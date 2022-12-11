Sometimes there are amazing films that fly so under the radar that hardly anyone gets an opportunity to view them. Once you find these hidden gems, you cannot help but wish they got out to the broader public. This happens for many reasons: the films could have been distributed independently, couldn't get a wide release, or didn't get the press they needed.

The folks over at Mubi have put together a list of the top 1,000 films of all time: with such a wide field, even the best films are bound to get overshadowed, but they still deserve at least one watch.

'Good Time' (2017)

In what is likely one of Robert Pattinson’s most amazing performances, Good Time is a story about family, crime, and a long chain of bad decisions. It follows Pattinson’s character, Connie, and his younger brother, Nick (Benny Safdie), as they deal with the consequences of their actions.

Along with Pattinson and Safdie, this film boasts amazing performances from Jennifer Jason Leigh and Barkhad Abdi of Captain Phillips fame. Sitting as something of a box office flop and receiving little to no award recognition, this underdog film packs a beautiful punch and is worth watching, no question.

'In Bruges' (2008)

Image via Focus Features

Starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two Irish hitmen running and hiding from their angry boss (Ralph Fiennes), this film is equal parts action, hilarity, and thrilling. While not much of a critical success, it has garnered cult classic status among followers.

The film is alone worth watching for the chemistry between Farrell and Gleeson. The two share an on-screen connection akin to Laurel and Hardy, Abbott and Costello, or, more contemporarily, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

'Short Term 12' (2013)

Image via Cinedigm

Despite the horrifically dismal box office performance, this film marries beautiful acting, intense and important storytelling, and wonderful insight. Following a young woman who works at a home for troubled teens, this film engages topics not often easily discussed.

With a fantastic cast of Brie Larson, Kaitlyn Dever, Rami Malek, and Lakeith Stanfield, this film has received incredibly high ratings from critics despite its poor theatrical reception. It presses the boundaries in all the right ways and shows that it is possible to tackle these difficult topics.

'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros.

Guillermo del Toro truly outdid himself when he wrote, directed, and produced this fantastic masterpiece! In what has been described by audiences as Alice in Wonderland, but for adults, Pan’s Labyrinth is a beautiful creation with truly marvelous characters and creatures.

Following the wonderfully fanciful journey of an underworld princess of light as he traverses the mortal world to find her way back home, this film truly encapsulates adventure and excitement. Winning over thirty awards, it is very clear how this movie shines.

'The Wind that Shakes the Barley' (2006)

Despite the lackluster box office response, this film has consistently received very positive reviews for its authenticity, gorgeous cinematography, and excellent pacing. It has also received much acclaim for the amazing performance of a younger Cillian Murphy.

The film has won a few awards, but most notably, had become (at least as of August 2006) the most popular independent Irish film ever to have been released in Ireland. The bleak and depressing storyline of war and deception leads viewers on a journey through various emotions and to a tipping point that we aren’t sure we can handle—but that we do through the gorgeous storytelling of the film.

'Lost Highway' (1997)

Image via October Films

In this confusing and brilliant neo-noir, quasi-horror film, we follow this twisty journey of mystery until the end. With the amazing cast of Bill Pullman, Patricia Arquette, Balthazar Getty, Robert Blake, Robert Loggia, Richard Pryor, Henry Rollins, Giovanni Ribisi, Gary Busey, and Marilyn Manson, this film is to die for.

Despite receiving mixed reviews and a less-than-stellar box office yield, the film has remained a classic and beloved by its fans. While not necessarily as well received as David Lynch’s many other films, it illustrates some of his classic characteristics and is worth holding up against his others.

'Punishment Park' (1971)

This very heavy film takes a look at what the world might have looked like during the Vietnam War had the United States taken the actions in this film to punish those supporting anti-war movements. It follows a devastatingly ugly method for punishing those seen to be in the wrong.

Written as a pseudo-documentary style film, Punishment Park garnered universally positive reviews, despite its dark nature. In the half-century since its release in 1971, it has maintained fairly critical acclaim for its intriguing story-telling ability.

'Ratcatcher' (1999)

Following the life of James Gillespie (William Eadie) in the world of Glasgow in 1973, we see the everyday struggles and triumphs that James and his family deal with as they await their slum of a neighborhood being moved and re-housed.

It is equal parts touching, heartbreaking, and enlightening, and as such, it sheds light and insight into the lives of these individuals. The acting is superb, and the cinematography is lovely and breathtaking in moments of blissful imagination. Perhaps an unrecognized film, this is one to be remembered.

'Mary and Max' (2009)

This film is a beautiful testament to the importance of friendship and acceptance in life. These two amazing characters, Mary and Max, are imperfect beings and find a way to communicate with each other, despite some hurdles and setbacks, to reach an understanding and respect for each other.

It speaks to the true necessity of having people in our lives who are loving and accepting, despite our imperfections. The film illustrates amazingly creative storytelling and animation and dives into the heart of what humanity needs—love and appreciation.

'City of God' (2002)

Following the rise and fall of a drug and crime lord, City of God boasts a cast of mostly unknown actors but was very well received by critics and awards organizations, including four nominations from the Academy Awards.

This film sheds light on a dark industry of criminal cartel work and brings to the forefront of the audience's minds how invested this industry is in so many different avenues. It is absolutely worth seeing because it demonstrates the lasting impression film has on society.

