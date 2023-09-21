"I don’t watch films," Werner Herzog has said. “People always believe that a filmmaker would have seen hundreds or thousands of films [...] I don’t. I see about three films per year." Instead, he's more of a reader: "There is practically no day where I do not read. I’m not out for inspiration, I’m just interested in certain things."

Nevertheless, Herzog has still praised plenty of films over the years, mostly offbeat dramas and indie documentaries. Many of them feature the same themes that dominate Herzog's own filmography. Odds are, Herzog's fans will these enjoy recommendations as well.

10 'Cane Toads: An Unnatural History' (1988)

According to Far Out Magazine, Herzog named this documentary among his eight favorite films ever. The film documents how cane toads were introduced to Australia in the 1930s in an attempt to control sugar cane pests. However, the toads proliferated beyond all expectation, to the point that the croaking critters became a major problem for the Australian ecosystem.

Via a combination of interviews, historical footage, and amusing reenactments, Cane Toads offers a humorous yet thought-provoking look at the relentless march of these amphibians across the country. As the toads spread, they disrupt local wildlife and become a symbol of human folly in attempting to manage nature.

9 'Fast, Cheap & Out of Control' (1997)

Fast, Cheap & Out of Control is a documentary by legend of the medium Errol Morris. It follows several quirky individuals: an MIT robotics scientist, an expert on naked mole rats, and a skilled topiary gardener. Through interviews, the film examines their professional and personal lives.

Herzog has called Morris the master of "the unplanned, the unexpected, the afterthought." "Walking out of one of your films, I always had the feeling—the sense that I’ve seen a movie, that I’ve seen something equivalent to a feature film," Herzog explains.

8 'Forest of Bliss' (1986)

This documentary is a portrait of daily life in the holy city Indian city of Benares (aka Varanasi), on the Ganges river. The city is a site of pilgrimage and ritual, with a history going back over 2000 years. Forest of Bliss takes viewers on a sensory journey through its narrow alleyways and bustling temples.

The movie lacks a conventional narrative, and is more of a cinematic essay; a meditation on the place and the cycles of life that unfold there. To complement this, the cinematography is gorgeous and hypnotic.

7 'Losses to Be Expected' (1993)

Losses to Be Expected focuses on an elderly Austrian man who loses his wife and sets out looking for a new relationship. Along the way, he meets a single woman living on the Czech side of the border. Through these two figures, the movie delves deep into grief - and responses to it.

Herzog says this was the first movie he saw by director Ulrich Seidl, whom he describes as "a very radical, very unusual filmmaker whom I like." In addition, Herzog was so impressed by the movie's visuals that he later enlisted cinematographer Peter Zeitlinger for his own projects.

6 'Good News' (1990)

Good News is another Seidl documentary, this time about street newspaper salesmen in Vienna. The men are foreigners, hailing from Turkey, India, Pakistan, Egypt and Eastern Europe. The film examines the tough conditions under which these entrepreneurial people make a living.

Like much of Seidl's work, Good News looks at people on the fringes of society. The footage is raw and unfiltered, mostly shot at eye level with the salesmen, and the viewer is left to make their own conclusions about what they see.

5 'Letter from Siberia' (1958)

Letter from Siberia is a documentary by French New Wave director Chris Marker, perhaps most well-known for the sci-fi drama short La Jetée. It's a study of the culture and way of life of the people in Siberia, the icy, remote vastness spanning northern Russia.

The movie blends new and found footage with interviews and a poetic voice-over. It looks at the landscape itself as well as its history, from ancient times through to the Soviet era. It's another title that landed among Herzog's eight all-time favorites.

4 'Spend It All' (1972)

Spend It All explores the unique culture, traditions, and music of the Cajun people in rural Louisiana. Featuring interviews, lively performances, and intimate snapshots of daily life, the documentary paints a colorful picture of a culture deeply connected to its roots.

Herzog asked director Les Blank if he could copy a scene from the film, where a man at a party casually pulls out one of his own teeth while everyone is chatting and drinking. Herzog recreated the moment in his movie Stroszek. "[That moment] was so wonderful I had to use it in a feature film," he has said.

3 'Perfumed Nightmare' (1977)

This comedy-drama centers on a young Filipino man named Kidlat (Kidlat Tahimik), who idolizes the West and dreams of being involved in space exploration. However, after he moves to Paris, Kidlat becomes increasingly disillusioned with the world he finds there.

Perfumed Nightmare is a true low-budget indie movie, with Tahimik not only starring but writing, directing, producing, editing and even handling some of the cinematography. Herzog called it "one of the most original and poetic works of cinema made anywhere in the seventies."

2 'Animal Love' (1996)

Animal Love, another Seidl doc, examines the lives of various individuals who share their homes with a wide array of pets, from dogs and cats to reptiles and insects. The focus is on the complex — sometimes positive, sometimes unsettling — dynamics between humans and their animal companions.

The movie is really a meditation on loneliness, with many of the interviewees turning to their pets for the connection they lack with other people. "Never have I looked so directly into hell," Herzog said of the film, and he meant it as a compliment.

1 'The Mad Masters' (1955)

The Mad Masters is a documentary short directed by Jean Rouch which studies the Hauka movement in Ghana. This was a religious movement where participants would enter trances in which they would mimic and mock the British colonial authorities.

Rouch was a pioneer of cinema vérité who spent over 60 years shooting documentaries in Africa. "[The Mad Masters] is arguably the best documentary ever made," Herzog told The Guardian. "It was shot with a camera that you have to crank, so the maximum length of each shot is 24 seconds."

