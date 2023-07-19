While A24 was once the popular distributor known for acquiring and producing the coolest, most exciting projects from independent and arthouse filmmakers, the “underdog studio” is more mainstream with a series of box office hits and major coproductions. Film fans looking for the next studio to pin their hopes for the industry's future may have to look at NEON as their next ideal company.

NEON has produced a series of excellent films since its inception in 2017, including Parasite, Spencer, Palm Springs, The Worst Person in the World, and Apollo 11. These 10 movies from the company aren't as high-profile but are possibly the studio's most underrated.

10 'Crimes of the Future' (2022)

While David Cronenberg seemed content with making experimental social satires like Cosmopolis and Maps to the Stars in recent years, he finally returned to the body horror genre that he’s so well known for with Crimes of the Future.

Crimes of the Future takes place in a future where exotic, grotesque surgery is viewed as performance art, and stars Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux as a pair of popular performers. Those expecting nothing but shocking body horror may be surprised to find a surprisingly funny and often thoughtful critique of the artistic process.

9 'Colossal' (2016)

NEON’s first film, Colossal, is one of the best kaiju movies ever made in America. The film uses a disastrous kaiju attack in South Korea to parallel the struggles of the alcoholic writer Gloria (Anne Hathaway), who returns to her hometown after her boyfriend (Dan Stevens) breaks up with her.

Upon rediscovering her childhood memories and the origins of her self-abusive patterns, Hathaway realizes that she secretly controls the same kaiju that is causing havoc overseas. Jason Sudekis gives the best dramatic performance of his career as Gloria’s childhood bully.

8 'Ingrid Goes West' (2017)

NEON produces many horror films, but few are quite as terrifying as the realistic depiction of social media obsession shown in Ingrid Goes West. The dark comedy follows the Internet junkie Ingrid (Aubrey Plaza) as she stalks and attempts to become best friends with her idol, the social media influencer Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen).

It speaks to Plaza’s range as an actress that Ingrid becomes so scary, hilarious, and heartbreaking at the same time. O’Shea Jackson Jr. is also particularly strong in a hilarious supporting role as Ingrid’s potential boyfriend.

7 'Borg vs McEnroe' (2017)

Sometimes a good, old-fashioned sports rivalry film can go a long way. Borg vs. McEnroe explores the decades-spanning competition and eventual friendship between rival tennis players Björn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason) and John McEnroe (Shia Labeouf) ahead of the 1980 Wimbledon Championships. The rivalry intensified due to McEnroe’s increasingly temperamental relationship with the news media coverage of the event.

All that is needed to make a film like this work is electrifying competition sequences and a duo of great performances; thankfully, director Janus Metz Pedersen, Dudnason, and Labouf all do their part to make the perfect “dad movie.”

6 'Vox Lux' (2018)

Vox Lox is purposefully inflammatory and is guaranteed to ruffle some feathers; not only is it a highly stylized, experimental work of arthouse filmmaking, but the film begins with a horrifying school shooting sequence that shows some extremely graphic content on screen. In the wake of the tragic event, the teenage girl Celeste (Raffey Cassidy) writes a song of healing that is subsequently noticed by a major music producer (Jude Law).

As part of the film’s bifurcated structure, Natalie Portman plays an older version of Celeste, who finds herself in a similar situation when another act of gun violence disrupts her upcoming tour.

5 'Wild Rose' (2018)

Wild Rose is a relatively straightforward “rise to fame” music movie, but it’s made special because of the extraordinary breakout performance by Jessie Buckley. Although she’s now known for the moody, troubled characters she portrayed in Men, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, and The Lost Daughter, Buckley is remarkably energetic and charismatic in this inspirational story.

Buckley stars as Rose-Lynn Harlan, a Glasgow native who dreams of traveling to Nashville and becoming a country singer. Her rendition of the original song “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” is quite charming.

4 'Possessor' (2020)

NEON apparently enjoys being in business with the Cronenbergs. Before Infinity Pool, Brandon Cronenberg helmed the psychological science fiction horror espionage thriller Possessor for the studio, which marked him as a talent worthy of his father’s name.

Possessor follows the assassin Tasya Vos (Andrea Risenborough) as she transfers her consciousness between bodies to take out high-level targets. While the film employs incredible attention to detail in the prosthetics and visual effects work, Cronenberg treats the film as much as an old-fashioned spy thriller as he does a horror film.

3 'Clemency' (2019)

Clemency is not an easy film to watch. Still, its attention to detail dealing with some of the most critical subjects in American prison reform makes it necessary and educational to watch. Alfre Woodward gives her career-best performance as prison warden Bernadine Williams, who tries to live past her sins as she deals with the upcoming trial of the death row inmate Anthony Woods (Aldis Hodge).

Tilldirector Chinonye Chukwu does not shy away from the intimate facts of what goes on behind closed doors in the particularly brutal facility.

2 'The Beach Bum' (2019)

Harmony Korine’s films certainly aren’t for everyone, and The Beach Bum is about as deeply steeped in the Spring Breakers director’s style as it can get. The film follows the bittersweet midlife crisis of the Florida Keys stoner (and aspiring philosopher) Moondog (Matthew McConaughey) as he is called upon to take responsibility for his actions.

Is there a deeper meaning to The Beach Bum? Korine’s dedicated fanbase may argue that there is, but for those simply interested in a goofy stoner comedy, McConaughey’s performance is so unlike anything else he’s ever done that the film is worthwhile in that aspect alone.

1 'The Lodge' (2019)

Released in theaters a month before theaters shut down during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Lodge never got the attention that it deserved due to the fragmented release schedule. It’s unfortunate because the horror film from Goodnight Mommy filmmakers Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala has the makings of a new classic within the genre.

The Lodge stars Riley Keough as an ex-cult leader trapped in an enclosed cabin during a winter blizzard after her new boyfriend (Richard Armitage) invites her to spend the holiday with his children (Jaeden Martell and Lia McHugh).

