Though it's no longer called HBO Max, the newly rebranded Max is still one of the best streaming services money can buy. Most already know that the service features most of the hit films from DC Comics, Harry Potter, the Monsterverse, and other big-name franchises from Warner Brothers, HBO, and beyond. However, rather than discuss the many massively popular films on the service, we'd like to take some time to shine a light on the more overlooked films on Warner Bros. Discovery's hit streaming platform.

So without further ado, here are 15 of the best-underrated movies on Max:

15 Evil Dead (2013)

Run Time: 1 hour and 31 minutes | Director: Fede Alvarez

Starring: Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez, Jessica Lucas, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Elizabeth Blackmore

The Evil Dead franchise is often revered as one of the most influential and beloved horror franchises ever created. It's also one of the few horror franchises that has never had a bad installment, with each film bringing something new to the table. Despite this, Fede Alvarez's 2013 remake, simply titled Evil Dead, is typically considered to be the weakest in the series, but that doesn't mean the film is bad by any stretch. Much like the recently released Evil Dead Rise, Evil Dead (2013) puts its own spin on the formula, functioning as a compelling allegory for drug addiction with its possessed central character. Through the use of gallons of blood and astonishing practical effects, Evil Dead (2013) is a worthy addition to the saga despite the notable lack of Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell)

14 Run All Night (2015)

Run Time: 1 hour and 54 minutes | Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Starring: Liam Neeson, Ed Harris, Joel Kinnaman, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Common

There is no shortage of entertaining action flicks starring Liam Neeson to choose from, but for Max subscribers, we would like to recommend Run All Night. Part action spectacle and part crime drama, Run All Night tells the story of a hitman known as The Gravedigger, otherwise known as Jimmy Conlon (Liam Neeson). The aging assassin has been betrothed to a ruthless crime boss, Shawn Maguire (Ed Harris) for most of his life, leading to an estranged relationship with his son, Mike (Joel Kinnaman). When Mike is made a target of the mob, Jimmy must now decide between his loyalty to the mob and his love for his son.

13 Smokin' Aces (2006)

Run Time: 1 hour and 48 minutes | Director: Joe Carnahan

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Ray Liotta, Common, Andy Garcia, Alicia Keys, and Taraji P. Henson

Smokin' Aces is a weird one to describe. On paper, it sounds pretty forward, following FBI Agents protecting a star witness while also fending off dozens of hired assassins. In execution, Smokin' Aces is an absolutely insane thrill ride from start to finish and one that is practically impossible to predict. The film also boasts a star-studded cast, with actors like Ryan Reynolds and Ray Liotta being but a taste of what the movie offers.

12 The Bob's Burgers Move (2022)

Run Time: 1 hour and 42 minutes | Directors: Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman

Starring: H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz, John Roberts, and Eugene Mirman

Bob's Burgers has always been a unique entry among adult animated shows. Where most raunchy animated sitcoms typically rely on jokes and humor, the show features all of that while also having a lot of heart and emotion behind it. We see that fully explored in The Bob's Burgers Movie, which sees the Belcher Family try to save their restaurant and solve a mystery in the process. While the movie does feature plenty of nods and references for the series, The Bob's Burgers Movie can still be enjoyed by those who haven't watched a single episode.

11 Mid90s (2018)

Run Time: 1 hour and 25 minutes | Director: Jonah Hill

Starring: Sunny Suljic, Katerine Waterston, Lucas Hedges, and Na-kel Smith

Jonah Hill may be best known for his comedic acting work, he also made an incredible directorial debut with Mid90s. The film follows a young boy named Stevie (Sunny Suljic), the young teenager tries to make friends in 1990s Los Angeles, whilst trying to escape his protective mother and cruel older brother. He finds this in a local group of skater kids, who affectionately give Stevie the nickname of Sunburn and invite him to join their crew of delinquents.

10 Back to School (1986)

Run Time: 1 hour and 36 minutes | Director: Alan Metter

Starring: Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman, Burt Young, Keith Gordon, and Robert Downey Jr.

Everyone knows about Rodney Dangerfield's antics in the legendary comedy, Caddyshack. However, he's given even more chances to hurl zingers and jokes as the main character of Back to School. Dangerfield plays self-made millionaire Thornton Melon, who is going through a bit of a midlife crisis with his son being in college and his wife about to divorce him. Things get worse when Thornton makes a surprise visit to his son, Jason's (Keith Gordon), school, and the boy tells his dad that he's going to drop out. To prove to Jason he can still get his degree, Thornton gets the wild idea to enroll as a freshman and go through college for the first time.

9 Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Run Time: 2 hours and 21 minutes | Director: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, and Christopher Walken

Steven Spielberg's Catch Me If You Can has gained much more of a dedicated following in recent years, and for good reason. Based on the largely debunked true story of con-man Frank Abagnale Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio), the film chronicles the many exploits of one of the United States' most infamous fraudsters. We see Frank Abagnale Jr. impersonate a pilot, a doctor, and more, all while he's being pursued by IRS agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks). While recent news has alleged that Abagnale's story is far from legitimate, Catch Me If You Can is still a brilliant film and one of Spielberg's hidden gems in his prolific filmography.

8 Chef (2014)

Run Time: 1 hour and 54 minutes | Director: Jon Favreau

Starring: Jon Favreau, Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, and Emjay Anthony

Before Ted Lasso cornered the market on wholesome comedies with raunchy humor, Jon Favreau did the same through writing, directing, and starring in Chef. Chef Carl Casper (Jon Favreau) is in a creative rut. Even though he is the executive head chef of a massively successful luxury restaurant, he still feels lost in the world, reeling from a complicated divorce and wishing he had a better relationship with his son. To escape this rut, Casper makes the audacious decision to leave his life of luxury behind to run a Cuban food truck, which proves to be the best thing that ever happened to him.

7 Robots (2005)

Run Time: 1 hour and 31 minutes | Directors: Chris Wedge and Carlos Saldanha

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Halle Berry, and Robin Williams

One of the best works from the now-defunct Blue Sky Animation, Robots is a gorgeously animated classic. Following the adventure of young and ambitious Rodney Copperbottom (Ewan McGregor), who developed a love of inventing by watching his hero, Bigweld (Mel Brooks) on TV. When Rodney goes to Robot City to show Bigweld his inventions, he discovers that his idol has disappeared and has been replaced by a corporate madman known as Ratchet (Greg Kinnear). With the help of a group of "out-modes", Rodney may be able to put an end to Ratchet's reign of terror once and for all.

6 Barbarian (2022)

Run Time: 1 hour and 42 minutes | Director: Zach Cregger

Starring: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long

Barbarian lit the horror film community ablaze in 2022, instantly becoming a word-of-mouth sensation. A simple mix-up for two residents of an Air BnB turns into an all-out nightmare when they discover a labyrinth in the house's basement. We could tell you more about the scares, laughs, and twists in the acclaimed slasher, but instead, we'll let you discover the many surprises Barbarian has in store.

5 The Book of Life (2014)

Run Time: 1 hour and 35 minutes | Director: Jorge R. Gutiérrez

Starring: Diego Luna, Zoe Saldaña, and Channing Tatum

Though the most popular animated Dia de Los Muertos story may be Coco, The Book of Life predates the Disney/Pixar film by a few years. Directed by Jorge R. Gutiérrez and Produced by Guillermo del Toro, The Book of Life centers on a love triangle between Manolo (Diego Luna), Maria (Zoe Saldaña), and Joaquin (Channing Tatum), but is more about Manolo proving to his father that he's worthy of his love despite his apprehension at becoming a bullfighter. All these conflicts come to a head when Manolo finds himself transported to the vibrant Land of the Dead.

4 Tour de Pharmacy (2017)

Run Time: 41 minutes | Director: Jake Szymanski

Starring: Andy Samberg, Orlando Bloom, Freddie Highmore, Daveed Diggs, and John Cena

It may be short, but HBO's Tour de Pharmacy is still one of the funniest mockumentaries to release in many years. The on-the-nose premise sees a fictional rendition of the Tour de France become populated by only three cyclists after a massive doping scandal. These five misfit cyclists now consist of South African Blood Diamond heir Marty Hass (Andy Samberg), cocky smack-talker Juju Pepe (Orlando Bloom), disguised woman Adrian Baton (Freddie Highmore), competitive Jackie Robinson nephew Slim Robinson (Daveed Diggs), and roided out strong-man Gustav Ditters (John Cena).

3 The Karate Kid (2010)

Run Time: 2 hours and 20 minutes | Director: Harald Zwart

Starring: Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan, and Taraji P. Henson

The 2010 remake of The Karate Kid is a lot better than it gets credit for. Yes, the title is strange given that Karate never appears in the film, making Jaden Smith's character the "Kung-Fu Kid" instead, but the 2010 reimagining still packs in some incredible action sequences. A career-best performance from Jackie Chan also makes for plenty of heart, even if the story of the film is largely similar to that of the 1984 original.

2 Class Action Park (2020)

Run Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes | Directors: Seth Porges and Chris Charles Scott III

If you love theme parks but also love true crime, the documentary Class Action Parkis a must-watch. The film details the rise, scandals, and eventual downfall of Action Park - a New Jersey-based amusement park that became infamous for its lack of safety precautions. Through the first-hand accounts of park guests and former employees, we quickly see that not everything was all fun and games at Action Park.

1 Burn After Reading (2008)

Run Time: 1 hour and 36 minutes | Directors: Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

Starring: Brad Pitt, Frances McDormand, and John Malkovich

Nobody does crime comedies like the Coen Brothers, and that's proven in Burn After Reading. The directing duo of Joel and Ethan Coen may be best known for Fargo, but the 2008 comedic satire will also have you in stitches despite its dark subject matters. When a CIA operative loses a computer disk with sensitive and classified information on it, goofy gym employees Linda Litzke (Frances McDormand) and Chad Feldheimer (Brad Pitt) get the idea to sell this valuable disk with all sorts of government secrets on it to the highest bidder.

