"What's in the box?!" For almost 30 years, Brad Pitt's eternal question from Se7en - and its subsequent dramatic and comedic interpretations - has been a staple of our pop culture. So successfully has the phrase permeated our general consciousness that many seem to have forgotten that it was integral to the conclusion of David Fincher's Se7en; one of cinema's darkest film endings. After working on Alien 3, David Fincher reluctantly returned to filmmaking to direct Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kevin Spacey in this police procedural thriller about the hunt for a serial killer basing his victims on the seven deadly sins.

Se7en does not limit its influence to oft-repeated phrases, though. While not the first police procedural film, the methodical way the film and its characters approached the story would set the template for many future films, most recently 2024's Longlegs. Its intellectual engagement with a dark subject and an unsettling world would also prove instructional for films attempting to tackle such material. Several films can be cited as being heavily influenced by Se7en, or simply still, sharing plot or thematic connections with the David Fincher film. Thankfully, many of those are well-known and here we detail some of those films that have remained underrated, perhaps due to underwhelming box office returns, middling initial reviews or in comparison to other films by its filmmaker.

10 'Blue Steel' (1990)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

One of Se7en's most basic tenets, and indeed that of any detective thriller, is its central cat-and-mouse game; there is someone committing crimes and the detectives need to find them. Excitingly, Kathryn Bigelow's Blue Steel takes this premise in a different, surprising direction. Jamie Lee Curtis plays a rookie NYPD officer who responds to a grocery store robbery on her first day and ends up killing the robber. The robber's gun falls and is immediately stolen by one of the hostages. Without a gun at the scene, Megan Turner (Jamie Lee Curtis) is accused of killing an unarmed man and put on suspension. Meanwhile, the hostage begins to use the gun to commit murders, incentivizing Megan to find and capture him.

To say any more would be to rob audiences of a thrilling experience. Blue Steel, just like Se7en, has some exciting plot twists and entertainingly presents its twisty cat-and-mouse game. Unlike Se7en, it foregoes a grounded approach to the story and instead opts for an over-the-top detective story that remains entertaining and thrilling thanks to a great central performance and excellent direction from a pre-Point Break Kathryn Bigelow. Due in part to its poor box office performance and the larger, more celebrated careers of its Oscar-winning star, Jamie Lee Curtis and director, Kathryn Bigelow, Blue Steel has remained largely underrated.

9 'The Chaser' (2008)

Directed by Na-Hong Jin

Na-Hong Jin's 2008 film, The Chaser, perfectly replicates the look and feel of Se7en to excellent results. In Na-Hong Jin's directorial debut, an ex-detective, now pimp, realizes that his girls are quickly disappearing. Upon further investigation, he deduces that all the disappeared girls are connected to the same client. This discovery ignites a deeply unsettling and sometimes uncomfortable relationship between the police force and a serial killer.

Based on a real-life South Korean serial killer, the film creates and stays in a dark and very bleak world. The use of handheld camerawork adds to the anxiety and uneasiness audiences feel, and it all leads to a surprising crescendo. Perhaps because of its real world inspiration, The Chaser has more on its mind beyond its, admittedly exciting, action thriller elements. It makes sure to highlight the ineffectiveness of bureaucracy and the systems that are put in place to perpetrate and sustain these violent acts against the least protected members of society.

8 'The Bone Collector' (1999)

Phillip Noyce

After declining the Mills role in Se7en, Denzel Washington would find himself five years later playing the more experienced detective against Angelina Jolie's fresh-faced rookie officer. In Phillip Noyce's The Bone Collector, Denzel Washington plays a recently paralyzed forensics expert who has to remotely mentor a new recruit in order to catch a gruesome serial killer in New York City.

With a strong, albeit reluctant, mentor/protégé relationship, an infusion of horror elements into the filmmaking, two very strong central performances and dedicated attention to the detectives' thorough investigative work, The Bone Collector is a worthwhile Se7en tribute. The film makes sure to pay specific attention to the relationship between its central characters, with Angelina Jolie's Amelia steadily breaking down Lincoln Rhyme's (Denzel Washington) cynicism and world weariness. This is similar to the effect Brad Pitt's Mills has on Morgan Freeman's Somerset in Se7en. Just like with David Fincher in Se7en, PhIllip Noyce infuses elements of the horror and neo-noir genres into his mystery thriller. Unfortunately, The Bone Collector was universally derided by critics, although importantly, many of the critical analysis compared the film unfavorably to the high watermarks of the decade in The Silence of the Lambs and Se7en.

7 'Copycat' (1995)

Directed by Jon Amiel

Jon Amiel's 1995 film, Copycat, follows The Bone Collector's themes of trauma and remote policing. In the film, Sigourney Weaver's Helen Hudson is left agoraphobic after a traumatic attack nearly kills her. She, however, continues with her police work from the confines of her home. With the assistance of two police detectives (Holly Hunter and Dermot Mulroney), Helen begins to investigate the actions of a new serial killer.

Copycat had the distinct misfortune of being released only a month after Seven, hence immediately relegating it to the basement of film history. That is an unfair predicament for the film to be in because Copycat is a thoroughly enjoyable and rewatchable film with a lot of things in it worth recommending. Importantly, the film's focus on the partnership between Sigourney Weaver and Holly Hunter's detectives provides a refreshing take on the status quo relationships in similar films. Copycat's cat-and-mouse game between the detectives and the serial killer is great and unafraid to go to some truly dark places, while always remaining a fun film that doesn't take itself too seriously.

6 'Gone Baby Gone' (2007)

Directed by Ben Affleck

Before teaming up with David Fincher on Gone Girl, Ben Affleck made his directorial debut with the 2007 film Gone Baby Gone. In the film, Ben Affleck directs his brother, Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan as two Boston private detectives searching for an abducted girl. Littered with off-putting and unsettling characters, Gone Baby Gone is an unnerving but entertaining journey through Boston's drug-infested, criminal underbelly.

A very modest box office success, Gone Baby Gone's reputation has been largely discarded following the impressive box office performance of Affleck's follow-up, The Town and the Oscar-winning achievements of Argo. However, beyond their superficial similarities (detectives trying to find an elusive criminal), Gone Baby Gone shares a lot of what makes Se7en great. Both films efficiently communicate the grimness of their worlds while asking important questions about the role and nature of 'good' in a world where everyone's despair seems inevitable. Gone Baby Gone also has the benefit of another stellar Morgan Freeman performance along with Amy Ryan and Ed Harris in other supporting roles.

5 Identity (2003)

Directed by James Mangold

Inspired by Agatha Christie's 1939 novel, And Then There Were None, James Mangold's Identity featured an ensemble cast that included John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Amanda Peet, Alfred Molina, Clea Duvall, Rebecca De Mornay and Pruitt Taylor Vince.

The film, written by Michael Cooney, unfolds in a dual-track story. On one track, it tells the story of a group of 10 people stranded in a hotel who begin dying mysteriously, apparently in a specific order. This triggers the strangers to try and find the killer before they all become its victims. On the other track, a convicted murderer awaits execution while his therapist and lawyer try to prove his insanity with the help of his newly discovered journals. Much more cannot be said about the film without spoiling it, because Identity is a constantly evolving puzzle box film with all the pieces only becoming clear by the film's end. Just like with Se7en, audiences will be intrigued enough to want to solve the film's mysteries, but similar to the David Fincher film, the answers only become apparent when the film decides it's ready to share them.

4 The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Directed by David Fincher

Does this sound familiar? An odd couple form a partnership to investigate a serial killer while being exposed to darker, unsettling realities in a David Fincher film. After the commercial and critical success of The Social Network, David Fincher once more returned to the crime mystery genre by directing Steven Zaillian's adaptation of Steig Larsson's The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo novel. In The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Daniel Craig's Mikael Blomkvist teams up with the antisocial computer hacker, Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara) to investigate the 40-year-old disappearance and presumed murder of a 16-year-old wealthy girl.

Released a year after The Social Network and three years before Gone Girl, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo is often forgotten when compared to the other peaks of David Fincher's career. However, some of the director's best work is all over this Swedish-set crime thriller. An expert filmmaker in the thriller genre, David Fincher once again uses the genre to investigate thoughts on the nature of evil and the differences in the mindsets of evil people. In this case, Fincher and Zaillian examine the different motivations and psyches of murderers and rapists. The film also manages to balance its themes and ideas on misogyny and female rage while also depicting heinous and degrading violence against women. Anchored by superb chemistry between Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara and spectacular supporting performances from Stellan Skarsgård, Christopher Plummer and Robin Wright, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo is undoubtedly overdue its day in the spotlight!