Shlock maestro Eli Roth is most well-known for his gory horror movies, like Cabin Fever and Hostel, and for playing the baseball bat-wielding Donny Donowitz in Inglourious Basterds. His upcoming projects include a slasher called Thanksgiving, starring Addison Rae and Patrick Dempsey, as well as an adaption of the video game Borderlands.

Like most great filmmakers, Roth is also a major film fan who has raved about countless movies of the years, many of them obscure and low-budget. Odds are, fans of Roth's work will get a kick out of his recommendations.

10 'Troll 2' (1990)

Image via Epic Productions

Troll 2 is an infamous so-bad-it's-good comedy horror about a young boy named Joshua (Michael Stephenson) whose family embarks on a vacation that quickly turns into a nightmare. The town they visit is inhabited by vegetarian goblins determined to turn unsuspecting visitors into plant-based meals. Despite the title, the story has no connection at all to the 1986 movie Troll, which only makes it sillier.

RELATED: 10 Best Creature Features of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb

"It will take hours to get through this gem because you’ll keep pausing and replaying the lines over and over. It was recently re-released on Blu-ray for you to enjoy in all its high-definition glory," Roth said in an interview.

9 'Nightmare City' (1980)

Nightmare City is a lean, mean zombie movie that breezes by at just 90 minutes long. An unidentified aircraft lands at an airport, unleashing an onslaught of bloodthirsty and radiation-infected ghouls upon the unsuspecting city. Unlike traditional slow-moving zombies of that era, these creatures are fast, intelligent, and armed with weapons

RELATED: The 10 Best Movie Cameos, According to Reddit

As panic ensues, a television news reporter, Dean Miller (Hugo Stiglitz — namesake of the Basterds character), finds himself at the center of the chaos, fighting for survival alongside a group of desperate characters. "Nightmare City is fantastic," Roth has said, "[It's] kind of like Planet Terror meets 28 Days Later."

8 'To Be Twenty' (1978)

To Be Twenty is a provocative Italian drama about youthful rebellion and the consequences of breaking social norms. Lia (Gloria Guida) and Tina (Lilli Carati) are two young women who decide to escape societal constraints and embrace a carefree lifestyle. They indulge in casual sex, partying, and experimentation, but things take a dark turn when they meet an enigmatic older man.

RELATED: The 10 Best Exorcism Movies, Ranked

Roth said To Be Twenty was a major influence on his own movie Hostel II. "Critically [director Fernando Di Leo] never got his due, but this movie is his f---ing masterpiece. It’s so smart but the ending is so violent and shocking that it’s the only thing people can take away from the film," Roth has said.

7 'Pieces' (1982)

Pieces is a delightfully gruesome slasher about a serial killer stalking a college campus. As the body count rises, Detective Bracken (Christopher George) is called in to investigate. He and a tenacious student, Kendall (Ian Sera), begin delving into the murderer's mind in the hopes of understanding — and thwarting — their reign of terror.

With its over-the-top performances, creative death scenes, and a generous serving of 80s camp, Pieces has become something of a cult classic. "Pieces is truly my favorite slasher film of all time, and it’s the one movie that never fails to have the audience totally entertained from start to finish," Roth told the San Diego Tribune. "You think you have it figured out and then the film blindsides you."

6 'Night Train Murders' (1975)

"This film is a rip-off of Last House on the Left, but set on the train. And it’s really f---ing creepy. A lot of the girls on the train and the creepiness in Hostel II is very much influenced by Night Train Murders," Roth said.

The film centers on two college students, Margaret (Irene Miracle) and Lisa (Laura D'Angelo), who board a train to visit their families for Christmas. Unbeknownst to them, they are soon joined by a pair of sadistic criminals, Blackie (Flavio Bucci) and Curly (Gianfranco De Grassi). Margaret and Lisa must marshal all their strength and ingenuity to escape their captors and survive the night of terror.

5 'Sleepaway Camp' (1983)

Introverted teenager Angela (Felissa Rose) attends Camp Arawak with her protective cousin, Ricky (Jonathan Tiersten). A mysterious killer begins picking off campers and counselors, and the survivors desperately try to solve the case. Sleepaway Camp has garnered a cult fan base thanks to its shocking twists, memorable kills, and jaw-dropping (but problematic) ending.

"[Sleepaway Camp] is anything but a by-the-numbers, early ‘80s, low-budget slasher flick set at a summer camp," Roth said. "The kills are fun, but the ending simply cannot be topped. Don’t read anything about it, just go rent it, pop it in, and watch your friends freak out. This will be the film you guys talk about for weeks after."

4 'Torso' (1973)

Set in the picturesque city of Perugia, this giallo - considered by some to be the first slasher ever - follows a group of university students who are hunted by a killer. Jane (Suzy Kendall) and her friends must unravel the connections that bind the killings together if they hope to make it out alive. Torso stands out with its stylish cinematography, atmospheric tension, and brutal violence, pushing the boundaries even of its bloody genre.

"It’s so incomprehensible but it’s actually an amazing film and I think it’s a masterpiece. It elevates to the level of Alfred Hitchcock in terms of filmmaking. It’s so f---ing scary and tense," Roth said.

3 'Zombie' (1979)

Zombie is a whacky horror directed by Lucio Fulci, the cult Italian director behind films like The Beyond and The House by the Cemetery. It centers on a group of people who find themselves trapped on an isolated island infested with the walking dead. They soon learn that the zombie outbreak is linked to voodoo rituals and a cursed amulet.

"Scenes of gore so spectacular and horrifying they still stand head and shoulders above any zombie movie made since. Lucio Fulci is one of my all-time favorite directors, and whenever I film a particularly gory scene, we all close our eyes and try to channel him for inspiration," Roth said.

2 'Creepshow' (1982)

Creepshow is a horror anthology written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero, two giants of the genre. The movie presents five darkly humorous tales that pay homage to classic horror comics, from a vengeful father's ghostly return to a plague of carnivorous cockroaches.

"The movie is designed to look like a comic book, but it is creepy. And disgusting. An amazing cast, incredible script, brilliant makeup effects, and nonstop fun. A very underrated horror movie that’s a guaranteed good time," Roth said.

1 'Who Can Kill A Child?' (1976)

Tom (Lewis Fiander) and Evelyn (Prunella Ransome) are a British couple who take a vacation on a tranquil island off the coast of Spain. However, their peaceful retreat takes a sinister turn when they realize that the island's children have risen up against the adult population and become ruthless killers.

This was another movie that Roth cited as an influence on Hostel. "It’s a great evil kid movie, but it’s one of those things where the kids are running amok and you’ve got to kill them, and how could you kill a bunch of kids? That idea is f---ing awesome," Roth said.

NEXT: The 10 Most Underrated Thrillers From the '80s, Ranked