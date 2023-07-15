Todd Haynes is the writer-director behind dramas like Far From Heaven, the Cate Blanchett-starring Carol, legal thriller Dark Waters and the upcoming May December with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. His work places a premium on believable characters and gorgeous cinematography.

Like most great directors, Haynes is also an avid film buff who has heaped praise on scores of movies over the years. His favorites include some terrific lesser-known movies that his fans should enjoy.

10 'The Reckless Moment' (1949)

The Reckless Moment is a noir film that explores the lengths a mother will go to to protect her family. When her teenage daughter Bea (Geraldine Brooks) becomes involved with a deceitful man who later dies in their home, suburban housewife Lucia (Joan Bennett) takes it upon herself to dispose of the body to protect Bea from the scandal. However, things become complicated when a charming crook named Martin Donnelly (James Mason) enters the picture, threatening to expose Lucia's secret.

The Reckless Moment was directed by influential German-born filmmaker Max Ophüls, though it's not one of his most famous works.In an interview, Haynes praised the film for being more pessimistic and realistic than most of the patriotic, happy-ending movies of the genre at the time.

9 'All That Heaven Allows' (1955)

Image via Universal Pictures

One of Hayne's best movies is Far From Heaven, a period drama that pays homage to the work of director Douglas Sirk, who made a string of visually-stunning melodramas in the 1950s. In particular, Haynes repeatedly references Sirk's film All That Heaven Allows, about Cary Scott (Jane Wyman), a wealthy widow in a small New England town. Lonely and longing for companionship, Cary is drawn to her much younger gardener, Ron Kirby (Rock Hudson). As their relationship deepens, Cary faces intense social pressure and judgment from her family and peers, who disapprove of the class and age difference.

Sirk's work was mostly dismissed by critics at the time, but many of his movies are now praised for speaking to the core social issues of the 1950s. All That Heaven Allows features wonderful performances and is a good starting point for anyone interested in Sirk's movies.

8 'The Bad and the Beautiful' (1952)

The Bad and the Beautiful is another 1950s melodrama directed by Vincente Minnelli. Kirk Douglas plays Jonathan Shields, a charismatic film producer notorious for his ruthless tactics. Through a series of flashbacks, we witness the intertwined stories of three individuals whose lives were deeply affected by Jonathan's manipulations: Georgia Lorrison (Lana Turner), an aspiring actress; writer James Lee Bartlow (Dick Powell); and Harry Pebbel (Walter Pidgeon), a renowned director.

As their narratives unfold, The Bad and the Beautiful looks at the personal sacrifices, broken relationships, and moral compromises that come with the pursuit of fame and fortune. Douglas delivers a mesmerizing performance, exuding both charm and menace. He captures the complexities of the character, revealing his ambition, vulnerability, and desperate yearning for validation.

7 'The Night of the Hunter' (1955)

Image via United Artists

In 2017, Haynes named this noir thriller as one of the inspirations for his movie Wonderstruck. The Night of the Hunter was the sole directorial effort by actor Charles Laughton, who starred in some of the biggest movies of the 1930s. Set during the Great Depression, the film centers on a serial killer named Harry Powell (Robert Mitchum) who poses as a preacher to get close to the widow of his former cellmate so he can steal her money.

On release, The Night of the Hunter flopped both critically and commercially. However, many later filmmakers have cited it as an inspiration, and it has been referenced in everything from The Big Lebowski to Better Call Saul and Promising Young Woman.

6 'Beyond the Valley of the Dolls' (1970)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Haynes screened this musical melodrama by sexploitation director Russ Meyer at the Lincoln Center in 2015 as part of a series highlighting some of his influences. It follows an aspiring all-female rock band called The Carrie Nations as they navigate the tumultuous world of sex, drugs, and fame in Los Angeles. Kelly MacNamara (Dolly Read), Casey Anderson (Cynthia Myers), and Petronella "Pet" Danforth (Marcia McBroom) make up the trio.

Meyer considered Beyond the Valley of the Dolls to be his best work. It's a vibrant and over-the-top romp, blending elements of musical, comedy, drama, and exploitation with a hefty dose of satire too. Intriguingly, the script was written by a young Roger Ebert.

5 'Bad Timing' (1980)

Bad Timing was another movie that Haynes screened in 2017 at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. It's a psychological drama by Nicolas Roeg, the director behind the classic thriller Don't Look Now. It revolves around the tumultuous love affair between Alex Linden (Art Garfunkel), an American psychiatrist living in Vienna, and Milena Flaherty (Theresa Russell), a young woman who later attempts suicide.

The narrative jumps back and forth in time, exploring their relationship's destructive dynamics and intense emotional manipulation. It's worth watching just for Garfunkel's performance and the stellar supporting turn by Harvey Keitel as a detective.

4 'An Angel At My Table' (1990)

Jane Campion directed this biographical drama about New Zealand author Janet Frame (Kerry Fox). The film follows Janet's journey from her childhood in a working-class family through her struggles with mental illness and her eventual success as a writer.

It's a sensitive and finely-crafted movie, unafraid to explore the most intensive topics. It's also a favorite of Wes Anderson, who told Criterion that he had rewatched it countless times.

3 'Meet John Doe' (1941)

Image via Warner Bros

Meet John Doe is a drama directed by Frank Capra, a giant of Hollywood's Golden Age. Barbara Stanwyck stars as Ann Mitchell, a reporter name who, facing unemployment, fabricates a story about a fictitious John Doe who plans to commit suicide on Christmas Eve as a protest against social injustices.

To maintain the ruse, Ann recruits a homeless man, Long John Willoughby (Gary Cooper), to pose as John Doe, but the situation soon spirals out of control. Haynes pays homage to Meet John Doe with a scene in his experimental Bob Dylan biopic I'm Not There.

2 'Performance' (1970)

Performance was the debut film by Nicolas Roeg, co-directed by Donald Cammell, which Haynes screened at both the Lincoln Center and the SFMOMA. It's an avant-garde crime film starring James Fox as Chas, a ruthless London gangster whose life takes an unexpected turn when he seeks refuge with a reclusive rock star named Turner (Mick Jagger).

In this new environment, Chas embarks on an accidental journey of self-discovery. Performance is a vivid portrait of that era, with a surprisingly unsparing depiction of drugs and violence. Not to mention, it's Jagger's most intriguing acting performance by a country mile.

1 'Lola' (1981)

Lola was another one of Haynes's selections for the SFMOMA in 2017. Set in the small town of Coburg, Germany, it focuses on the life of Lola (Barbara Sukowa), a nightclub singer. Lola navigates her relationships with various men, including a possessive lover named Schuckert (Mario Adorf) and the powerful building inspector von Bohm (Armin Mueller-Stahl). The narrative uses these interactions to explore themes of ambition, corruption, and personal freedom.

The film was directed by German filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder, probably most well-known for Ali: Fear Eats the Soul. Lola is less ambitious than that movie but stands out with its stylized aesthetic and authentic performances. Like a lot of Fassbinder's work, it examines German society in the aftermath of World War II.

