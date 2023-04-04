Jonathan Demme is one of the most successful and influential directors of the last half-century, with a filmography spanning various genres. He began his career under the tutelage of schlock master Roger Corman but eventually pivoted to more dramatic territory with projects like Philadelphia and Rachel Getting Married. He also directed the groundbreaking concert film Stop Making Sense and the greatest serial killer film of them all, The Silence of the Lambs.

Demme's cinematic taste is similarly eclectic. Over the years, he has recommended dozens of movies, from slapstick comedies to kung fu movies. Since 2006, he has curated a series of screenings at the Jacob Burns Film Center where he shows his favorite underappreciated movies. These movies were not beloved by audiences or critics but clearly resonated with Demme.

10 'The Oscar' (1966)

The Oscar is a drama directed by Russell Rouse and starring Stephen Boyd, Elke Sommer, and Eleanor Parker. It traces the rise and fall of Frankie Fane, a ruthless and ambitious actor who will stop at nothing to achieve stardom in Hollywood. Fane's journey takes him from a struggling actor to an Academy Award nominee, but his shady past and questionable morals threaten to derail his career and personal relationships.

Despite mixed reviews upon its release, The Oscar remains a fascinating portrayal of the cutthroat nature of Hollywood and the lengths some will go to succeed. The highlight is Boyd's portrayal of Fane's hunger and desperation.

9 'Dragon Heat' (2005)

Dragon Heat is a high-octane blend of martial arts and police action, set in Hong Kong's criminal underworld. A team of cops led by Sammo Hung are on a mission to take down a ruthless gangster (Michael Biehn). Along the way, they encounter a beautiful, deadly assassin (Maggie Q) and must navigate through a web of corruption and danger.

Fast-paced and thrilling, the movie showcases the talents of its impressive cast, particularly Hung, who delivers a memorable performance as the tough and determined cop leading the charge against the criminal organization. It's perfect for fans of Hardboiled and A Better Tomorrow.

8 'Mutant Girls Squad' (2010)

Rin (Yumi Sugimoto) is a teenage girl who discovers that she is part of a race of mutant beings with extraordinary powers. As she joins forces with a group of other mutants, they find themselves at the center of a violent conflict and must use their abilities to fight for survival.

Mutant Girls Squad is a wild and gory ride that is both over-the-top and entertaining. It's practically bursting with outrageous action sequences, creative special effects, and a great sense of humor that makes it a standout in the genre. Not to mention, the lead actors are truly committed to their whacky roles.

7 'Crime + Punishment in Suburbia' (2000)

Crime + Punishment in Suburbia is a modern retelling of Fyodor Dostoevsky's classic novel Crime and Punishment but set in a suburban high school. Like the original, it explores themes of guilt, redemption, and the consequences of one's actions. Monica Keena plays Roseanne, a troubled teenager who is caught between her abusive stepfather (Michael Ironside) and her neglectful mother (Ellen Barkin).

As Roseanne's life spirals out of control, she becomes increasingly isolated and desperate, leading her to commit a terrible crime. Keena ably brings her character's inner turmoil to life in one of her top performances.

6 'Greaser's Palace' (1972)

Greaser's Palace is a surreal and satirical take on the classic Western, directed by Robert Downey Sr. and starring Allan Arbus, Albert Henderson, and Michael Sullivan. It centers on a performer named Jessy (Arbus) who arrives in the town of Greaser's Palace, where he is mistaken for a messiah by the locals. As he performs miracles and tries to navigate the unpredictable world around him, Jessy must confront his own beliefs and values.

There's plenty of humor, absurdity, and unexpected moments, making for a quirky and experimental film that defies easy categorization. It's a great starting point for anyone interested in exploring Downey Sr.'s filmography.

5 'Holy Smoke' (1999)

This drama directed by Jane Campion follows Ruth (Kate Winslet), a young woman who is drawn into a religious cult while traveling in India. When Ruth's family hires a professional deprogrammer (Harvey Keitel) to rescue her, they engage in a battle of wills that explores themes of power, identity, and sexuality.

Holy Smoke received mixed reviews, but it demonstrates yet again Campion's skill for navigating tough themes. "I’m not really fascinated by cults," she explains, "but I am interested in the question of how you have a spiritual life in the [modern world] and in the connections of spirituality, eroticism, and love."

4 'The Childhood of a Leader' (2015)

The Childhood of a Leader is an exploration of the early years of a future dictator. Set in Europe just after World War I, it follows young Prescott (Tom Sweet) as he grows increasingly frustrated and angry with the adults around him. As he begins to act out in increasingly disturbing ways, his parents (Bérénice Bejo and Liam Cunningham) struggle to understand and control him.

The film is visually stunning and uses its cinematography and score to create a sense of dread and unease. According to director Brady Corbet, it's about "how the bureaucratic rhythms, the religious doctrine, the oppression of women, the authoritarian status quo of parenting partially paved the way for this kind of uprising." Demme praised its "thrilling and unbridled cinematics", comparing it to the early work of Orson Welles.

3 'Kippur' (2000)

Kippur is a war drama film by Israeli filmmaker Amos Gitai, based on his own experiences as a soldier during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. It's about two young Israeli soldiers, Weinraub (Liron Levo) and Russo (Tomer Ruso), who are called up to serve in the conflict. As they journey through the harsh and unforgiving landscape of the Sinai Desert, they must confront the horrors of war and their own mortality.

Kippur is a visceral film, with stark cinematography and a haunting score that create a sense of urgency and danger, while the performances by Liron Levo and Tomer Ruso are both nuanced and heartbreaking.

2 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' (1997)

Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow star in this comedy as two best friends who decide to attend their high school reunion. However, when they realize they haven't achieved the success they had hoped for, they concoct a series of elaborate lies to impress their former classmates.

The film is a delightful and lighthearted romp that celebrates the power of friendship and the importance of being true to oneself. Sorvino and Kudrow are both excellent, bringing a charming and infectious energy to their roles. The movie's sharp humor and playful tone make it a '90s comedy classic, perfect for a nostalgia trip.

1 'Nowhere to Hide' (1999)

Woo (Park Joong-hoon) is a detective investigating a violent criminal gang. When his partner is killed during a raid, Woo becomes obsessed with bringing the gang to justice. However, as he gets closer to the truth, he finds himself hunted by the same criminals he is pursuing.

Nowhere to Hide is an action thriller with stylish visuals, kinetic camerawork, and themes of justice, revenge, and redemption. Demme was so impressed by Park's performance that he gave him a part in his movie The Truth About Charlie, starring Mark Wahlberg and Thandie Newton.

