James Wan is one of the most successful horror directors currently working, with massive hits under his belt like Saw, The Conjuring, and Insidious. He's almost helmed a few blockbusters outside of horror, including Furious 7 and Aquaman.

Wan has praised many movies over the years, generally leaning toward cult horror, with a few whacky action movies thrown in. His recommendations should appeal to fans of his work.

10 'BMX Bandits' (1983)

Set in the sun-drenched suburbs of Sydney, Australia, BMX Bandits follows the escapades of three daredevil teenagers - Judy (Nicole Kidman), P.J. (Angelo D'Angelo), and Goose (James Lugton) - who find themselves caught up in a dangerous criminal plot after they stumble upon a cache of stolen walkie-talkies.

They draw the attention of a gang of bank robbers and must use their quick wits, resourcefulness, and BMX skills to outsmart the villains and save the day. "If you want to talk about guilty pleasures, there’s BMX Bandits," Wan said in an interview. "[It's a] great film."

9 'Chopping Mall' (1986)

Chopping Mall takes place in a futuristic shopping mall, where a group of young employees decide to throw a wild after-hours party in one of the stores. Little do they know, the mall's state-of-the-art security system, which includes a fleet of autonomous robots, malfunctions due to a lightning strike, turning the once-friendly protectors into merciless killing machines.

As the night unfolds, the trapped partygoers have to fight for survival, navigating the labyrinthine corridors of the mall while being relentlessly pursued by the deadly robotic sentinels. "I love movies like Chopping Mall. These, to me, are just sort of fun horror films that I would love to be able to dive into one day, or do them but with the way that I make my films," Wan has said.

8 'Razorback' (1984)

Razorback is a lean, mean creature feature about a colossal man-eating boar terrorizing the Australian outback. Gregory Harrison stars as Carl Winters, a grieving husband who ventures into the wilderness in search of his wife, who has gone missing. There, he must face threats both beastly and human.

"I love Razorback. I’m a big [director] Russell Mulcahy fan and I think he’s one of the most talented visual directors out there. This was the first movie he made that showed he had such a great style," Wan said.

7 'Eyes of Laura Mars' (1978)

This thriller revolves around Laura Mars (Faye Dunaway), a successful photographer known for her provocative and violent imagery. However, Laura's life takes a sinister turn when she begins experiencing chilling visions of brutal murders through the eyes of the killer. As the body count rises and her sanity is questioned, Laura finds an unlikely ally in Detective John Neville (Tommy Lee Jones), who is determined to uncover the truth behind the killings and protect Laura from harm.

In particular, Wan praised the movie's clever use of point-of-view shots. "One of the things I wanted to do was hark back to [...] was a particular style of late-80s and early-90s serial killer stories [...] where you follow the victim through the eyes of the murderer," Wan said.

6 'Basket Case' (1982)

Duane Bradley (Kevin Van Hentenryck) arrives in New York City carrying a mysterious wicker basket. Unbeknownst to others, the basket contains Duane's deformed and vengeful twin brother, Belial, who was separated from him against their will. The brothers seek out the doctors responsible for the operation, planning to exact a gruesome revenge.

Basket Case was an inspiration for Wan's movie Malignant, also a horror about an absorbed twin. "It's kinda hard to not have Basket Case come up when we were making this film, designing the look of Gabriel and how crazy and weird he is because Basket Case pretty much is a story about this evil twin to some degree," Wan told an interviewer.

5 'Planet of the Vampires' (1965)

Planet of the Vampires is a sci-fi horror directed by Mario Bava, the filmmaker behind horror classics like Black Sabbath. Set in the distant future, the film follows the crew of two spaceships, the Argos and the Galliot, who respond to a distress signal coming from a desolate planet.

There, they discover a malevolent force that possesses the bodies of the dead, turning them into bloodthirsty vampiric creatures. "Aquaman 2 is very heavily inspired by Planet Of The Vampires," Wan said. "You can take the boy out of horror but you can never take the horror out of the boy,"

4 'The Man From Hong Kong' (1975)

The Man from Hong Kong is a martial arts movie about Inspector Fang Sing Leng (Jimmy Wang Yu), a detective attempting to track down a powerful drug lord named Jack Wilton (George Lazenby). Teaming up with Australian law enforcement, Fang clashes with local gangsters and faces perilous challenges that push his physical and mental limits.

From car chases to breathtaking rooftop battles, The Man from Hong Kong delivers an exhilarating mix of Hong Kong-style action and Australian grit. "[It's] written off as exploitation, but [it's] very well-made," Wan said in an interview.

3 'Night of the Creeps' (1986)

Night of the Creeps is a horror-comedy film that pays homage to 1950s B-movies. Set in a small college town, it revolves around two students, Chris (Jason Lively) and J.C. (Steve Marshall), who unwittingly unleash a horde of alien slugs that turn their victims into brain-eating zombies.

As chaos ensues and the town is overrun by the undead, Chris, J.C., and their newfound allies, including a tough detective named Ray Cameron (Tom Atkins), must battle the relentless creatures and find a way to stop the invasion. This was another movie that Wan indicated he would be interested in remaking. "I love Night of the Creeps," the director said.

2 'Carnival of Souls' (1962)

Mary Henry (Candace Hilligoss) miraculously survives a car accident, only to find herself disconnected from the world around her. As she moves to a new town and takes a job as an organist, Mary starts experiencing eerie visions and is drawn to an abandoned carnival. At the same time, a ghoulish stranger begins stalking her.

"This movie was a big inspiration for my Insidious films," Wan said. "It’s an atmospheric, black-and-white chiller that is truly creepy. I’ve always said that the sensation of creepiness and spine-tingling chills are the hardest feelings to achieve in a horror movie."

1 'Black Christmas' (1974)

This seminal slasher takes place in a sorority house, where the main characters are picked off one by one by a mysterious killer. One of the young women, Jess (Olivia Hussey) determines to fight back and puts together a plan to thwart the murderer before it's too late. On release, critics panned Black Christmas, but it has since developed a cult following.

Wan called it “an underrated masterpiece” and “one of the finest modern-day slashers”. “The kills in this film aren’t necessarily bloody, as they are just outright suspenseful and scary as hell,” he said. "The ‘killer-is-calling-from-inside-the-house’ conceit here predates another movie with a similar twist."

