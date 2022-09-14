Body horror master David Cronenberg is one of the most creative directors at work today. For more than five decades, he's been cranking out intelligent, boundary-pushing thrillers like Videodrome and Spider. His more dramatic features, especially A History of Violence and Eastern Promises, are also excellent and see him taking his razor-sharp observations to issues of violence and morality in the modern world. Cronenberg is obsessed with mortality, identity, and the human condition, and he explores these themes mercilessly in his work.

RELATED: The 8 Best, Grossest David Cronenberg Scenes

Cronenberg has had a massive influence on later generations of filmmakers, but he was also once a budding storyteller finding inspiration from other directors. In interviews, Cronenberg mentioned many movies that influenced him or that he enjoyed. Most of them are dark, experimental (often sci-fi) tales that have a lot in common with his work, but a few may be somewhat surprising.

'Strange Days' (1995)

Ralph Fiennes stars in this sci-fi thriller as Lenny, a former cop turned black market dealer of technology. One of the most-prized devices lets people record their memories and feelings for others to experience. Lenny comes across a recording by a young woman named Iris (Brigitte Bako) showing her being attacked and murdered, so he sets out to find her killers.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Body Horror Movies Not Directed By David Cronenberg (And Where To Watch Them)

Strange Dayswas directed by Kathryn Bigelow and co-written by James Cameron. Still, despite this star power, it was a major box office flop, grossing just $8 million against a $42 million budget. It has since gained a small cult following. While not a masterpiece, Strange Days is an intriguing '90s vision of a dystopian future.

'Altered States' (1980)

Researcher Edward Jessup (William Hurt) investigates altered states through experiments involving sensory deprivation tanks and hallucinogens. He begins having bizarre visions, which he suspects are primal memories. His experiments transform him more and more until he eventually evolves into an ape-like proto-human, with terrible consequences.

RELATED: 10 Hidden Gems In The Criterion Collection

During a visit to Paris's JM Videoclub, Cronenberg said that he liked Altered States because it was made by an unusual combination of people who he wouldn't have expected to work on a sci-fi project, specifically Women in Love director Ken Russell and screenwriter Paddy Chayefsky, who wrote Sidney Lumet's Network.

'Winter Kept Us Warm' (1965)

This romantic drama takes place at the University of Toronto in the 1960s. It follows the friendship between two students, Doug (John Labow) and Peter (Henry Tarvainen), that begins to turn into a romance. But the situation gets complicated, not least because they both have girlfriends. Writer and director David Secter conveys these themes with a script that hints and gestures rather than directly shows.

Secter does an excellent job crafting a sweet love story, despite the ultra-low budget. Winter Kept Us Warm was a milestone for Canadian film, as it was one of the first Canadian movies to draw significant international attention. "I was stunned. Shocked. Exhilarated," Cronenberg has said of his first time watching the film. "'It was an unbelievable experience."

'Raw' (2016)

Raw is the debut film from Julia Ducournau, who won the Palme d'Or last year with her movie Titane. Raw is a coming-of-age psychological horror about Justine (Garance Marillier), a young woman who begins studying at an elite vet school, where the seniors haze the first years. There, the vegetarian Justine is forced to dine on raw rabbit kidneys and develops a taste for flesh, quickly spins out of control.

Raw was critically acclaimed but hasn't reached as many viewers as it deserves. Cronenberg was a big fan and contacted Ducournau to congratulate her. "She was very ferocious, unafraid, and inventive," Cronenberg said of her work on the film. Ducournau must have been chuffed, as she is also a self-proclaimed Cronenberg stan, especially of his Jeremy Irons-starring film Dead Ringers.

'Relativity' (1966)

Relativity is an experimental short film by visual artist Ed Emshwiller, famous for his sci-fi illustrations between the 1950s and 1970s. It's a phantasmagoric exploration of life, death, perception, and sexuality, with plenty of hard-hitting visuals. In particular, it features lots of slow-motion shots of the human body. Cronenberg called it a "pretty amazing intellectual thing" and "incredibly liquid and abstract."

Cronenberg has also said that Relativity, which was directed by an illustrator, made him realize that he didn't need to go to film school to be a director. "You could make a movie yourself just because you wanted to make a movie," he has said.

'Scorpio Rising' (1963)

Scorpio Rising is an avant-garde short film by director Kenneth Anger. It follows a gang of Nazi bikers and cuts together various scenes of violence, sadism, and the occult. The film eschews dialogue and relies on a rock 'n roll soundtrack featuring many stars of that period, from Ray Charles to Elvis Presley.

Cronenberg called the film a "landmark." "I loved the gayness of it, the outrageousness of it," he said. Scorpio Rising has also been praised by directors Gaspar Noé and Nicolas Winding Refn. Even Martin Scorsese has cited it as an influence, prompting Anger to joke that "Scorsese learned about soundtracks from me."

'And God Created Woman' (1956)

This French romance established Brigitte Bardot as an international sex symbol. Set in St Tropez, it follows Juliette (Bardot) as she falls for one man but becomes engaged to his brother. It hasn't aged well in all respects, and it's a little melodramatic at times, but the performances from the leads are still memorable.

Cronenberg had said that he used to watch Brigitte Bardot movies when he was thirteen while visiting his uncle in New York since you had to be sixteen years old to watch them in his native Canada. "I was totally in love with her," he has said.

'Schmeerguntz' (1965)

Schmeerguntz is an experimental short film that skewers modern domestic life and the false reality of advertising. It contrasts real footage of everyday life in the home alongside the idealized, airbrushed images of families in the media. It's a montage film that uses rapid-fire editing to cut between original footage shot by directors Gunvor Nelson and Dorothy Wiley and archive clips.

"Schmeerguntz that was the most gross film you could imagine," Cronenberg told New York Magazine. "Just disgusting stuff from everyday life, diapers, cleaning out the drain, cleaning the toilet." No surprise why he liked it, then.

'The Incredible Shrinking Man' (1957)

Scott (Grant Williams) is exposed to a mysterious fog while boating. Soon, he begins shrinking, with no cure in sight. When Scott reaches child size, his secret gets out and draws national attention. But it doesn't stop there. He gets smaller and smaller, to the point that he can live in a doll house—and is in danger of being mauled by the family cat.

The special effects are quaint by today's standards, but this '50s sci-fi classics nails many of the scares—the giant spider, in particular. It was the first real on-screen execution of that effect and set a template that continues to be emulated or parodied in the 21st century with movies like Alexander Payne's Downsizing.

'Possessor' (2020)

Cronenberg's son Brandon Cronenberg directed this dark sci-fi about a technology that allows people to possess the bodies of others. A shadowy corporation uses this tech to inhabit unsuspecting people and compel them to commit assassinations. One of these mind-invading assassins, Tasya Vos (Andrea Riseborough), finds herself battling with a host who refuses to fully submit.

Brandon incorporates many of his dad's themes and tropes: futuristic settings, mind control, dangerous new inventions, and even Cronenberg collaborator Jennifer Jason Leigh. Possessor is the third feature from the young Cronenberg and marks him as a talent to watch.

KEEP READING:10 Great, Underrated Movies Recommended by Roger Ebert