The most recent addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, has grossed an unspectacular (by Marvel standards) $474.4 million worldwide. The film has been more tepidly received than many other of its superhero contemporaries.

However, the film is still led by a talented and accomplished cast who have many interesting projects to their name. Therefore, with the recent release of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, now seems an ideal time to retrospect on some of the more underrated projects the cast have been in.

8 'Little Evil' (2017)

It's safe to say that Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania is Evangeline Lilly's cinematic zenith to this point, but that's not to say she hasn't also been in interesting projects before. Gaining fame for her role as Kate Austen on the hit show Lost, Lilly made appearances in smaller films during the 2000s. In the 2010s, Lilly mostly shifted her focus to franchise movies, with an exception being Little Evil.

Following a man who believes his stepson is the spawn of Satan, the comedy-horror received praise after its Netflix release. The film came off Lilly's appearance in the first Ant-Man film, therefore her profile was raised when the movie came out. Considering the movie was her first non-big-budget film since 2008, Little Evil is a needed feather in Lilly's cap.

7 'The Belko Experiment' (2016)

Slowly but surely, David Dastmalchian has become one of the pre-eminent character actors working today. Working in both the franchise genre as well as some indie films, one of Dastmalchian's lesser-seen films was The Belko Experiment. Written by new DC Studios head James Gunn, the film follows a company whose employees must kill each other to stay alive.

It's not the cleverest thriller out there, which may have contributed to its middling financial output. However, the concept of the film is terrifying, showcasing a carnality that is viscerally shaking. Alongside a cast of other well-established actors, Dastmalchian still manages to find a way to stand out.

6 'Quick Change' (1990)

The addition of Bill Murray to the MCU was a bit of a surprise when it was announced. Despite admitting he's not the biggest fan of superhero films, Murray signed on to play one of the movie's antagonists. To see what types of movies do tickle Murray's fancy, fans can just look to his 1990 film Quick Change.

Directed by Murray alongside Howard Franklin, the crime-comedy caper surrounds a trio who successfully commit an elaborate bank robbery, only to struggle to flee the crime scene. The film comes right in Murray's prime, after Scrooged and Ghostbusters 2 but before What About Bob? and Groundhog Day. Grossing less than its budget, Quick Change is a perfect showcase for Murray's unique skill set.

5 'The Report' (2019)

An accomplished actor on stage, screen, and television, it's always a joy to see Corey Stoll make an appearance in anything. Stoll has always been great when choosing projects, from big-budget auteur films like First Man to underrated gems like Glass Chin. The Report is sort of in between those two extremes.

An uncommonly engaging and literate political thriller, the film was written and directed by numerous time Steven Soderbergh collaborator Scott Z Burns. Despite paltry theatrical numbers before being sent over to Amazon Prime, the movie was well received, with Variety's Owen Gleiberman calling it "gripping and eye-opening", comparing it to All the President's Men.

4 'Blockers' (2018)

The newest addition to the Ant-Man series, Kathryn Newton is one of the film's few up-and-coming actresses. After smaller roles in the acclaimed 2017 films Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Newton broke out after her performance in Blockers. One of the better comedy films of the year, Blockers is a clever take on the modern sex comedy.

Playing a dreamy and mawkish teen, Newton shows considerable skill. Newton would later follow up Blockers with the horror-comedy Freaky, which she would also be praised for. Her career seems to be on the up and up as Newton is slated to star in the female-led Lisa Frankenstein and Winner.

3 'Coma' (1978)

One of the leading movie stars of the 80s and 90s, it's a shame that since 2018 Michael Douglas's sole movie role has been as Hank Pym in three Marvel films. Before his breakthrough in Jewel of the Nile which helped launch him to stardom, Douglas appeared in some quality films such as the 70s thrillers The China Syndrome and Coma.

Written and directed by novelist Michael Crichton, Douglas would describe Coma as "the first time I've been offered a project with a good story laid out well, a good cast, and a good director." A mystery, with elements of supernatural, science fiction, and horror genres, Coma is a paranoid and cogent thriller that just might deter its audience from seeking professional medical attention after watching it.

2 'The Fabulous Baker Boys' (1989)

Fans remember The Fabulous Baker Boys in more grand terms than when it came out. Although regarded as one of the best films of 1989, the movie only achieved moderate box office success. In the end, the enduring legacy of the film, besides its quality, would be the performance of one of its leads, Michelle Pfeiffer.

Pfeiffer plays the lounge singer Susie Diamond in the vein of a Hawksian woman, the street-smart but ravishing type of character she had done in the previous year's Married to the Mob. Many critics now regard Diamond as one of Pfeiffer's greatest roles and, despite the film not being a hit, cemented her as a bankable leading actress.

1 'The Shape of Things' (2003)

The face of the Ant-Man franchise, Paul Rudd has had one of the most varied and unexpected careers in Hollywood. A film, television, and stage actor, Rudd came into the consciousness in the mid-90s, appearing in hit films like Clueless and Romeo + Juliet. Into the 21st century, Rudd has become best known as a comedic actor, appearing in numerous Judd Apatow comedies.

Yet still, the 2021 People's magazine 'Sexiest Man Alive' has appeared in many interesting, eclectic projects like 2 Days and, more notably, The Shape of Things. Written and directed by the misanthropic Neil LaBute, the film is in a similar vein to his In the Company of Men. However, The Shape of Things turns around LaBute's typical power dynamics to deliver a cunning exploration of youth, art, and intimacy.

