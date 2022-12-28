Plot twists can be thought-provoking, shocking, or even divisive, but for fans of the thriller genre, well-crafted plot twists are often the most enjoyable aspects of a movie. There’s no denying that twists often add depth to simple stories, making them stand out and leaving viewers amazed as they try to piece everything together. Movies with unexpected twists are often the most exciting, as they keep viewers guessing what will happen next and who the villain is.

Regardless, not every film with unexpected twists and turns becomes widely appreciated or valued enough. With so many great movies out there, it is no surprise that some movies remain hidden gems in the film world and never get the recognition they deserve. These underrated movies may not have gained widespread recognition, but they offer all the thrills and excitement fans of twisty films enjoy.

‘Oldboy’ (2003)

Oldboy tells the story of Dae-su (Choi Min-sik), who is abducted and imprisoned for 15 years without knowing the identity of his captor. After regaining his freedom, he begins a quest to uncover the truth behind his captivity and discover who ruined his life. However, as he delves deeper into the mystery, he realizes that his kidnapper plans to inflict even more suffering upon him before he can learn the motive behind his kidnap.

Choi Min-sik’s energetic performance, Director Park Chan-wook’s amazing directing skills, the breathtaking background score, and other elements all come together to make this powerful tale unpredictable and perfect for fans of weird, twisted films. Despite all the complexity and layers in this revenge story, ‘Oldboy’ is both compelling and unsettling, earning it a place as a true masterpiece.

‘Arlington Road’ (1999)

Following the murder of his wife by an extremist group, a widowed university professor (Jeff Bridges) begins to suspect that his neighbors are also terrorists. But, with him dealing with the stress of losing his wife, it's difficult to tell if he's suffering from paranoia or if his neighbors are terrorists.

As Jeff Bridges delves deeper into unraveling the mystery about his neighbors, viewers get sucked into the mystery-solving. The intense beginning sets the mood, and tension builds throughout the movie, culminating in a shocking but satisfying ending that delivers the perfect punch. Given how entertaining and realistic this thriller film was, it’s hard to understand why it is not appreciated enough.

‘Primal Fear’ (1996)

In this murder trial story, high-profile defense attorney Martin Vail (Richard Gere) must uncover the truth behind the murder of a Chicago priest to understand why a timid altar boy, Aaron Stampler, may have committed the crime. Martin must determine whether Aaron is truly guilty or if there are deeper layers to the truth.

'Primal Fear' starts as a typical courtroom thriller but quickly becomes a rollercoaster of unexpected twists and turns that keep viewers engaged until the very end, when they are hit with yet another shocking twist. Despite being Edward Norton's first role, it’s hard not to notice how his fantastic acting added to the appeal of this legal thriller.

‘Coherence’ (2013)

On the night that the Miller’s Comet is passing over the earth, eight friends happen to meet for dinner. As the evening progresses, they experience strange events following a power blackout across the neighborhood.

‘Coherence’ is a slow-paced movie that is initially difficult to follow. However, it takes an unexpected and unsettling turn that effectively messes with the viewer's mind, and even after multiple viewings, many people are still amazed by the film. While it may not be as well-known or loved as other sci-fi thrillers, it has gained a dedicated following due to its thought-provoking and mind-bending plot.

‘The Game’ (1997)

The Game follows the story of a wealthy investment banker, Orton (Michael Douglas), who receives a mysterious gift from his brother-participation in a strange game. As the game becomes increasingly intense, Orton realizes that it is no longer harmless and that his life may be in danger.

The Game is a thrilling rollercoaster of a film packed with suspense, twists, and action-packed scenes. Despite not being discussed as much as it deserves, it is a well-crafted and tightly-paced thriller that showcases the excellence of director David Fincher, known for creating captivating thrillers like 'Fight Club' and 'Se7en’. However, while some viewers have applauded its twisty ending, others have found it a bit far-fetched.

‘Shutter Island’ (2010)

In this mystery thriller, Marshal Teddy Daniels and his partner Chuck are sent to a craggy island to investigate the disappearance of an institutionalized person named Rachel. However, as they dig deeper into the case, the clues they uncover lead Teddy to discover disturbing truths about himself.

Martin Scorsese’s near-perfect classic thriller leaves viewers with many questions to answer and mysteries to solve as the line between reality and delusion becomes blurred for Teddy. Shutter Island explores the theme of guilt and the power of the mind in an intense way that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats until the final twist. The fantastic performance by Leonardo DiCaprio, the music, the cinematography, and the perfect ending all contribute to making this an outstanding film.

‘The Cabin in the Woods’ (2011)

The Cabin in the Woods is another classic horror film by Joss Whedon and Drew Goddard, and it follows the story of a group of friends who rent a cabin in the wood only to find themselves being terrorized by a horde of blood-thirsty zombies. As the body count increases, they soon discover there’s more at play than these ghoulish creatures and must uncover the cabin's secrets to survive.

The Cabin in the Woods is a clever and unusual horror film that subverts many of the tropes of this genre. It may have started like a typical horror film, but it quickly turned into something unexpected and quite impressive. The perfect blend of horror, comedy, and sci-fi elements makes it a unique and entertaining experience for many viewers. While it may not be a masterpiece, it is a hidden gem in the film world that is worth discovering.

‘A Perfect Getaway’ (2009)

Vacationing newlyweds Cliff (Steve Zahn) and Cydney (Milla Jovovich) in Hawaii find themselves in danger when they discover that a murderer is on the loose. The tension increases as they meet several couples they suspect could be the killers.

David Twohy allows the suspense to creep in slowly until the shocking reveal of the killers. A Perfect Getaway is an excellent example of an exciting movie because the twists are impossible to guess. Thriller fans will likely never get bored with this well-crafted and suspenseful story.

‘Gone Girl’ (2014)

On his fifth wedding anniversary, Nick Dune (Ben Affleck) reports his wife missing. However, with the spotlight on him, he becomes a suspect in her disappearance. As experienced detective Rhonda Boney (Kim Dickens) investigates the case, half-truths and lies unravel the couple's seemingly perfect image. The question remains, did Nick kill his wife?

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, this psychological thriller takes numerous twists and turns as Nick tries to prove his innocence and uncover the truth about his wife's disappearance. In this film, nothing is as it seems. Gone Girl is jam-packed with mysteries, making it a perfect choice for viewers who enjoy crime thrillers with complex plots and relatable characters.

‘Inside Man’ (2006)

Spike Lee's heist thriller film stars Denzel Washington as Detective Keith Frazier, tasked with negotiating a bank heist in New York City led by a smart bank robber, Dalton Russell. As the negotiations progress, it becomes clear there is more to the heist than meets the eyes, and Russell may have a hidden agenda.

This crime thriller is expertly crafted and keeps viewers guessing until the end. The cast's powerful performances and plot twists add depth and sophistication to the story, making it a thrilling tale with much more going on beneath the surface.

