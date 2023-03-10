While for a long time, movies strived to offer a reprieve from the horrors of everyday life, it seems now they often mirror them. It used to be the motivation of the picture houses to offer glamorous or optimistic outlooks, now, movies have shifted in a way to reflect the gloom and despondency that seems to be the prevailing sentiment of the globe.

Some movies have become well-known for their use of downtrodden endings, either to add shock value or dramatic effect. However, there are also some great under-the-radar films that can still give you that pit in your stomach when you walk out of the theater.

1 'Never Let Me Go' (2010)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Alex Garland's adaptation of the acclaimed Kazuo Ishiguro novel, Never Let Me Go is a pensive, melancholic adventure. Directed by renowned music video director Mark Romanek, the film is expertly staged and acted, although it was a box office disappointment. While it doesn't quite capture the horror of the novel, the film certainly reproduces its tragic fatalism.

The film is in some ways a contradiction, a coming-of-age tale about mortality. Its characters, in other less wise hands, could come across as shallow or jejune. Instead, they are emotionally astute people that audiences can truly relate to. Given the set-up, there is a prevailing sense that the film will not have a cheerful conclusion, but even when it unfolds, viewers cannot be prepared.

2 'Let Him Have It' (1991)

Let Him Have It is a movie about justice, its miscarriages, and its duties. Although it had meager box office reception, grossing under $400 000, the film was generally well received. Following the real-life case of Derek Bentley, the film is a tale of two halves. While the first is a juvenile crime story, the second turns out to be a courtroom drama on culpability.

Although the morality of the case is presented as unambiguous, the writing cleverly explains the supposed ambiguity of words and actions, laid out in the film's title. The case of Bentley is an infamous one, and if you know his outcome, the film's conclusion may be predictable. But still, the way it's presented with unwavering clarity makes it even more wrenching.

3 'Miracle Mile' (1988)

Miracle Mile is bursting with so much flavor, it's hard to contain. An apocalyptic marathon through Los Angeles, the movie is elevated by radiant cinematography and a zany 80s soundtrack, courtesy of Tangerine Dream. While writer/director Steve De Jarnatt's career unfortunately fizzled out, in Miracle Mile, he creates a true spectacle and one of the best apocalypse movies ever, with Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham showcasing great chemistry in the lead roles.

Listed by American Film magazine as one of the best-unproduced scripts in Hollywood, the production of Miracle Mile was somewhat legendary. While studios showed great interest in it, they wanted to change its fateful ending. Ultimately, De Jarnatt went through with his original ending, which Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker deemed the "Biggest Lurch of Tone" of any film he had ever seen.

4 'The Parallax View' (1974)

Out of Alan Pakula's 'paranoia trilogy', The Parallax View has been the most swept under the rug, perhaps because it is so essential to its time. Like The Conversation, The Parallax View is a touchstone film in the American post-Watergate zeitgeist, one that analyzes the nature of power in America with a keen cynicism. The film has become a relic, not because it is dated, but rather because it comments on its own time period without the use of metaphorical filters as so many current movies do.

The tone is immaculate, the intrigue constant and unwavering. There are some great, memorable sequences in the film, some so venerated that they need little description. The car chase, the montage, one of the best scenes of the 70s, and of course, the ending. Pessimistic, typical of films of its era, The Parallax View's conclusion is depressing as it is a cede of hopelessness.

5 'House of Sand and Fog' (2003)

While not as stirring as its original material, House of Sand and Fog is an affecting tale of domestic war. Stories like these are ripe for tension as they tear at viewers' emotional loyalties. Like other films about interfamily battles, such as many of the works of Oren Moverman, these movies are moving because they create character bonds that are often torn apart by tragedies.

The acting in the film is top-notch, from its leads Jennifer Connelly and Ben Kingsley to supporting players like Ron Eldard and Shohreh Aghdashloo. The domestic setting also creates palpable dread, as by creating drama around a private matter, it makes the conflicts seem tangible, and more relevant to the audience. In the end, there are no resolutions in House of Sand and Fog, only destruction.

6 'Revolutionary Road' (2008)

Image Via Paramount Vantage

What a strange career Sam Mendes has had. Labeled a wunderkind after the success of American Beauty, Mendes' filmography has been as varied as any modern director, from war films to comedy dramas to James Bonds to romances. One of his best movies, Revolutionary Road, can loosely be categorized as the last of those genres, although the movie offers little tenderness.

Adapted from the brilliant Richard Yates novel, Revolutionary Road is a virulent autopsy of marriage, the age of anxiety, and the American dream. The loneliness and isolation the film imbues are very evocative of its time, contrasting its sleek cinematography with its miserable underbelly. Once the closing credits roll, Revolutionary Road proves to be an exhaustive but rewarding experience.

7 'Star 80' (1983)

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the most underrated Hollywood careers, Bob Fosse's filmography only got darker and more sordid as the years went on. His first two movies, the musicals Sweet Charity and Cabaret, were critical successes, with the latter winning an Oscar. His final film Star 80, about the murder of former Playboy model Dorothy Stratten, is a less glamorous affair, but no less interesting.

Fosse always gets the most out of his actors, but with Star 80 he outdoes himself. Working with two pretty unexceptional dramatic actors as his leads, Mariel Hemingway and Eric Roberts, Fosse turns their performances into Oscar-worthy turns. Although a box office failure, Star 80 is a riveting biographical drama with a grim, lustless finale.

8 'In Cold Blood' (1967)

Cited as a case of Hollywood new realism by Chris Fujiwara, In Cold Blood is a forthright and decidedly bleak adaptation of the significant Truman Capote novel. In some ways, the docudramatic style of the film bears influence on the current influx of true-crime shows such as The Staircase. Shot on location where the real crimes occurred, the movie was inducted into the National Film Registry in 2008.

Robert Blake and Scott Wilson are utterly compelling as Perry Smith and Dick Hickock respectively, while the cinematography by Conrad Hall is up there with his best work. The black and white frames only enhance the desolation that pervades throughout, also giving rise to the movie's defining shot of Blake's tears. There is silence when the men receive their comeuppance, accentuating the brutality of it all.

9 'Dead Ringers' (1988)

Dead Ringers, one of David Cronenberg's best movies, is an allegory of burning devotion and a penetrating expedition, not into the human body but into the human mind. Jeremy Irons is equally convincing as either persona of the Mantle twins, Beverly or Elliot. The film is the ultimate analysis of internal conflict, not only between Beverly and Elliot but themselves and the outside world.

As the movie progresses, the characters themselves regress, becoming more insular and challenged. Their bond becomes even more impenetrable, leading to calamitous results. The final images of the film are confronting, but markedly more distant than some of Cronenberg's other turns. There is something destructively beautiful about this denouement, while also being so profoundly sad.

10 'The Day of the Locust' (1975)

For as long as there have been glorifications of Hollywood, there have also been critiques of the city of stars; from caustic comedies like The Player and Barton Fink to classics like Mulholland Drive and All About Eve, to recent entries like Blonde and Babylon. But never has there ever been one as nasty, nightmarish, or terrifying as The Day of the Locust.

The adaptation of the novel by Nathanael West is a little middling until it reaches its biblical conclusion. With scathing bitterness, erupting violence, and unearthly imagery, this finale is a daring parade of metaphors. Not only will this ending make viewers not want to move to Hollywood and pursue a career in the film industry, but it may also dissuade them from pursuing any career, or any dream, or any life at all.

