Richard Linklater is one of the best American directors currently working, with a filmography that spans a variety of genres and includes some truly innovative, groundbreaking projects. Like most great filmmakers, he's also an avid movie fan.

He has hosted dozens of screenings of movies over the years, and never misses an opportunity to gush about his favorite films. Among his recommendations are some engaging, under-the-radar movies that are likely to appeal to fans of his work.

10 'Some Came Running' (1958)

Image via MGM

Frank Sinatra stars in this small-town drama as Dave Hirsch, a disillusioned writer and army veteran who returns to his hometown after the war. As Dave attempts to reconnect with his estranged brother Frank (Arthur Kennedy) and reconcile with his past, he becomes entangled in a web of relationships and personal struggles. Along the way, he forms a complicated bond with Ginny Moorehead (Shirley MacLaine), a vulnerable woman seeking escape from her own tumultuous life.

"I’d just moved to Austin, and the campus film program showed it in a crappy 16 Scope print, but it really got to me; it really moved me," Linklater said at a 2016 screening of the film. "Maybe it was the small-town thing; I grew up in a town like Parkman, [Indiana]. Or how it shows these opposites, these archetypal characters, colliding."

9 'If...' (1968)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Although acclaimed by some critics, most viewers will probably not have heard of this satirical British drama directed by Linsday Anderson. Set in a British boarding school, If... centers on Mick Travis (Malcolm McDowell) and his friends as they navigate the oppressive and conformist environment, and finally begin plotting a violent rebellion against their teachers. The film takes a surreal turn, blurring the line between reality and fantasy, and culminating in an explosive climax.

It's interesting to see such a young McDowell, especially since he's more well-known now for his late-career villain roles. "It’s the ultimate teen rebellion movie — and I like that genre — but it’s also very poetic, almost Brechtian, and there’s almost fantasy elements to it," Linklater said.

8 'A Master Builder' (2013)

Image via Amazon

Linklater praised this drama by Jonathan Demme during a discussion with Criterion. Based on a play by Henrik Ibsen, A Master Builder tells the story of Halvard Solness (Wallace Shawn), a successful architect who is haunted by the choices he made in his past. As he nears the end of his career, Solness becomes obsessed with achieving greatness and leaving a lasting legacy. However, his ambitions are challenged when a young woman named Hilde (Lisa Joyce) enters his life, claiming to have a connection to his past.

Dialogue-driven and introspective, A Master Builder features one of Shawn's very best performances and some deft, light-touch direction from Demme. The highlight, however, might be Julie Hagerty as Shawn's wife Aline.

7 L'Argent (1983)

Image via MK2 Diffusion

L'Argent, by Robert Bresson, delves into the corrupting power of money. Christian Patey is Yvon, a mild-mannered and hardworking man whose life takes a tragic turn when he unknowingly receives a counterfeit banknote and innocently tries to use it.

The narrative unfolds with brutal precision, portraying the devastating ripple effects of one act of deception. Stark, minimalist, and realistic, L'Argent is sure to linger on the mind long after the credits have rolled. "It's timeless," Linklater said "It's kind of a perfect film. Just give yourself over to it."

6 'Landscape Suicide' (1986)

James Benning's Landscape Suicide is an experimental film that intertwines two stories: one about a teenage girl (Rhonda Bell) who stabs a classmate and another centering on the serial killer Ed Gein (Elion Sucher). Through these parallel narratives, Landscape Suicide delves into themes of violence, obsession, and the collective psyche.

"I think James Benning is one of our country's great visual artists," Linklater told Criterion. "James [...] approaches film as a painter. The frame is his canvas. I think he's just so innovative in his storytelling."

5 'River's Edge' (1986)

Image via Island Records

River's Edge revolves around a group of disaffected teenagers who find themselves confronted with a shocking revelation: their friend John (Daniel Roebuck) has killed his girlfriend and dumped her body in the river. As the group grapples with the aftermath of the murder, their reactions vary from indifference to outright complicity.

At the heart of the story is the character Layne (Crispin Glover), an enigmatic and manipulative teenager who emerges as a de facto leader of the group. It's a challenging role, but Glover more than rises to the occasion. "This is a different kind of teen movie. It's more depressed. It feels more end of the world-y [...] but there's something great about that," Linklater said.

4 'Bigger Than Life' (1956)

Image via 20th Century Studios

In an interview with PBS, Linklater named this drama directed by Nicholas Ray as one of his five favorite films of all time. Ed Avery (James Mason) is a seemingly ordinary suburban schoolteacher and family man who, after a life-threatening illness, becomes addicted to the prescription drug cortisone. As Ed's dependency on the medication intensifies, he transforms into a tyrannical and delusional figure, driven by a newfound sense of power and righteousness.

Bigger Than Life was a box office flop on release, but went on to be praised by directors like François Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard. Some of its themes and ideas remain all too relevant, especially its examination of medical malpractice and the abuse of prescription drugs.

3 'Zabriskie Point' (1970)

Image via MGM

Zabriskie Point was another film that Linklater named as a favorite while talking to PBS. It follows the intersecting paths of two young adults, Mark (Mark Frechette), a disenchanted student activist, and Daria (Daria Halprin), a free-spirited woman caught between her desires and a conformist society. They meet at Death Valley's Zabriskie Point, where their journey becomes a metaphor for broader social trends of that era.

It was directed by Michelangelo Antonioni, the noted filmmaker who made La Notte and Blowup. Zabriskie Point was a box office bomb and was savaged by critics, but it has become something of a cult classic, with particular praise for stunning landscape photography.

2 'Boy' (1969)

Image via Art Theatre Guild

Talking to PBS, Linklater also praised Boy (aka Shonen), a Japanese drama directed by Nagisa Oshima. Set in post-World War II Japan, the story focuses on a young boy named Toshio (Tetsuo Abe), who lives in a rural village. Toshio's life takes a dramatic turn when he befriends a boy named Kim (Akiko Koyama), a Korean refugee, who is ostracized by the community due to lingering prejudices from the war.

Oshima was a leading figure of the Japanese New Wave, probably most well-known for his 1976 film In the Realm of the Senses. Most critics at the time didn't like Boy, but it's worth seeing for the wonderful performance by Tesuo Abe, and it breezes by at just 97 minutes long.

1 'Choose Me' (1984)

Image via Island Alive

In 2019, Linklater curated screenings of his favorite '80s movies. Dubbed 'Jewels in the Wasteland', the series concluded with a showing of this romantic comedy-drama written and directed by Alan Rudolph. It weaves together the lives of several characters who are all searching for love and connection.

The central figure is Dr. Nancy Love (Geneviève Bujold), a radio talk show host who becomes a confidante for her listeners, offering advice on matters of the heart. Choose Me is lean and low-budget, built around characters simply talking about love and life. In this regard, it bears some similarities to Linklater's own Before trilogy, but Choose Me is more fantastical and comedic.

