If ever you wanted to Netflix and chill, but mostly just Netflix, then you have to really know what to look for and how to find it. Netflix has so many options, and sometimes it is easy to overlook some truly amazing movies that absolutely must be watched.

You may have heard of some of these films, perhaps not all of them. Either way, there are some overlooked Netflix original movies that deserve your attention and time Grab a blanket, pop some delicious popcorn, and get ready for a night to remember with a movie off the beaten path.

'Rescued by Ruby' (2022)

As we follow the true life story of Daniel O'Neil, a state trooper trying to fulfill his dream to be part of the renowned K-9 unit, we see that there is an element of faith and good fortune involved in this harrowing journey of friendship and the bond between man and his best friend, and Rescued by Ruby brings all these elements together in a heartfelt and powerful way.

With an amazing cast led by Grant Gustin ('The Flash') and Scott Wolf ('Party of Five'), we learn there is a great deal of love and trust involved in this particular relationship. As the story unfolds, we are blessed with seeing just how truly wonderfully connected we all truly are in this world.

'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' (2020)

Image via Netflix

Likely one of the greatest movies you have never seen, I’m Thinking of Ending Things is a genuine brain twister that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Following Jake (Jesse Plemons) and Young Woman (Jessie Buckley) as they encounter all sorts of paranormal and mysterious activities.

The way that the story moves forward despite so many twists and turns is fascinating and mesmerizing all at the same time. This film truly takes the mystery genre to a new level, and brings the audience along for each twist and even those aspects of the story that remain unresolved are what make the film truly fantastic.

'The Fundamentals of Caring' (2016)

With Paul Rudd at the helm, this is an absolute winner! The Fundamentals of Caring follows Rudd’s character, Ben, as he does his best to avoid his soon-to-be ex-wife as she serves him divorce papers. He ends up taking a course on being a caregiver, and lands a gig helping out Trevor (Craig Roberts), a teen who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

As his first client, Ben struggles to find an appropriate rhythm and method for approaching the various difficulties. After many adventures with Dot (Selena Gomez), the trio find their rhythm and harmony is created. This story will make you laugh and make you cry, and you’ll be happy you took the time to watch as it is truly great.

'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind' (2019)

Based on actual events, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind is Chiwetel Ejiofor’s directorial debut, and it is truly an inspirational film. It follows William Kamkwamba (Maxwell Simba) as he tries to remedy the struggle of his family and their village during extreme drought.

Despite numerous setbacks, William finds a way to create a wind turbine to power his village and ultimately solve the issue of drought and famine. His creation ends up getting him awarded the opportunity to attend college with a full scholarship. A remarkably incredible true story.

'1922' (2017)

In true Stephen King fashion, 1922 is a very cerebral and dark story. It follows a family living on a farm in Nebraska and a horrific plot that is thickened by madness, greed, and mystery. Thomas Jane leads the cast, along with Molly Parker and Neal McDonough.

While some scenes are definitely not for the faint of heart, this film reveals some of the things that the human heart is truly capable of doing. King has always had a way to write the dark and often hidden aspects of human nature, and he does a disturbingly fantastic job with this story.

'The Discovery' (2017)

If was truly a scientist who was able to prove that there was such thing as an afterlife, how would that change the way you live your life? Look no further, for that is exactly what happens in The Discovery, as Thomas Harbor (Robert Redford) has proven the afterlife exists.

While such an amazing discovery should lead to enlightenment and making positive life choices, instead this leads to mass suicide by the world. Harbor’s son, Will (Jason Segel) struggles with the way the world turns to suicide following his dad’s discovery, and the emotional journey he takes is unforgettable.

'The Lost Daughter' (2021)

Image via IMDb

In the directorial debut from Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter takes you on a journey of the struggles of being a single parent and the exhaustion that comes along with it. It shows that while there is joy in the parental journey, there is absolutely pain as well.

With incredible performances by Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, and Peter Sarsgaard, this film tells this story with perfection and incredibly entertaining candor. They bring the story out while drawing the audience in to the web of excitement, intrigue, and fascination.

'Paddleton' (2019)

Image via Netflix

Mark Duplass and Ray Romano deliver a message of love, hope, and genuine friendship in this truly remarkable film. Through meeting as neighbors, watching kung fu movies, eating pizza, and playing their made-up game of paddleton together, these men exhibit genuine friendship.

While this film is a slight departure for both Duplass and Romano’s comedy, they both gave truly incredible performances. The vulnerability and honesty with which each character is portrayed is something magnificently magical. These two have great chemistry and show what friends should be!

'Win it All' (2017)

Image via Netflix

Dealing with the struggle of gambling addiction, Win it All shows the difficult mentality of what it is like trying to escape that addiction. Jake Johnson performs an amazing part in the lead, supported by the cast of Aislinn Derbez, Joseph Lo Truglio, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Written and produced by Johnson along with Joe Swanberg, this film does an incredible job at tackling a sensitive and difficult topic in such a way that is approachable. It is mindful and precise in the way that things are portrayed, and makes it, therefore, the perfect film for anyone in any walk of life to enjoy.

'A Week Away' (2021)

One of Netflix's entirely solid attempts at something of a High School Musical endeavor, A Week Away is an absolute hit! Following the story of Will (Kevin Quinn) as he attempts to evade the police, ending up getting saved by a foster mother (Sherri Shepherd) offering to allow him the chance to attend a summer camp instead of going to juvenile hall.

In this beautifully original musical, Netflix utilized the talents of Adam Watts and Cory Clark to produce new version of well-known contemporary songs as well as writing original songs. This film also brings the delight of cameos from Amy Grant and Steven Curtis Chapman, both of whom have songs featured. It is a delightfully wholesome movie for the whole family to enjoy.

