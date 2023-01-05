Steven Soderbergh is one of the most unique and intriguing directors at work today. He was at the forefront of independent cinema in the late 1980s with his debut Sex, Lies, and Videotape. Since then, he's worked in a variety of genres, including crime (Ocean's Eleven), biography (Erin Brockovich), comedy-drama (Magic Mike), and thriller (Side Effects). His most recent film is the excellent Kimi, starring Zoë Kravitz.

Soderbergh does not take a possessory credit for his films, so he is not as much of a brand as other directors. This gives him more freedom to explore a range of stories without being hemmed in by audience expectations. The result is a remarkably diverse filmography. His taste is similarly eclectic. His recommendations include horrors, experimental movies, satires, and foreign dramas.

'The 5000 Fingers of Dr T' (1953)

The 5000 Fingers of Dr T is a musical fantasy written by children's author Dr. Seuss. It tells the story of a young boy named Bart (Tommy Rettig) who dreams up a magical world ruled by Terwilliker (Hans Conried), a dictatorial piano teacher. Terwilliker has kidnaped five hundred boys to force them to play his giant piano - hence the five thousand fingers of the title. Bart struggles to outwit Terwilliker and rescue his mother

Soderbergh named The 5000 Fingers of Dr T as one of his 11 all-time favorite movies and that it was a big part of his childhood. “Every Christmas we watched the same movie, The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T, which came out in ’53 and was a gigantic flop,” he has said. "It’s a cult film. Dad would rent it and get a projector—that’s an indication of how invested he was in movies."

'In the Loop' (2009)

In the Loop is a political satire directed by Veep creator Armando Iannucci. It's a spin-off of his TV series The Thick of It and was co-written with Succession screenwriter Jesse Armstrong. It displays a similarly wacky, acerbic sense of humor as those shows, skewering mid-level British politicians.

It should appeal to fans of Veep and Parks and Rec. On top of being funny, it's also clever and perceptive. One scene, where a minister frets that he will be fired after a few days on the job, was especially prescient in light of ill-fated Prime Minister Liz Truss's firing of her finance minister a week after his appointment.

'Beyond the Poseidon Adventure' (1979)

Soderbergh is a big fan of filmmaker Irwin Allen, who directed a series of disaster films in the '70s. His most successful was The Poseidon Adventure, but Soderbergh prefers its less well-received sequel. Beyond the Poseidon Adventure stars Michael Caine and Sally Field and follows a crew of adventurers seeking to find loot aboard the overturned ship.

Soderbergh said his virus thriller Contagion was inspired by Allen's work. “We’re doing exactly what he did," he has said. "Using a lot of movie stars and trying to scare a lot of people."

'The Swarm' (1978)

The Swarm is another Irwen Allen fright fest beloved by Soderbergh. It stars Michael Caine as well, this time as a scientist tasked with saving Texas from a swarm of killer bees. It was an early and influential insect horror, which holds up surprisingly well today (especially Caine's performance).

The American Bee Association was none too pleased with the film, however. They reportedly considered taking legal action against the filmmakers for defaming the western honey bee.

'Darker Than Amber' (1970)

This thriller centers on Travis (Rod Taylor), a drifter who rescues Vangie (Suzy Kendall), a woman who is thrown into the ocean with weights tied to her ankles. Vangie explains that she was part of a prostitution and murder ring and that her associate Terry (William Smith) tried to kill her after she threatened to walk away.

The film is notable for its climactic fight scene, which Soderbergh said was "jaw-dropping" for its time. The scripted fight allegedly turned into a real brawl. According to Smith, he broke Taylor's nose and Taylor broke three of his ribs.

'Tangerine' (2015)

Tangerine is an independent comedy-drama about a transgender sex worker Sin-Dee Rella (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez) who finds out that her boyfriend and pimp Chester (James Ransone) has been cheating on her. It's notable for being made on a shoestring budget and being shot on an iPhone 5S.

Tangerine also inspired Soderbergh's decision to film his 2018 movie Unsane entirely with an iPhone. Like Tangerine, Unsane looks truly impressive despite the lack of a professional camera, and Soderbergh's film succeeds thanks to the committed performance from star Claire Foy.

'Panic Room' (2002)

Panic Room is a thriller by modern suspense master David Fincher, although it's generally not included among his best work. It stars Jodie Foster and a young Kristen Stewart as a mother and daughter who are trapped in their home when a trio of burglars (played by Forest Whitaker, Jared Leto, and Dwight Yoakam) break in.

Soderbergh ranksPanic Room as one of his all-time favorites and says that he watched Fincher edit it - an experience that caused him significant anxiety. "I had to take some deep breaths, because I thought, 'Oh, my God — to see like that? All the time? Everywhere?' I wouldn’t be able to do it,” Soderbergh said.

Choking Man '2006'

Choking Man is a drama about an Ecuadorian immigrant (Octavio Gómez Berríos) working as a dishwasher in a rundown restaurant in Queens. He is painfully shy, ignored by the owner (Mandy Patinkin), and straight-up tormented by his co-worker (Aaron Paul). He attempts to connect with Amy (Eugenia Yuan), a Chinese waitress, but this too is a struggle.

Paul is great in his horrible role, and Berríos steals the show in the lead. The film also deserves praise for the way it weaves in elements of magical realism. Soderbergh saidChoking Man is "everything an independent film should be."

'State and Main' (2000)

State and Main is a comedy by veteran writer David Mamet. It centers on a film crew that comes to the small town of Waterford, Vermont to finish shooting their movie. Everything that can go wrong quickly does. It turns out that the town's mill (a key location for the film) burned down years ago, the screenwriter suffers writer's block, and personal tensions erupt on set.

Soderbergh included the film on his 2014 watch list. It's worth it for Mamet's sharp dialogue and the terrific performances from William H. Macy and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

'Juggernaut' (1974)

Richard Harris stars in this suspense film as a bomb disposal expert racing to disarm several bombs that have been stashed aboard an ocean liner. A villain calling himself 'Juggernaut' has placed the explosives and offers to reveal their location in exchange for a ransom.

Juggernaut was another movie that Soderbergh included on one of his watch lists. It features great performances from Anthony Hopkins and Omar Sharif and a surprisingly smart script. It was filmed aboard a real ship, the TS Hamburg, and was inspired by a real incident in 1972 where Royal Marines parachuted onto a ship in response to a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax. Critic Pauline Kaelcalled it the best disaster movie ever made.

