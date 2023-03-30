Widely regarded as one of the best decades for movies, the 1990s, much like the 1970s before it, saw studios giving bigger canvases to fresh, auteur directors, many of which would later become household names. One of audiences' favorite genres, the decade saw an abundance of great mystery movies.

While 90s mysteries like Se7en and The Usual Suspects have endured in the zeitgeist, others have slipped through the cracks. Whether because they had limited releases, limited stars, or were overshadowed by bigger projects, these mystery films haven't been given the appreciation they deserve.

10 'Lone Star' (1996)

Deemed by many as the masterpiece of independent filmmaker John Sayles, Lone Star is his most grand film. A neo-Western about dirty money, dirty people, and long-buried secrets, the movie expertly weaves Sayles's typical melodrama with a chilling mystery. Ambitious in scope but personal in storytelling, the film marks Sayles's career zenith as well as a high point for 90s independent cinema as a whole.

Unlike other less well-formed scripts, Lone Star is about the destination as much as it is about the journey. This is a movie where the secrets are emotionally devastating and haunting. A modest box office success, the film failed to garner any Oscar nominations. It's ending, a natural disaster of impending bitter-sweetness, is one of the decade's best.

9 'Lost Highway (1997)

Out of all David Lynch's enigmatic prisms, Lost Highway remains his most misunderstood. Narratively cryptic, even for Lynch standards, the movie was often dismissed as incoherent upon release, only to be more retrospectively admired. The film is a hallucinatory merge of Freudian psychology and a dashing soundtrack in the structure of a 'psychogenic fugue'.

Scene for scene, Lost Highway is up there with Lynch's best work. Each image is worthy of a frame and each performance is spot-on, highlighted by an unforgettable turn by the late Robert Blake. With its exploration of dreams and repressed desires, the film has gone on to be considered a cult film and placed thematically alongside Lynch's Mulholland Drive and Inland Empire.

8 'Widows' Peak' (1994)

Widows' Peak is a more whimsical take on the mystery genre but still carries some choice words. Following a newcomer to a small, exclusive Irish town, the film's humor is subtle and its dialogue eloquent. The acting from the main trio of Mia Farrow, Joan Plowright, and Natasha Richardson is top-notch, bringing their finely carved characters to life.

There is a very English comedy of assumption to this film, as it focuses heavily on dignity and pecking orders. Its characters appear stately and noble, but there is a sly coarseness under their facade. The twist of the movie is light but well-played, exposing the fronts the movie has been exploring all along.

7 'The Celebration' (1998)

The first Dogme 95 film, The Celebration remains one of the seminal works of Thomas Vintberg, who only a few years ago won Best International Feature Film at the Oscars for Another Round. The Celebration is a sharp, biting film but also a devastatingly tragic one, something the movie wrestles throughout its run time.

Set at a family gathering for the 60th birthday of its patriarch, the film's blend of dark subject matter with comedy in the setting of a family is evocative of the hit show Succession. Like that series, The Celebration doesn't hold on to its pain, instead treating the whole incident almost like a farce. Shocking and influential, The Celebration finds a tender through line in its uncertain tone.

6 'Devil in a Blue Dress' (1995)

Coming off the electric One False Move, one of the decade's best films, fans had high expectations for Carl Franklin's next movie. He delivered, adapting Walter Mosley's classic detective novel Devil in a Blue Dress. With its fluid script and smoky visuals, Devil in a Blue Dress doesn't reinvent the detective genre but instead offers a first-class version.

Although a box office failure, the film provides a cunning and well-paced mystery with poignant racial commentary. Denzel Washington's performance as detective Ezekiel 'Easy' Rawlins, the sole depiction of the shamus on the screen to date, is one of his most effortless. One of the best black neo-noirs of the 90s, Devil in a Blue Dress should prove that Rawlins deserves another showing on the big screen.

5 'Zero Effect' (1998)

The directorial debut of Jake Kasdan, Zero Effect shows a rare blend of comedic touches and genuine character insights. Starring Bill Pullman as Daryl Zero, 'the world's most private detective', this is a movie that is eccentric, but not in an off-putting way. While it doesn't have the gritty, smoldering setting of other detective movies, the film succeeds in spite, and partly because of its ordinary environment.

While Zero Effect may initially seem like a frivolous caper, it still packs some grim surprises, reminiscent of a movie like The Kid Detective. Despite its pedigree, the movie grossed a meager $2 million against a $5 million budget. With an intriguing premise and acute comedic writing, Zero Effect is a seamless marriage of humor and scheme.

4 'The Interview' (1998)

Not to be confused with the 2014 satire, The Interview marked a high point for 90s Australian thrillers. Led by a wired Hugo Weaving, the film saw a limited release outside of Australia, where it won numerous awards including the AACTA for Best Film. The film plays out like theater, set around three main actors and taking place almost entirely in an interrogation room.

This is a slow, drawn-out film that is more interested in psyche than storyline. Weaving is the movie's driving force, playing a recluse who may be a victim or a perpetrator. The power dynamics and concept of the truth may shift, but the propulsion of The Interview remains consistent.

3 'Thunderheart' (1992)

Michael Apted is not a director who likes to play around. His films are evocative, not because of their overwhelming style but rather because they are so often grounded in truth and the real world. Another theme in Apted's work is people in positions of power trying get what they want. A merger of both these concepts is Apted's 1992 Neo-Western Thunderheart.

A modest financial success, the film surrounds an FBI agent with a Sioux background who is sent to a reservation to investigate a murder. While not as striking, Thunderheart is an obvious predecessor to modern mystery films to do with Native American land, particularly Wind River. More spiritual than most 90s mystery dramas, Thunderheart is an above-average version of a tried genre due to its rich atmosphere.

2 'Manhattan Murder Mystery' (1993)

A ditzy, continuously hilarious romp, people have been trying to make a movie like Manhattan Murder Mystery ever since it came out. Neil Simon-esque with an ode to Double Indemnity, the film circles a New York couple who go investigate their neighbor after the suspicious death of his wife.

The acting is dynamite, led by Diane Keaton in one of her best 90s roles. Alan Alda and Anjelica Huston also add flair to the ensemble in supporting parts. Despite the cast playing off each other smoothly, the film failed to even recoup its budget at the box office. Nevertheless, Manhattan Murder Mystery is a wonderfully inspired marriage mystery that makes the best of its talented cast.

1 'The Spanish Prisoner' (1997)

The two obsessions of David Mamet, language and deception, have never come together so harmoniously as in The Spanish Prisoner. This is pure, unfiltered Mamet, where nobody says what they mean and never means what they say. However, it is unencumbered by the viciousness of other Mamet works, proving to be his truest showing of form.

Similar to his directorial debut House of Games, The Spanish Prisoner is devilishly plotted. Elementally, this is a suspense film, and Mamet comes as close to Hitchcock as any can. However, his characters are even more rich and enigmatic, with Steve Martin spellbinding as the mysterious stranger. Flawless in style and execution, The Spanish Prisoner is both a riddle of trickery and a Rubik's Cube of language.

