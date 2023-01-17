Babylon has polarized audiences, but there's no denying Damien Chazelle's ability to get people to talk. He has a unique, bold style inspired by classic Hollywood. Few directors are as enamored with music, or as fascinated by the creative process. He's delivered consistently intriguing work since Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, and the multi-year deal he signed with Paramount last month means we can expect plenty more from him in the foreseeable future.

RELATED: 'First Man Is Damien Chazelle's Quieter Career Left-Turn

In the meantime, Chazelle's fan might enjoy some of the movies he's recommended over the years. His picks range from documentaries and neo-noir to boundary-pushing silent shorts, but most of them share a through-line, whether that's energetic editing or an emphasis on music. A few of them were direct influences on his own filmography.

'Los Angeles Plays Itself' (2003)

Los Angeles Plays Itself is a video essay documentary that examines the way the city has been represented in film and television. Speaking over clips from dozens of films, director Thom Andersen contrasts the L.A. of films like The Big Sleep, Rebel Without a Cause, and Clueless with the realities of the city he grew up in.

RELATED: Stream These 10 Movies Before Watching Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon'

During an interview in 2016, Chazelle named this documentary as one of the main influences on La La Land. "Los Angeles is weirdly the most filmed city in the world because the movie industry has been there forever but it's one of the least physical cities in film," he said. "It doesn’t have a specific place in film the way that New York or Paris does. Which is why everyone has their own idea of L.A., and many are not the most pleasant."

'My Night at Maud's' (1969)

My Night at Maud's is a French film directed by Éric Rohmer, one of the later French New Wave filmmakers. It tells the story of devout Catholic Jean-Louis (Jean-Louis Trintignant), who struggles to reconcile his feelings for divorcee Maud (Françoise Fabian) with his religious beliefs. Like most of Rohmer's movies, it's philosophical and dialogue-driven, with an emphasis on character over plot.

RELATED: Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' is the Antithesis of 'La La Land'

Rohmer's filmography contains plenty of gems worth seeing, like Boyfriends and Girlfriends and his signature work Claire's Knee. During a Reddit AMA, Chazelle said My Night at Maud's was one of the five movies he considered to have the most satisfying endings. His other picks were City Lights, Nights of Cabiria, The Eclipse, and Death Proof.

'Short Cuts' (1993)

Chazelle told Redditors that Robert Altman's Short Cuts was on his Mount Rushmore of L.A. movies. It's Altman's love letter to Los Angeles, based on short stories by Raymond Carver. It follows an ensemble cast of characters whose lives intersect in the city, including Julianne Moore, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Robert Downey Jr., and Frances McDormand.

Altman has a talent for handling large casts, which he demonstrated most famously with Nashville and Gosford Park. Short Cuts doesn't rise to the heights of those movies, but the performances are compelling enough to justify a viewing.

'The Vampire' (1945)

The Vampire is an experimental short film by Jean Painlevé. It shows a vampire bat feeding on a guinea pig, interspersed with other unsettling images, including scenes from Nosferatu - all set to a jazz soundtrack by Duke Ellington. It's trippy stuff, but the energy, rhythm, and jazz connections make it plain to see why Chazelle liked it.

Painlevé focused on filming animals in the wild, although his movies are surreal rather than purely documentarian. He was particularly interested in sea creatures and pioneered underwater filming techniques, like encasing his camera in a custom waterproof box.

'Ménilmontant' (1926)

Ménilmontant, named after a neighborhood in Paris, is a silent short film directed by Dimitri Kirsanoff, a French-Russian filmmaker. Dark and experimental, it's composed of a series of vignettes about two sisters, Lena (Nadia Sibirskaïa) and Paula (Yolande Beaulieu), who are left alone after their parents are murdered. They struggle to come to terms with their loss and find their place in the world.

A classic example of the French avant-garde, Ménilmontant is known for its innovative use of editing, including then-novel effects like double exposure. It's an interesting look at how silent film might have evolved, had talkies not displaced them. Other admirers of the film include British director Mike Leigh and critic Pauline Kael.

'My Sex Life.... Or How I Got Into An Argument' (1996)

My Sex Life... Or How I Got Into An Argument is a French film directed by Arnaud Desplechin. It follows a graduate student with the not-particularly-subtle name Paul Dedalus (Mathieu Amalric) across a series of relationships. The film gets inside the heads of his partners and other characters as they search for love and meaning.

The movie is dialogue-driven and stylistically inventive, prompting some critics to describe it as post-French New Wave. It works thanks to Amalric, who manages to make Paul earnest and relatable. It's also noteworthy for being one of Marion Cotillard's very first roles, as an unnamed student.

'The Eclipse' (2009)

Michael Farr (Ciarán Hinds) is a teacher struggling to come to terms with his wife's death. He meets Lena Morelle (Iben Hjejle), a novelist who is also dealing with a loss. Soon, Michael becomes obsessed with Lena's novels. He even starts to believe that the ghosts in her stories might be real.

The Eclipse was directed by Irish playwright and filmmaker Conor McPherson, who most recently co-wrote the 2020 Artemis Fowl adaptation. It's a mediation on loss, held together by nuanced performances and a great setting in a small Irish town. Chazelle and Hinds would go on to collaborate on First Man nine years later.

'The Two Jakes' (1990)

The Two Jakes is the sequel to the 1974 neo-noir classic Chinatown. Jack Nicholson reprises his role as private detective J.J. Gittes and directs as well. Gittes takes on a case for a client who suspects his wife is having an affair, but Gittes becomes a suspect after her lover is killed. Chazelle praised the film during the Reddit AMA.

While not as strong as the original, The Two Jakes is interesting for showing a changed version of Gittes after his years working in naval intelligence. Nicholson said that he remained intrigued by the character for more than 15 years because "it was a departure from most films. It was a detective with no gun."

'Time Out' (2001)

On the more somber side, Time Out is a French film about Vincent (Aurélien Recoing), a middle-aged man who gets fired and can't bring himself to break the news to his family. For months, he pretends to go to work but instead drives the streets aimlessly. When he runs out of money, he sets up a Ponzi scheme to maintain his lifestyle.

Recoing is terrific as a man spinning an endless web of lies, to the point that it seems there might be no way out. "Vincent is the sincerest of liars," director Laurent Cantet has said. "An actor of his own life." However, the strongest performer might be Karin Viard as Vincent's wife Muriel who attempts to bring him back to reality.

'Humanity' (1999)

Humanity is a French drama about a policeman (Emmanuel Schotté) investigating the murder of a young girl in a small community in the north of France. It's slow-paced, with little dialogue, focusing on the detective's everyday quiet life, and his internal struggles. He grieves for the girl and seems disconnected from those around him.

The film is notable for its minimalist style, with an emphasis on mood and imagery akin to Manchester by the Sea - gray skies, white skin, and cold water. It's harsh and heavy, a character study more than a mystery. Not all viewers were enthusiastic about the film, but most seemed to agree that Schotté delivered a memorable performance.

NEXT: The Art of Filmmaking: 10 Great Visual Trademarks of 10 Accomplished Directors