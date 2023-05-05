Comedy can be hit or miss, and there are few things as painful to endure as a joke or punchline that completely misses the mark. For every long-running comedy classic like NBC's Seinfeld and the critically acclaimed sleeper hit like Netflix's The Unbreakable Kimmie Schmidt, there's a lesser-known hit in the making.

Finding the perfect balance between satire, snark, dry humor, and sarcasm isn't easy, but these Netflix comedies nail it. While some are in your face like Superbro, the subtle humor of Cunk on Earth doesn't fail to deliver thanks to the show's lead.

10 'Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous' (2022)

Not unlike many teens today, recent high school graduate Zach Stone (Bo Burnham) wants to be internet famous. Despite an obvious lack of talent, Zack hires a crew to film his life with the hopes of instant stardom. This gets the attention of Zach's high school crush, Christy Ackerman (Shelley Henig) who's using him for a place in the spotlight – alienating his longtime friend and love interest Amy (Caitlin Gerard).

The juxtaposition between Zach and his straight-laced parents, Sydney (Kari Coleman) and Andrew (Tom Wilson) adds to the show's subtle humor. Mr. and Mrs. Stone are unwittingly drawn into Zach's get-famous-quick schemes. An attempt to fake his own kidnapping doesn't go as planned when his parents have no idea he was missing.

9 'Cunk on Earth' (2023)

From Rome to Egypt, documentarian Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) travels the globe searching for the origins of human civilization in this quirky mockumentary. One-on-one interviews with real-world notable professors, historians, and experts in their fields expose Philomena's lack of knowledge about world history to the bewilderment of her guests.

Despite a deadpan stare and serious affect, Philomena lacks self-awareness is visible to the audience. Whether it's matter-of-factly referring to Europe, Asia and South America as countries, or asking a university professor about the mental health of lions forced to fight humans at the Roman Colosseum. Philomena's gaffs leave viewers shaking their heads in disbelief.

8 'Superbro' (2021)

The son of Greek-Egytian immigrants, Australian high schooler Theo (Theodore Saidden) spends his days fighting with his angry and overbearing father (Nathan Saidden) whose old-school ways conflict with Theo's desire to live a modern life.

Based on the popular YouTube series Superwog, Theo and his younger brother Nathan are hilarious as a father and son frequently at odds. Nathan's portrayal of their constantly angry dad is relatable to anyone who's had a parent clinging to ways of the past instead of the future. When Theo and his father get into a physical altercation after finding directions to a supposed buried treasure, the trip doesn't go smoothly leaving viewers in stitches.

7 'Hard Cell' (2022)

Former party planner Laura Willis (Catherine Tate) has her work cut out for her as the newly appointed Governor of HMP Woldsley Women's Prison. With an optimistic attitude, Laura believes she can rehabilitate the inmates by encouraging their creativity. With a less-than-enthusiastic second in command, Laura's lack of self-awareness doesn't win her many supporters.

When Laura spends Woldsley's plumbing budget to hire former EastEnders actress Cheryl Fergison, the prison is without water for days. Unable to shower or flush the toilet, the pungent smell of sewage permeates the air. Though toilet humor can be hit or miss, this one hits the bullseye thanks to the shows writing and colorful cast.

6 'I Think You Should Leave' (2021)

Comedian Tim Robinson shines in the multi-sketch comedy I Think You Should Leave. Though Robinson doesn't have much range as an actor, his serious effect works surprisingly well with a changing cast of characters in skits ranging from the shocking to unbelievably ridiculous. Before you know it, you're chuckling out loud at the silliness.

When Robinson causes a scene at a friend's birthday party over a gift receipt and dirty hands, it's impossible not to laugh as the characters go to extreme lengths to prove the birthday boy didn't wash his hands properly after using the restroom. Taking a far-fetched storyline and turning it into comedy gold.

5 'Lunatics' (2021)

Australian Chris Lilley, known for hits like Summer Heights High in this mockumentary-style show following the lives of a celebrity pet psychic, a seven-foot-tall college freshman, and a former adult film actress who are all played by Lilley. His ability to play a wide range of characters convincingly feels like watching completely separate actors.

Some of the show's funniest moments involve wannabe fashion designer Keith Dick after taking over his wife's father's clothing store. The storyline involving Keith's sexual attraction to the store's cash register leads to his wife leaving him, but not before many laugh-out-loud cringe moments that are almost too ridiculous to believe.

4 'Ginny and Georgia' (2021)

Searching for a better life for herself and her two children, single mom Georgia (Brianne Howey) moves to New England with fifteen-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her younger brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca). A mix of drama and comedy, Ginny and Georgia takes the edge off the emotion with a refreshing dose of laughs.

Ginny often finds herself in a role reversal with her free-spirited mother Georgia who struggles to balance motherhood, with her own desire to relive the childhood she missed out on as a teen mom. The contrast between Ginny and her mother is stark between the serious teenager and her mom, but Georgia is a breath of fresh air and when she's on the screen laughs aren't far behind.

3 'Wellmania' (2023)

When food writer Liv (Celeste Barber) leaves New York City for a weekend getaway in Australia, she has no idea her life is about to turn upside down. After a health scare prevents her from returning to the U.S. she embarks on a wellness journey to improve her health. With her childhood friend Amy (JJ Fong) in her corner, Liv's hard party ways aren't so easy to shake.

Liv's devil-may-care approach to life is the polar opposite of Amy's who lives a more traditional life. The underlying storyline is serious in nature, but Liv's constant screw-ups make for good comedy. Watching Liv try to navigate her new lifestyle is relatable to viewers, making for some hilarious moments.

2 'Kim's Convenience' (2016-2021)

'Kim's Convenience' is a humorous behind-the-scenes look at the Korean-Canadian owners of a Toronto grocery store. Set in the inner city, store owner Mr. Sang il-Kim (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) and his wife Mrs. Young-mi Kim (Jean Yoon) are frequently at odds with their college-aged daughter Janet (Andrea Bang) and her older brother Jung (Simu Liu) who want to live lives contradictory to the Korean family values their Appa and Umma want for them.

Mr. Kim is rough around the edges, but likable. When he gets accused of being homophobic after refusing to hang a pride parade poster in his store window. Mr. Kim quickly offers a pride week discount but specifies it's "only for the gays," leading to comically cringe interactions with customers. In the meantime, the overbearing Mrs. Kim places an ad for convenience store employees, to find Janet a boyfriend she doesn't want.

1 'Unstable' (2023)

When tech entrepreneur Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) spirals following the death of his wife, his son Jackson (John Owens Lowe) moves from New York to California to help his father get out of his funk at the urging of Ellis' Chief Financial Officer Anna Bennett (Sian Clifford). Unlike his dad, Jackson is more reserved which makes Ellis' eccentricities stand out even more.

The chemistry between the real-life father-son duo comes across on the screen, with Ellis and Jackson's scenes mirroring the relationship many families can relate to. Jackson is definitely the more mature of the two in what seems like a role reversal. Mental health is no laughing matter, but Ellis' portrayal of the grief-stricken widower is well-balanced and allows the audience to feel free to laugh at the show's hilarious parts while respecting the show's serious topic.

