Few filmmakers deal in heavier subject matter than Terrence Malick. He's delivered several stunning, powerful dramas, beginning with his debut Badlands, a re-imagining of Bonnie and Clyde. He followed it up with the Richard Gere-starring Days of Heaven, which has since become a classic, not least for its mesmerizing cinematography.

In the decades since, Malick directed the epoch-spanning family drama The Tree of Life, the documentary Voyage of Time,and, most recently, A Hidden Life, about a German man who refusedto fight for the Nazis. Malick's next project is set to be a biblical epic called The Way of the Wind, with Mark Rylance and Ben Kingsley attached. During events and interviews, Malick has mentioned several movies that influenced him, or that he simply enjoys. His recommendations include plenty of serious stories that would be at home in his own filmography, alongside a few more unorthodox picks.

'Smokin' Aces' (2006)

Smokin' Aces is a crime thriller directed by Joe Carnahan, starring Ryan Reynolds, Ben Affleck, and Jeremy Piven. Piven plays a former Las Vegas magician who becomes a target for assassination after agreeing to turn informant against the mob.

The movie packs plenty of action and dark humor and stands out thanks to the strength of its ensemble cast. In a rare interview, Malick expressed admiration for it, calling it "well-directed" and said Carnahan “knows how to keep several stories going at once.”

'Beat the Devil' (1953)

Beat the Devil is a film noir parody about a group of con artists and thieves who are trying to obtain uranium in Africa. It was a vehicle for several big names of that era: John Huston directs, and the lead roles are played by Humphrey Bogart, Jennifer Jones, and Gina Lollobrigida.

In 2013, at an event at the Philbrook Museum of Arts in Tulsa, Malick namedBeat the Devil as one of his five all-time favorite films. It's worth watching for its tongue-in-cheek humor, or even just to see the stars of a bygone era at the height of their powers.

'Ménilmontant' (1926)

Ménilmontant is a silent short directed Dimitri Kirsanoff. It's an experimental film about two sisters (played by Nadia Sibirskaïa and Yolande Beaulieu) who murder their parents with an axe. Speaking at the Rome Film Festival, Malick expressed his love for silent movies, especially this film.

Malick said it represented what cinema might have looked like had talking pictures only been introduced a decade later. Ménilmontant's devotees include influential film critic Pauline Kael, who said it was her favorite film of all time.

'The Lady Eve' (1941)

The Lady Eve is another film that Malick mentioned as one of his five favorites. It's a romantic comedy directed by Preston Sturges, starring Barbara Stanwyck and Henry Fonda. All three were huge names of that time. Sturges, in particular, is credited with being one of the first screenwriters to find success as a director.

The story unfolds on a cruise ship. Stanwyck plays Jean, a con artist who disguises herself as the Lady Eve in order to fleece a hapless young scientist (Fonda) who is heir to a brewery fortune. However, things get complicated when Stanwyck starts to develop feelings for her mark. It's a classic in the screwball genre, which was known for its rapid-fire, comedic dialogue and subversion of stereotypical gender dynamics.

'Secluded and Abandoned' (1964)

Secluded and Abandoned is an Italian drama from director Michelangelo Antonioni, starring Monica Vitti and Gabriele Ferzetti. It's set in a remote Italian village and centers on Lidia, a woman who becomes trapped in a loveless marriage and seeks escape through an affair

While speaking at the Rome Film Festival in 2007, Malick talked about Secluded and Abandoned and played clips from it for the audience. It was one of several Italian films he showed, all of which are studies of postwar Italian society. It has been praised for its performances, its depiction of the isolation of rural life, and its exploration of desire and frustration.

'Mickey One' (1965)

"I'm guilty of not being innocent." Mickey One is a neo-noir film directed by Arthur Penn, the filmmaker behind Bonnie and Clyde. It stars Warren Beatty as a comedian who goes into hiding after incurring the wrath of the mob. Malick was a protégé of Penn, and his filmography bears many traces of Penn's influence.

Mickey One was not a big hit on release, but some critics have reevaluated it in the decades since. Critic Peter Stack, for example, has said that the film was "decades ahead of his time in depicting an urban America as gallery of paranoia, cynicism, and loneliness."

'City Girl' (1930)

City Girl is a silent film directed by influential German filmmaker F.W. Murnau. It was the primary inspiration for Malick's classic Days of Heaven. Murnau's film takes place in the Midwest during the Great Depression and follows Lem (Charles Farrell), a young farmer who travels to Chicago to sell his wheat and falls in love with a waitress named Kate (Mary Duncan).

Lem brings Kate home, but his father (David Torrence) is outraged when Lem fails to sell their wheat for an adequate price, and he takes his anger out on Kate. City Girl explores themes of love, isolation, and the contrast between the city and the country, all of which Malick would reinterpret with Days of Heaven.

'Deep Blue Sea' (1999)

Deep Blue Sea is a sci-fi horror about a group of scientists researching genetically modified sharks. They become stranded on an offshore research facility and, naturally, the sharks start preying on them. It's basically Jaws, but a whole lot goofier.

The script doesn't give the cast much to work with, but Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Rapaport, and LL Cool J still deliver solid performances. Malick discussed the film, and his surprising affection for it, during an interview with Texas Monthly.

'Zoolander' (2001)

"Have you ever wondered if there was more to life, other than being really, really, ridiculously good-looking?" Zoolander is Ben Stiller's legendary send-up of the fashion industry about a dim-witted male model who becomes embroiled in a plot to assassinate the prime minister of Malaysia.

It may come as a surprise, but Malick is a big fan. When Stiller heard this, he reportedly sent an in-character birthday message to the director. Zoolander isn't really underrated, but it's too hilarious that Malick likes it to leave it off the list. The sequel released in 2016 is also worth watching.

'The White Sheik' (1952)

The White Sheik is a comedy directed by Italian film legend Federico Fellini. Ivan (Leopoldo Trieste) brings his new bride Wanda (Brunello Bovo) to Rome to meet his family and the Pope. However, Brunella sneaks off to rendezvous with Fernando the White Sheik (Alberto Sordi), the hero of a soap opera strip. Meanwhile, Ivan tries desperately to hide his wife's disappearance from his family.

The film is a frequently hilarious tale of obsession and identity and is also notable for the way it weaves in surrealist elements. Malick cited it as one of his two favorite Fellini movies, along with I Vitelloni, and called it “one of the funniest films I’ve ever seen.”

