Even some of the genre's biggest names can be overlooked at times.

The horror genre has produced some of the most beloved and well-recognized filmmakers. Names such as Wes Craven, John Carpenter, and George A. Romero are synonymous with the genre, each responsible for creating iconic franchises whose impact is still felt today. While sadly these veterans have either left this world or retired, a new class of directors, including the likes of James Wan and Eli Roth, is striving to carry their torch.

RELATED: 9 Most Influential Horror Directors of the 21st Century (So Far)

Each of the horror directors on this list has a select few films that are classics, recognized by even non-genre fans. But each creator has an extensive filmography that includes a few diamonds in the rough, some great films that don't receive the same attention as their more popular brethren. Not all of these movies are horror either, as some show an incredible range to master other genres.

Wes Craven - 'Shocker' (1989)

The late, great Wes Craven gifted us two of horror's biggest franchises in A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream, while also creating popular movies The Hills Have Eyes and The Last House on The Left. In between Freddy and Ghostface, Craven unleashed Shocker on the world.

Horace Pinker (Mitch Pileggi) is a heinous serial killer, sent to the electric chair for his crimes. That doesn't stop him for long, however, as the mass murderer comes back from the dead with electric powers to continue his killing spree. It's up to the teenager who identified him and his detective father to stop the shocking villain.

Shocker is available to stream on Peacock.

Eli Roth - 'The Green Inferno' (2013)

Eli Roth is best known for his involvement in the torture porn craze of the 2000s, creating the two modern-day classics Cabin Fever and Hostel. What's often overlooked about Roth is the black humor he incorporates into his horror, easing the tension of what is usually a very dark and brutal horror movie.

The Green Inferno is the same, as its environmental activists find themselves stranded in the amazon. Taken to the camp of the cannibal natives, the students find out too late they are being served as dinner. The Green Inferno sees Roth at his best, combining his trademark dark comedy with horrific gore.

The Green Inferno is available to stream on Netflix.

George A. Romero - 'Diary of the Dead' (2007)

George A. Romero was the zombie king, often credited with bringing the undead creature into popular culture. His series of zombie films, beginning with Night of the Living Dead, remains the most influential take on the shambling ghoul. Diary of the Dead is often overlooked by his admittedly better films, but it is still worth watching.

Arriving at a time when found footage was beginning to take over the horror genre, Romero used the filmmaking style for his fifth zombie movie. He shows a flair for the technique, as Diary of the Dead follows a group of university students who are attacked by zombies while trying to film a movie project in the woods.

Diary of the Dead is available to stream on Tubi.

Joe Dante - 'Small Soldiers' (1998)

Most famous for directing the perfect gateway horror franchise, Gremlins, Joe Dante also directed the original Piranha and The Howling. He has had a varied career in Hollywood, often working on projects that include some form of comedy, but he is best known for his horror work.

Small Soldiers feels like the '90s take on Gremlins, as action figures come to life and continue their destined battle with each other, no matter the human cost. While dismissed by critics, Small Soldiers is an action-packed joyride for the whole family that remains a core memory for '90s kids.

Stuart Gordon - 'Stuck' (2007)

Inspired by the great horror writers of the past, Stuart Gordon directed adaptations of the work of H.P. Lovecraft and Edgar Allen Poe. Some of his best-known films include Re-Animator, From Beyond, and The Pit and the Pendulum, while he also made the cult classic Castle Freak.

Turning his gaze to the real world, Gordon's last movie before his passing was Stuck. Inspired by a real murder case, Stuck follows Brandi (Mena Suvari), a nurse who hits a homeless man with her car. Fearing the repercussions, Brandi keeps the still-living man, who is lodged in her windshield, hidden in her garage. It begins a battle of wills between the pair, as Gordon balances the morbid situation with his signature offbeat humor.

Stuck is available to stream on Tubi.

Alexandre Aja - 'Horns' (2013)

The most successful director to emerge from France during the New French Extremity Movement, Alexandre Aja was a consistent name in horror during the 2000s and 2010s. Along with directing two of the best horror remakes in The Hills Have Eyes and Piranha, Aja also directed Crawl, High Tension, and Mirrors.

For Horns, Aja adapted the novel of the same name by The Black Phone scribe Joe Hill. Daniel Radcliffe stars as Ig, a man falsely accused of murdering his girlfriend. Waking up one day with a pair of horns protruding from his head, Ig realizes they force anyone around him to tell the truth, so he goes about using them to clear his name.

Horns is available to stream on Tubi.

Darren Lynn Bousman - 'Mother's Day' (2010)

After James Wan and Leigh Whannell decided to leave the Saw franchise after the first entry, Darren Lynn Bousman took over the reins. Bousman directed the next three entries in the series, while he returned in 2021 for the reboot Spiral. He is also known for making the cult classic horror-musical Repo! The Genetic Opera.

When a criminal family on the run returns to their home to find they have lost it due to foreclosure, they take the new owners and their friends hostage. It creates a tense situation between the sadistic family and their victims, who each seem to be hiding their own dark secrets that will no doubt bubble to the surface before Mother's Day is over.

Mother's Day is available to stream on Tubi.

Sam Raimi - 'A Simple Plan' (1998)

Cinema legend Sam Raimi is best known for two things: Evil Dead and Spider-Man. Whether it's his efforts to combine horror with slapstick comedy or his passion for bringing the magic of comic books to the big screen, Raimi is held in high regard in both the realms of superheroes and horror.

A Simple Plan sees Raimi abandoning both spandex and frights in favor of crime. When two brothers (Bill Paxton and Billy-Bob Thornton) discover a crashed plane in the woods filled with $4 million, they decide to keep the money. This proves a poor decision as their growing paranoia sends them down a dark path they may never recover from.

A Simple Plan is available to stream on HBO Max.

James Wan - 'Death Sentence' (2007)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Perhaps the biggest name in modern horror, James Wan is responsible for creating juggernaut franchises Saw, The Conjuring, and Insidious. Alongside directing other horror hits Malignant and Dead Silence, Wan tipped his toes into the realm of Hollywood blockbusters with Aquaman and Fast & Furious 7.

Wan made his non-horror debut with Death Sentence, a tight crime thriller that follows a grieving father down a path of revenge. When family man Nick Hume (Kevin Bacon) witnesses his son's death during a gang initiation, the broken father wages a one-man war against those responsible in this grim action flick.

Death Sentence is available to stream on Starz.

John Carpenter - 'Ghosts of Mars' (2001)

Perhaps the horror genre's most respected name, John Carpenter is responsible for the masterpieces Halloween and The Thing. His filmography reads like a list of classic cinema, as he is also responsible for They Live, Big Trouble in Little China, and Escape From New York.

Ghosts of Mars is far from Carpenter's best work, but it is still a damn good time. Packed with great action sequences, the movie follows a police unit that travels to Mars to retrieve inmate Desolation Williams (Ice Cube). Arriving to find the entire mining colony abandoned, they must soon battle an army of possessed colonists.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best, Scariest Unseen Horror Movie Villains