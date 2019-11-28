The Best Movies of the 2010s You May Have Missed

0

There were a lot of great movies this past decade as there are every decade. What makes the 2010s different is that there were even more demands on our times with the rise of streaming and the age of Peak TV. Movies has to seriously compete with other forms of entertainment, and that made it more than easy for films that may have picked up a word-of-mouth following to be seen. Additionally, with a greater reliance on IP, any film that wasn’t part of a massive franchise was likely to get brushed aside.

With all that mind, we’ve put together a list of the best movies of the decade that likely flew under the radar. If you’ve seen any of these movies, that’s great! But for whatever reason, these movies didn’t connect at the box office or had trouble becoming part of the cultural conversation even though taken on their own, they’re absolutely terrific. As the decade winds down, we highly encourage you to seek out one or two of the following movies to see what you’ve been missing.