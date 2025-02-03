In 2007, Martin Scorsese won his first and only Best Director Academy Award for his work on The Departed. Most sensible people would agree that The Departed is not the best of Scorsese's films, but few would be angry that a director of his caliber has an Oscar under his belt. After all, Scorsese had previously received Best Director nominations for The Aviator, Gangs of New York, Goodfellas, The Last Temptation of Christ and Raging Bull.

The factors that impact who actually wins the Oscars include finances, marketing, Hollywood politics, the cultural conversation occurring in any given year, and, perhaps most importantly, the nominees' narrative. All of this is to say that while excellent directors are often recognized with Oscars, this honor isn't always given to the director's best or most interesting work. Even powerhouse directors like Martin Scorsese have films that are underseen and underrated. This list will discuss some of the most underrated films from Oscar-winning directors. There isn't a ranking here; instead, it's just about celebrating the underappreciated work of some of the industry's best.

As The Great Depression has a stranglehold on America, Mike Sullivan (Tom Hanks) works as an enforcer for a mid-western mobster. Mike's relationship with his boss and colleagues gets complicated when Mike's young son Michael (Tyler Hoechlin) witnesses a mob hit taking place.

Sam Mendes may not be widely recognized like other Oscar-winning directors, but his films certainly are. The director's work includes the '90s classic American Beauty, for which he won Best Director, two Bond films, and the war epic 1917. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Road to Perdition is a gritty and highly stylized exploration of revenge and a father-son relationship. It may not be as well known or awarded as his other works, but the period set film from Mendes is one of his best.

Sawyer (Claire Foy) moves from Boston to Pennsylvania to get away from the man who has been stalking her for years. While speaking with a therapist about her situation, Sawyer unknowingly signs up for a voluntary 24-hour hold in a psychiatric ward. No one believes Sawyer when she explains the mix-up, and her stress causes doctors to extend her hold. With 33 feature films and several TV series, many films may have slipped under the radar for casual Steven Soderbergh fans. Unsane is certainly one of them.

While the film's premise may be enough to get viewers in the door, the real hook for this 2018 film is the way it was made. Unsane was filmed entirely on an iPhone 7 Plus. The film's unconventional equipment choices are certainly noticeable in the finished product, but the stripped-back and unique look blends well with the unsettling and raw storytelling. Since winning his Oscar for directing Traffic, Soderbergh has continually embraced new techniques, including casting adult actor Sasha Grey in The Girlfriend Experience and using anamorphic lenses to film No Sudden Move.