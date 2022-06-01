Martin Scorsese needs no introduction. He's among the most beloved directors of all time, with a body of work that includes some of the most influential movies ever made. His upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon looks set to add a new classic to his formidable filmography. What fans might not know is that Scorsese is also an excellent source for movie recommendations.

Scorsese frequently shares lists of his favorite new films. His picks span various genres: comedy, horror, prestige drama, experimental, and more. They are sure to include something for everyone.

'Me and Orson Welles (2008)'

Me and Orson Welles is a biopic from Richard Linklater, the director behind Before Sunrise, School of Rock, Boyhood, and more. ​​​​​​It stars Zac Efron as a young actor hired by legendary polymath Orson Welles (Christian McKay) for one of his plays.

Me and Orson Welles is a nuanced look at the life of Welles and the sometimes corrosive effect he could have on those around him. It's also a love letter to the theater. The film was a box office flop, but it contains more than enough charm to warrant a viewing.

'Madeline's Madeline'

Madeline (Helena Howard) is a teenager struggling with mental health issues and a problematic relationship with her mother. She finds some refuge in her acting class, where she and the rest of the misfits can be themselves. But things get more complicated after Madeline's acting teacher (Molly Parker) encourages her to blur the lines between her authentic self and her character. Soon, Madeline suspects that her teacher may not have entirely pure motives.

The highlight of the movie is the powerhouse performance from Howard. She has an impressive range. She's subtle and believable when playing the real Madeline but amazingly over-the-top in her stage personas. There's one brilliant scene, in particular, where Howard transforms into a cat. Madeline's Madeline establishes Howard as a talent to watch.

'The Enfield Haunting'

The Enfield Haunting is a three-episode miniseries, but it's easy to see why Scorsese ranked it among his favorite recent films. The Enfield Haunting is a masterclass in restrained horror. It revolves around the real-life story of an alleged poltergeist that terrorized a family in 1970s London. This same story was the basis for The Conjuring 2, but The Enfield Haunting is a more realistic and nuanced take on the events.

In contrast to James Wan's movie, The Enfield Haunting deploys its special effects sparingly. Instead, it relies on believable performances and solid writing for its creepiness. In some ways, it's more of a family drama than a horror. All the characters are dealing with trauma and grief in their own ways. Harry Potter alum Timothy Spall puts in one of his most compelling performances as a paranormal investigator trying to reconnect with his dead daughter. Likewise, Matthew Macfadyen, perhaps best known as Tom from Succession, is entertaining as an outsider sent to verify the haunting. But the series wouldn't work at all if not for Eleanor Worthington-Cox, who is riveting as the family's youngest daughter — and the target of the malevolent spirits.

'mother!' (2017)

Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem star in this phantasmagoric drama-horror-fantasy film. mother! begins innocuously enough, with Lawrence and Bardem cooped up in a house together, their relationship strained. But after Lawrence gets pregnant, things quickly take a turn for the seriously weird. Soon, there are cultists, cannibals, shape-shifting houses, and all kinds of magic.

On release, mother! courted controversy due to its violence, bizarre plot, and biblical imagery. But looking back five years later, it's clear that mother! achieved everything it set out to do and then some. It ranks among director Darren Aronofsky's very best work. His new film The Whale premieres later this year, so now is as good a time as any to re-examine his filmography.

'Enter the Void' (2009)

Enter the Void is an experimental film by French filmmaker Gaspar Noé. Set in the neon-lit streets of Tokyo, Enter the Void tells the story of Oscar (Nathaniel Brown), a young American man who is shot and killed by police. After the shooting, he has an out-of-body experience and continues to witness the events going on around him. The movie shows all this from Oscar's first-person perspective.

It sounds pretty weird, but Noé has enough cinematic flair and confidence to pull off this strange premise. The result is a visually striking and engaging psychological drama. An interesting bit of trivia: Enter the Void's bright, psychedelic title sequence was referenced by the music video for Kanye West's 2010 hit All of the Lights, although Noé was less than pleased at this attempt at homage.

'The Souvenir' (2019)

The Souvenir follows film student Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne), who falls in love with Anthony (Tom Burke), a young man who works for the Foreign Office. At first, their relationship is passionate and exciting, but soon cracks begin to appear. Anthony frequently disappears for days at a time, often returning with bruises he can't explain.

It's a well-crafted coming-of-age tale about the power and pitfalls of young love. The leading actors are all excellent, and Tilda Swinton is memorable as always, in her role as Julie's mother (she's Swinton Byrne's mother in real life, too). The Souvenir is one of the most realistic portrayals of a toxic relationship, probably because it was inspired by director Joanna Hogg's own experience while at film school.

'Poetry' (2010)

After Mija (Yoon Jeong-hee) is diagnosed with Alzheimer's, she signs up for a poetry writing class. It's a welcome distraction from the challenges in her life. On top of her diagnosis, she also cares for an elderly man who suffered a terrible stroke and her grandson (Lee David), a ne'er-do-well who hangs out with petty criminals.

But Mija's life is plunged into further turmoil when her grandson is accused, along with five of his friends, of raping a girl who later committed suicide. Poetry is an unflinching portrait of ethical dilemmas. There's no sentimentality here. It simply gives the audience a fly-on-the-wall look into Mija's life. In the process, the film raises difficult questions around morality, memory, and intergenerational divides, which are only intensified by its setting; the rapidly-changing world of 1960s South Korea.

'Archipelago' (2010)

Archipelago is another gripping drama from Joanna Hogg. Frustrated by his life, Edward (Tom Hiddleston) quits his job and decides to go to Africa to do volunteer work. His mom (Kate Fahy) and sister (Lydia Leonard) organize a family holiday to serve as a farewell party for him. But it appears they have ulterior motives for the get-together. Soon, tensions rise, and old family traumas boil up to the surface.

As with The Souvenir, the writing and performances here are top-notch. The pre-stardom Hiddleston is especially compelling as a young man in the midst of a quarter-life crisis. In discussion with the director, Scorsese praised the film's subtext, in particular. So much is conveyed by what the characters don't say or their choice of a specific word or gesture here and there. Families really can have their own languages. Archipelago explores these dynamics with great care and maturity.

'Apocalypto' (2006)

Apocalypto plays out like Gladiator in an ancient Mayan setting. Jaguar Paw (Rudy Youngblood) is a young warrior out for revenge after a group of hunters attacks his village. He pursues them through the jungle, coming across deadly creatures and obstacles. It's a great fusion of action and historical reenactment.

Apocalypto also deserves praise for casting unknown actors and being spoken entirely in Yucatec Maya. These choices add a lot of realism to the film. It also engages with surprisingly weighty subject matter. "Many pictures today don't go into troubling areas like this," Scorsese explains. "The importance of violence in the perpetuation of what's known as civilization."

'Bottle Rocket' (1996)

These days, Wes Anderson's quirky films draw big audiences, but his debut is less well-known. Bottle Rocket is a crime comedy starring Luke and Owen Wilson in what was also their first movie. They play two friends who carry out a series of heists in Austin, Texas.

Bottle Rocket is one of the standouts among the wave of indie films that arrived in the 1990s. Scorsese actually called one of his favorite films of that decade. Its low-budget quality is charming, and the film has only become more interesting in the decades since its release in light of the success Anderson, and the Wilson brothers would go on to have. Like Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, it serves as a window into the development of a great director.

