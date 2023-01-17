Ever since his debut The Witch, writer-director Robert Eggers has consistently delivered visually striking and atmospheric films about the grim and the macabre. The Lighthouse and The Northman display his knack for period pieces and slow-burning tension, talents which he looks set to unleash once again with his upcoming remake of the vampire classic Nosferatu, starring Nicholas Hoult.

RELATED: 10 Best A24 Horror Movies, According to IMDb

Viewers looking for some more grim, gritty entertainment can start by checking out some of the films that Eggers has recommended over the years. They range from wacky genre movies to true crime, psychological drama to fantasy. The influence these films had on Eggers is plain to see, as his own work is similarly dark and artsy.

'The Vikings' (1958)

The mayhem of Egger's The Northman seems to have been at least partially inspired by this American epic adventure film directed by Richard Fleischer, which was incredibly violent for its day. It tells the story of two Viking brothers, Einar (Kirk Douglas) and Eric (Tony Curtis), who compete for the love of the same woman and the leadership of their people.

While a little dated, the movie remains watchable thanks to the great performances. It's worth it just to see '50s cinema titans like Douglas and Curtis at the height of their powers. Not to mention, there are memorable supporting turns by Janet Leigh and Orson Welles as the narrator.

'Bait' (2019)

Bait is a British crime thriller directed by Mark Jenkins. Martin (Edward Rowe) is a small-town fisherman whose life is slipping out of his grasp. The village he lived is changing, and he increasingly finds himself on its periphery, lost, forgotten, and left behind. This only gets worse when his brother starts using their late father's boat as a tourist vessel, depriving Martin of his livelihood.

RELATED: 10 Recent Horror Movies Which Proves Horror is the Best Genre Right Now

The story has obvious parallels with The Lighthouse. Both movies are black-and-white tales of seafarers losing their minds. "Even though we were after different things with our films, there's gotta be something in the collective unconscious that said black-and-white seafaring movies need to be told right now," Eggers said during a conversation with Jenkins. "When I finally saw your film I was floored. It's a very moving, powerful film [that] left me in tears."

'Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors' (1965)

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Eggers named this black-and-white Ukrainian film as one of his five all-time favorites. It tells the story of a young couple, Ivan (Ivan Mykolaichuk) and Marichka (Larisa Kadochnikova), who fall in love despite the disapproval of their families. It's a work of magical realism, blending folklore, poetry, and striking visuals.RELATED: 10 Great Black and White Movies of The 21st Century

"[Director Sergei Parajanov] makes this Hutsul culture come alive and it’s so exotic," Eggers explains. "Now I know a lot about Carpathian culture and Slavic folklore so the movie doesn’t have a lot of mystery to me anymore. But the first time I saw these images that I couldn’t understand, I was completely conquered because he so clearly understood them [and] they were infused with some kind of meaning that just felt essential to me."

'Red Road' (2006)

Red Road is a British thriller directed by Andrea Arnold. It revolves around CCTV operator Jackie (Kate Dickie), who becomes obsessed with a man named Clyde (Tony Curran), whom she watches through the cameras. Jackie's fixation on Clyde becomes all-consuming, with profound consequences. It's a gritty, believable story about privacy, morality, and surveillance.

The film is also notable for its unique visual style, featuring long takes and minimalist editing, which ratchets up the tension throughout. Eggers was so impressed by Dickie's performance that he gave her a major role in The Witch. "You couldn’t dream of someone better," he said, "because she’s always in the moment." Arnold has directed several other gems that are worth watching, especially Fish Tank and the 2021 documentary Cow.

'Snowtown' (2011)

Snowtown is an Australian crime drama film about Jamie (Lucas Pittaway), a teenager from a poor neighborhood who is abused by his brothers and his mother's boyfriend. He meets a charismatic but violent man John (Daniel Henshall) and is drawn into his vicious schemes. It's based on a real series of murders that occurred in the '90s.

Eggers called it "one of the best debut features I have seen [...] The light, the atmosphere, the fantastic naturalistic performance, and the uncompromising truth make for a film that is more horrific than horror. It is not to be missed and impossible to be forgotten."

'Krisha' (2015)

Krisha is a dark drama by Trey Edward Shults, director of It Comes At Night and Waves. Blurring the reality between fact and fiction, the film stars Schultz's real-life aunt Krisha Fairbanks as a woman who reunites with her family after a decade. Krisha has a history of addiction and strife with her family members, not all of whom are ready to forgive her.

Schults and Eggers met while promoting their films on the festival circuit and quickly became friends. It's not surprising, as their movies share a similar arty, frightening aesthetic. After watching Krisha, Eggers told Schults "whatever you’re channeling, it’s OK."

'Sweet Sixteen' (2002)

Sweet Sixteen is a drama film by British director Ken Loach, who won the Palme d'Or for The Wind That Shakes the Barley and I, Daniel Blake. It centers on Liam (Martin Compston), a teenager from a council estate in Scotland who tries to raise money for a new home as his mother nears the end of her prison sentence.

Liam is mixed up with a group of delinquents, but he strives for a better life. Like a lot of Loach's work, it's realistic, with a focus on working-class characters in the UK speaking local dialects. "After Kes, my favorite Ken Loach," Eggers said of it. "You can’t not feel it."

'Twentynine Palms' (2003)

During a Reddit AMA, Eggers named this French film directed by Bruno Dumont as one of his favorite horrors. A young couple, David (David Wissak) and Katia (Yekaterina Golubeva), take a road trip across the desert from L.A. to the town of Twentynine Palms. At first, the trip is idyllic. They swim in pools, admire the landscape, and enjoy the solitude. But the story turns menacing when they cross paths with violent rednecks.

Dumont says that the movie was inspired by Michelangelo Antonioni's drama Zabriskie Pointand John Boorman's 1972 thriller Deliverance.Dumont also directed the drama Humanity, about a detective investigating a murder, which is also worth checking out.

'The City of Lost Children' (1995)

The City of Lost Children is a surreal French fantasy film directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Marc Caro, most well-known for their movies Delicatessen and Amélie. A creature called Krank (Daniel Emilfork) kidnaps children and steals their dreams to artificially extend his own life. A ragtag group of characters including a circus strongman (Ron Perlman) and a young girl (Judith Vittet) set out to thwart him.

It was one of Eggers's favorite foreign films when he was a kid. "The arthouse films that I saw in high school were ones that just happened to be in my local video store," he has said. "[The City of Lost Children], Eraserhead, and Brazil were three movies that I can think of that made me ask: 'Oh you can do that? Wow!'”

'Ganja and Hess' (1973)

Ganja and Hess is a Blaxploitation horror by director Bill Gunn. It follows wealthy anthropologist Hess Green, played by Duane Jones of Night of the Living Dead fame. Hess is turned into a vampire after being stabbed with an ancient ceremonial dagger. However, rather than being a typical horror, the film uses its genre premise to explore themes of addiction, identity, and assimilation.

Eggers watched it for the first time after it was reissued in 2018, and ranked it among his favorite films of that year. He said it "transcend[ed its] genre in inspiring ways." Spike Lee remade the movie in 2014 as Da Sweet Blood of Jesus, at times replicating it shot for shot.

NEXT: 8 Classic Horror Directors and Their Modern-Day Counterpart