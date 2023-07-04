Musicals are a fan-favorite genre. They aren't always certified hits, but when they connect with the right audience, they can become huge box-office triumphs. Chicago, Mamma Mia!, Les Misérables, La La Land... the list goes on.

The new millennium produced several highly successful musicals, with the genre roaring back to life after a decade of slumber amid increasing audience disinterest. However, not all musicals from the 2000s were certified hits, and it's a shame because the quality was there. Indeed, the decade delivered several underrated big-screen musical efforts that deserve a wider audience, even if some have become cult classics since their debut.

8 'Music and Lyrics' (2007)

Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore make a charming couple in the 2007 romantic comedy Music and Lyrics. The plot follows a conceited former pop star who joins forces with an aspiring songwriter to compose a song for a young and popular diva.

Music and Lyrics is a great rom-com powered by Grant and Barrymore's inexhaustible charm. The pair deliver sweet and hilarious performances that elevate an otherwise conventional plot. Further aided by a scene-stealing supporting performance from the underrated Haley Bennett and the catchy tune "Way Back Into Love," Music and Lyrics is the perfect mix of music and romance.

7 'Romance & Cigarettes' (2005)

John Turturro directs an impressive cast in his 2005 jukebox musical Romance & Cigarettes. The late James Gandolfini plays Nick Murder, a construction worker kicked out by his devoted wife, Kitty, after she discovers he has been having an affair with a younger woman, Tula. Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet co-star as Kitty and Tula, with Christopher Walken in a small but pivotal supporting role.

Romance & Cigarettes is gimmicky, with the cast lip-syncing to classic songs rather than making covers. However, the stunt works, thanks to an incredibly committed cast that brings genuine gravitas to Turturro's deliriously chaotic screenplay.

6 'August Rush' (2007)

Freddie Highmore leads an impressive ensemble, including Keri Russell, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, and the late Robin Williams in the 2007 musical August Rush. The plot follows Evan, a young musical prodigy performing on the streets while searching for his parents, who think him dead.

Corny but well-meaning, August Rush is a sweet musical that wears its unabashed positiveness on its sleeve. Anchored by Highmore's endlessly relatable performance, the film shines through a mix of catchy tunes and likable performers, especially Williams, who brings his unique and matchless energy to one of his most contentious roles.

5 'The Producers' (2005)

Mel Brooks' classic comedy came to the big screen in 2005, directed by Susan Stroman and starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, reprising their roles from the 2001 stage version. The plot follows a corrupt Broadway producer who convinces a meek accountant to pull off a daring scheme by mounting a notorious musical flop. Uma Thurman and Will Ferrell also star.

The Producers is a wonderful movie about conmen, buoyed by Brooks' singular comedic genius and Lane and Brodercik's top-notch performances. With a stellar soundtrack, including the all-time great song "Springtime for Hitler," The Producers is an underappreciated gem that doesn't quite reach the heights of the acclaimed 1967 original but shines as its own thing.

4 'Across The Universe' (2007)

Julie Taymor's jukebox musical Across the Universe uses The Beatles' wide and versatile catalog to tell a war-time story about life and love. Jim Sturgess and Evan Rachel Wood star as Jude and Lucy, who fall in love and must deal with the consequences the War of Vietnam is having on their generation.

Across the Universe uses thirty-four songs from The Beatles, including timeless hits like "Hey Jude," "Strawberry Fields Forever," and "All You Need Is Love." The plot is overstuffed and uneven, but the film features a colorful cast of eccentric characters who inject new life into some of the 20th-century's most famous and beloved songs.

3 'A Mighty Wind' (2003)

Christopher Guest is behind some of cinema's all-time best mockumentaries, including his 2003 folk musical A Mighty Wind. The film stars a large ensemble of Guest favorites, including Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Jane Lynch, Fred Willard, and Parker Posey, and follows three folk bands who reunite for a televised special.

Like Guest's best films, A Mighty Wind is cleverly funny, exploiting its incredibly talented ensemble to its fullest. Full of improvisation and ridiculously funny songs, the film is both a satire and a love letter to folk music. A Mighty Wind received an Oscar nomination for its original song, "A Kiss at the End of the Rainbow," but lost to "Into the West" from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

2 'A Prairie Home Companion' (2006)

Robert Altman's final film, A Prairie Home Companion, deserves far more attention. A fictional depiction of the behind-the-scenes comings-and-goings of the eponymous radio show, A Prairie Home Companion features a large ensemble, including Meryl Streep, Lily Tomlin, Kevin Kline, Tommy Lee Jones, John C. Reilly, and Lindsay Lohan.

Echoing Altman's greatest film, 1975's Nashville, A Prairie Home Companion is simple, sweet, and with charm to spare. Featuring wonderful performances from its prestigious cast and a whimsical screenplay full of heartwarming moments, the film is a musical triumph and a showcase of Altman's greatest filmmaking strengths.

1 'Rent' (2005)

Jonathan Larson's musical masterpiece, Rent, premiered on Broadway in 1996. However, it took a decade before moving to the big screen, courtesy of Chris Columbus. Rent stars many of the show's original Broadway cast, including Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, and Taye Diggs, and follows a group of Bohemians in New York dealing with life at the height of the AIDS crisis.

Like many stage-to-screen adaptations, Rent has too much respect for the original musical to alter it for the film medium. However, Rent is still a worthy musical, thanks to an eclectic cast of energetic performers and a now-iconic soundtrack that perfectly captures the freedom and romanticism of bohemia.

