and Where to Watch Them

The film was included in Premiere's "25 Most Dangerous Movies list," described as, "Films that rearrange your head, that challenge your bedrock ideas about life and love and the big sleep. Consciousness-expanders, in other words, but rarely in a pleasant way." While the casting of cisgender female Swank may garner frustration from younger viewers, it's important to remember that this film came at a time when being transgender was considered a mental illness, and trans people were specifically excluded from the ADA (1990). Imperfect as it is, this representation humanized the most vulnerable in our community and fueled support for the Hate Crimes Prevention Act (2009).

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018)

Departing from her comedic path, Melissa McCarthy took on the role of infamous fraudster Lee Israel in this Academy Award-winning biopic that fell mostly under the radar for regular audiences. Israel, struggling under the burden of financial strain, her beloved cat's medical needs, and her failing writing career, discovers the booming market of celebrity memorabilia. What followed was a stroke of morally bankrupt evil genius.

Related: Melissa McCarthy’s 5 Best Performances So Far

The real Lee Israel released a confessional memoir titled Can You Ever Forgive Me?: Memoirs of a Literary Forger in 2008 which inspired the feature film. One has to wonder how much sympathy the audience should have for those rich enough to collect memorabilia when Israel was unable to feed herself, however, in 1993 she did plead guilty to "conspiracy to transport stolen property." She served six months under house arrest, with five years of probation. She was then barred by almost all libraries and archives, ending her biographer career. She went on to support herself by copy-editing for Scholastic.

Snowtown (2011)

Australia has seen its fair share of serial killers (the Ivan Milat-inspired Wolf Creek springs to mind), but one case that often goes missed is South Australia's very own White-Supremiscist-Masking-As-A-Vigilante John Bunting and his band of loyal servants. Between 1992 and 1999, the charismatic Bunting befriended and then murdered 12 victims. While initially painting his crimes as 'justice' and accusing his victims of pedophilia, it became quickly apparent that Bunting just liked power and violence.

Told from the perspective of 16-year-old Jamie Spyridon Vlassakis, when his mother's partner takes indecent photos of him and his brothers, it's John Bunting who steps in to save the boys from further exploitation. In time, he gains the trust of naive and maltreated Jamie, by dating his mother and protecting him from his abusive old brother. The protector soon shifts when his real motives become clear. By this point, Jamie owes Bunting and if he betrays him, he'll be next.

Bully (2001)

This shocking tale of revenge dramatizes the 1993 murder of Bobby Kent. According to those who knew him, Kent took pleasure in the humiliation and pain of his "friends," and subjected his long-time friend Marty Puccio to physical and emotional abuse. Puccio's parents said he would often come home bruised and bloody after being with Kent. This further escalated after the two began going to the gym and taking steroids together. When Puccio's girlfriend Lisa Connelly set Kent up with her friend Ali Willis, she quickly ended things due to him physically and sexually assaulting her, with Connelly likewise expressing that she was abused by Kent.

Living in fear of Kent's mounting violence, now-pregnant Connelly recruited Willis and several other friends to eliminate the threat once and for all. The film stays surprisingly close to events as described in the trial, and four of the seven convicted killers have since been released. It is worth noting that screenwriter David McKenna was unhappy with the final product and chose to be credited under a pseudonym. Director Larry Clarke's ability to capture the rage and rebellion of middle-class teens is as confronting as ever, but not as gratuitous as some of his other works. Here, at least, the actors are all of age.

Next: Unsolved Crime Documentaries That'll Keep You Up at Night

‘The Flash’: Get a Detailed Look at Ezra Miller’s New Movie Costume

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Harleigh Cutts (22 Articles Published) Harleigh is a writer for Collider, podcast developer and is completing a double major writing degree at Curtin University in Perth, Western Australia. She is a vintage-wearing bi-wife with two large dog-children and a love for anything spooky or true crime related. Her fandoms include: DC (especially Harley Quinn), Kanto Region Pokémon, Shoujo anime, H3, Baz Lurhmann, 80s fashion and music, the Sims and CozyGaming, Frasier, IT Crowd, Joe Gilgun and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. More From Harleigh Cutts

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe