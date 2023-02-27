When some moviegoers hear the name Ridley Scott, their immediate association is the Alien franchise and Blade Runner. Others' minds shoot straight to Thelma and Louise, Black Hawk Down, and the historic epic Gladiator. One thing's for certain – Scott has impacted the industry in numerous ways.

Ridley Scott's signature visions include futuristic atmospheres, big environmental reveals, sword fights, and stunning landscapes. Most of all, his characters are strong and heroic. There are many movies similar to Scott's that fans would enjoy if only to evoke the feeling of watching one of his classics for a moment.

1 'Outrageous Fortune' (1987)

Outrageous Fortune stars Bette Midler and Shelley Long in a Thelma and Louise-esque adventure comedy. Midler and Long play Sandy and Lauren, two women who realize they're dating the same man and go on a wild goose chase to track him down and seek an explanation.

As they chase this man and learn more about him, Sandy and Lauren realize he has various hobbies, and some are pretty dangerous. This cross-country buddy comedy isn't completely like Thelma and Louise, but it does provide two powerful women taking a stand and learning more about themselves. If nothing else, it's a really fun watch and the two actresses are excellent in it.

2 'Run Lola Run' (1998)

Powerful female leads are not unusual in Scott's movies, and Run Lola Run gives its lead the fury and might Ridley Scott would. Run Lola Run is a German feature written and directed by Tom Tykwer and stars the famous German actor Franka Potente as the titular Lola.

Lola's boyfriend gets involved in a heist that goes wrong and asks her to come up with 100,000 Deutsche marks within the next twenty minutes. Lola has to come up with what was then a fortune, and the movie begins. It's paced so well that viewers feel like they've run with Lola by the end; it's thrilling, suspenseful, and filmed with innovative techniques that place this independent film high on the list of a modern classic.

3 'Hero' (2002)

Fans of Gladiator, Kingdom of Heaven, and other historical epics by Scott should add Zhang Yimou's Hero to their watch lists. This Chinese epic tells the story of the Nameless hero, played by martial arts star Jet Li, who gets hired by the King of the Qin Dynasty to protect him from assassins.

Hero delivers intense and legendary sword fights, displays incredible martial arts skills in breathtaking landscapes, and portrays the Nameless Hero as the most powerful warrior of all Ancient China. Interestingly, Quentin Tarantino is credited in the theatrical trailer because he pushed the movie's release in the US. Hero still remains underrated, although it's one of China's most expensive features.

4 'Cargo' (2009)

Image from MUBI

Cargo is the European homage to Alien viewers never knew they wanted. This movie was made in Switzerland, and it's the country's first feature-length science fiction movie - interesting, right? Dr. Laura Portmann decides to go on a long outer-space journey to meet up with her lost sister. The trip would span eight years and take place on a cargo vessel.

The story is a tense atmospheric exploration of traveling through time and space, bringing some elements of horror. Dr. Laura senses an unknown presence on the ship, wondering what the shipment might really be. Cargo went under the radar despite breaking ground in numerous ways. It may not be the best sci-fi out there, but it's worth the watch.

5 'The Andromeda Strain' (1971)

Combining Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Alien, one could say The Andromeda Strain is the perfect result. This movie was based on a Michael Crichton novel of the same name, and it's often lauded for being scientifically accurate, and having one of the most detailed movie sets of any sci-fi movie.

In The Andromeda Strain, four scientists take a detailed look into mysterious deaths that happened after a spaceship returned to Earth. The team investigates alien life forms and discusses potential threats in this tense thriller. This was one of many sci-fi movies of the time seemingly inspired by 2001: A Space Odyssey, but it's among the best ever made about the topic.

6 'The Kingdom' (2007)

Film enthusiasts that enjoy Ridley Scott's war-themed features, like the fantastic Black Hawk Down, enjoyed The Kingdom when it first came out. Still, after its release, the film got underwhelming accolades and was left to figuratively collect dust.

There's no reason for that, though - Peter Berg directed a fast-paced, exciting action thriller that matches the energy of any Scott movie. In fact, The Kingdom feels like the combined powers of both Ridley and Tony Scott, but stays a Berg original from start to finish in his recognizable style. Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, and Jason Bateman take the lead.

7 'Strange Days' (1995)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Blade Runner fans are always on the lookout for that atmospheric, futuristic movie feel. There have been many so far that evoke similar vibes as the classic, but they're not as underrated as Strange Days. This Kathryn Bigelow dystopian thriller was written by James Cameron, yet it isn't mentioned as much as it should be.

Ralph Fiennes stars as Nero, an ex-cop who now sells memory jacks to people and Angela Bassett plays a detective looking to work with him to uncover a murder conspiracy. The events take place on New Year's Eve in 1999, but the futuristic elements make it hard to place at the turn of the 20th century. Fiennes delivers a stellar performance that differs from his typical roles, and Kathryn Bigelow's directing gives Strange Days its instant classic status.

8 'The Descent' (2005)

The Descent has it all - a strong female ensemble cast, terrifying creatures, and tension and fear evoked by a dark and small cave. This claustrophobic thriller-horror shows a group of six women that arrange a hiking trip that ends in a cave descent. They're expert climbers, so their skills aren't brought into question, but nature is the true horror in the movie.

The women get stuck in the cave as it collapses in on them, letting fear, panic, and terror take over them. The tension is masterfully crafted with the help of lighting, music, and excellent camera shots. The Descent is an underrated horror classic that many Ridley Scott fans would enjoy with bated breath.

9 'Moon' (2009)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Moon was The Martian before The Martian was. This highly underrated indie classic stars Sam Rockwell as Sam Bell, the only astronaut on a Lunar station. His only communication stems from talking to the station's AI named GERTY (voiced by Kevin Spacey) - cue theories of terrifying rogue artificial intelligence.

Sam counts down the days to coming back to Earth to be with his family, but things start going awry around two weeks prior. This is a cerebral, understated, tense, and thought-provoking thriller which was also one of Rockwell's greatest performances. Duncan Jones delivers a great story with all the elements covered.

10 'Event Horizon' (1997)

It's not the question of how much Event Horizon is underrated, but why. Many initial impressions of the film were negative, although it's important to admit that expecting fantastic CGI and effects in every sci-fi movie isn't realistic. Some newer movies sport worse CGI than its primitive versions, so that shouldn't be the worst someone has to say about Event Horizon.

The story revolves around a ship that returns to Earth seven years after it's been missing. A group of scientists/astronauts goes on board to investigate, finding true shock and horror along the way. It seems like the story was stripped of its largesse by test audiences, but the final result is a bold, tense, and riveting survival story. This is truly one of the most underrated horror movies of the 90s.

