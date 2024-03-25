Netflix has easily proven itself to be the titan of the streaming era, with a wide variety of interesting and creative original works that have been released by them over the years. Nowhere has this been more apparent than in the multitude of comedy films released on the platform, ranging from massively successful films like Glass Onion to endlessly rewatchable films like Klaus, there is no shortage of creative and high-quality original comedies. However, comedy is one of the broadest genres in the medium of film, and with such a massive lineup of comedy films released by the service, a select few were always going to fall through the cracks.

Whether they were too strange and non-commercial for general audiences, weren't given the marketing push that they deserved, or were quickly forgotten by Netflix's users, there are a great number of reasons why a comedy can become overlooked on the platform. It's a genuine shame, as there are a high number of great, hilarious comedies that deserve their own time in the spotlight, standing out as some of the best and most underrated films that the platform has to offer.

10 'Mascots' (2016)

Director: Christopher Guest

One of the first original comedy films on the platform, Mascots acts as a modern rendition of the classic Christopher Guest mockumentary style, following in the footsteps of films like For Your Consideration and Best in Show. The film follows an extensive cast of quirky and dysfunctional mascots, all coming together to compete for the honorable title of World's Best Mascot. Each act has its own difficulties and uphill battles when it comes to competing, as only one mascot can be awarded the coveted title.

Mascots is easily one of the most forgotten of Guest's signature comedic works, and while it isn't as masterfully crafted as some of his other works, it still stays true to his signature style of outlandish mockumentaries full of character. The wide and expansive cast format means that at least one of the storylines is sure to comedically land with an audience, especially when the likes of Jane Lynch, Parker Posey, and Fred Willard are a part of the revolving door of characters.

9 'Vampires vs. the Bronx' (2020)

Director: Oz Rodriguez

Vampires vs. the Bronx is a coming-of-age horror comedy that follows a trio of best friends living their lives day by day in a rapidly gentrifying Bronx neighborhood. As if normal gentrification wasn't difficult enough for a community to deal with, when the kids begin to examine the company behind it all, they uncover a plot much more sinister and supernatural. The new faces taking over the neighborhood happen to be killer vampires, with a dangerous end goal of literally sucking all the life and blood out of their community.

The coming-of-age comedy has been a tried and true subgenre for decades, with Vampires vs. the Bronx perfectly understanding the inherent charm required to make these types of stories work. The film especially harkens back to classic family films of the 80s and 90s, where the stakes were high, and the characters were faced with violence and scares around every corner. The chemistry between the main trio especially makes the film stand out, as they work perfectly off of one another, which combined with a wild vampire premise, results in a great deal of fun and memorable moments.

Vampires vs. The Bronx Release Date October 2, 2020 Director Oz Rodriguez Cast Jaden Michael , Gregory Diaz IV , Sarah Gadon Shea Whigham , Method Man , Coco Jones Runtime 85 minutes

8 'Always Be My Maybe' (2019)

Director: Nahnatchka Khan

One of many underrated romantic comedies in recent memory, Always Be My Maybe follows the story of Sasha and Marcus, who childhood friends who have a falling out after an awkward attempt at romance. Now 15 years later, Sasha is a world-famous chef while Marcus is still stuck in their hometown, yet the duo miraculously find themselves reconnecting, possibly even seeing old sparks rekindle themselves. However, the stark differences between their current lives prove to be a difficult hurdle to overcome, as they both attempt to adapt to each other's completely different worlds.

The streaming era as a whole has been incredibly kind to romantic comedies, ranging from large franchises like The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys to award-winning films like The Big Sick. While Always Be My Maybe doesn't stray too far from the roots and conventions of the genre, it's about as effective and genuine as it gets when it comes to a modern-day romantic comedy. The chemistry between Ali Wong and Randall Park is genuine, the comedy is consistent and effective, and Keanu Reeves playing himself makes for an unexpectedly hilarious side character.

Always Be My Maybe Release Date May 31, 2019 Director Nahnatchka Khan Cast Ali Wong , Randall Park , James Saito , Michelle Buteau Runtime 101 minutes

7 'The Willoughbys (2020)

Director: Kris Pearn

One of many great original animated films from Netflix, The Willoughbys follows the story of the four Willoughby children, forced to live closeted and painful lives under their neglectful parents. Looking to find a way to escape the clutches of their parents, they hatch a scheme to convince them to take a vacation that would get them killed. Now left alone to their own devices, the children are forced to figure out on their own how to live as a normal family.

The biggest strength of The Willoughbys is its manic and unpredictably dark style of humor, mixing over-the-top slapstick with unexpectedly grim dialogue to make a comedic match made in heaven. Combined with its beautiful stylized animation style, the film is brimming with charm and wit with each passing minute, creating a fun and exciting watch that never lets up from the chaotic ride. Especially when seeing just how much focus Netflix has placed on their animated outings, it's a shame that The Willuoghby's hasn't received similar appraisal or focus from the company.

The Willoughbys Release Date April 22, 2020 Runtime 92

6 'Metal Lords' (2022)

Director: Peter Sollett

Metal Lords follows the story of best friends and social outcasts Hunter and Kevin, who have spent the majority of their teenage years alone and only with each other and heavy metal music to keep each other company. However, they soon find a way to etch themselves into the annuls of their high school's legacy, as they plan to form a heavy metal band in order to compete in the battle of the bands. With enough practice and with a performance powerful enough, they can become local legends, but the pressure begins to slowly rise, beginning to create a divide between the friends.

Metal Lords is a glorious and in-your-face love letter to heavy metal and all that encompasses, all in a complete and hilarious comedic coming-of-age package. Even despite its teenage, coming-of-age premise, the film doesn't take any steps to hold back when it comes to more serious themes, aggressively powerful music, and most importantly, genuine R-rated comedy. There is a genuine outpour of love and care felt in every scene of Metal Lords, making for a perfect musical adventure that isn't actually a musical.

5 'Set It Up' (2018)

Director: Claire Scanlon

Set It Up is a romantic comedy that follows the story of Harper and Charlie, two underpaid and overworked assistants who are sick and tired of working under their demanding and unrelenting bosses. The duo hatch a scheme to hopefully get their bosses off of their backs by subtly setting them up with each other, hoping that they'll be too enamored with love to be as strict and grouchy. However, the plan proves to come with its complications, as Harper and Charlie end up accidentally falling for each other in the process of their plan.

Much like the best romantic comedies, Set It Up thrives off of the chemistry and back and forth between its two leads, with Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch working tremendously alongside one another. Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu also do exceptional work as the primary supporting characters in the cast, transforming its relatively simple premise into a genuinely surprising and fun romantic comedy romp. The film is easily one of the best original romantic comedies that Netflix has put out.

Set It Up Two corporate executive assistants hatch a plan to match-make their two bosses. Release Date June 15, 2018 Director Claire Scanlon Cast Zoey Deutch , Glen Powell , Lucy Liu , Taye Diggs Runtime 105 minutes

4 'The Half of It' (2020)

Director: Alice Wu

The Half of It follows an academically gifted yet incredibly shy student named Ellie, who is unexpectedly hired by Paul, an academically challenged jock who wants Ellie to write love notes to a girl he likes in his name. This soon begins an unexpected friendship between Ellie and Paul, as they begin to help each other out with their differences and form a close bond with each other. However, their deal faces a dilemma when Ellie, in the process of writing these notes, realizes that she also has feelings for the same girl.

Many coming-of-age movies and romantic comedies are willing to sacrifice the humanity and realistic portions of their plots and premises to get away with their hijinks, a factor that does not apply to The Half of It. The film, on top of being genuinely funny, has a deep understanding and appreciation for its characters and dynamics and gives its story the weight and seriousness that is reflective of a teenage first love. It plays against the conventions of romantic comedies in such a brilliant and unique way, while still staying true to what has made the genre so endearing for so long.

3 'The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (2017)

Director: Noah Baumbach

One of many exceptional underrated films from director Noah Baumbach, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) follows the dysfunctional estranged Meyerowitz family. They find themselves reuniting and reconnecting in New York for an event that is celebrating the artistic work of their father, yet in the process, all of their old hangups and issues begin rearing their head again. What was supposed to be a simple family reunion soon devolves into pure chaos where not a single party comes out the other end looking entirely clean.

Baumbach's films have always been able to brilliantly capture the complexities and nuances of relationships, whether they be romantic or familial, and balance these deeper and complicated themes with a signature dry and awkward comedy. The Meyerowitz Stories almost feels as if it's the pure essence of Baumbach's career, as while it may not be as popular as some of his other films like Marriage Story, it embodies all the quirks and charm that define his work so well.

The Meyerowitz Stories Release Date October 13, 2017 Director Noah Baumbach Cast Adam Sandler , Grace Van Patten , Dustin Hoffman , Elizabeth Marvel , Emma Thompson , Daniel Flaherty Runtime 110 Main Genre Comedy

2 'Dolemite Is My Name' (2019)

Director: Craig Brewer

Dolemite Is My Name is a comedic biopic that follows the rise of Rudy Ray Moore, the unorthodox filmmaker who would create the legendary character of Dolemite in the 1970s. Starting originally as a character as a part of his stand-up comedy act, Dolemite would soon grow into much more, able to find success and glory from telling outlandish and over-the-top stories of the character. It would all come to a head when he is inspired to create a film about Dolemite, an effort that would have massive risks, but is something Moore is determined to create.

Dolemite Is My Name is successfully able to tap into the same high-energy excitement and comedy as the actual Dolemite films, employing a mixture of genuine drama and the absurdities of the character of Dolemite. What makes the film work so well is the lead performance from Eddie Murphy, who taps into the persona of Rude Ray Moore effortlessly, creating what is easily one of the best performances of his career. Despite critical success, the film was sadly overlooked by awards bodies, despite being highly deserving of numerous awards for its coveted work.

1 'Paddleton' (2019)

Director: Alexandre Lehmann

Paddleton is a simple and quaint yet deeply emotional comedy that tells the story of Michael and Andy, two awkward and unusual neighbors who enjoy the simplicities and little moments of life. Their friendship takes an unexpected shift when the younger of the two, Michael, is diagnosed with terminal cancer. However, not wanting to simply lie down and await the inevitable, Michael convinces Andy to go with him on a journey across the countryside to see sights, make memories, and do all they can before it's all over.

Despite the extremely dire and heavy subject matter, Paddleton is able to find exceptional and hilarious comedy from the darkest of places. From painfully awkward conversations to strange and confusing predicaments that the duo finds themselves in, the film thrives in its ability to shine and provide light onto such a normally painful topic. It's a comedy that is nothing short of brilliant, and it works as well as it does because of the perfect comedic talents of Mark Duplass and Ray Romano, who are pitch-perfect comedically in nearly every scene of the film.

paddleton Release Date February 22, 2019 Director Alexandre Lehmann Cast Mark Duplass , Ray Romano , Marguerite Moreau , Christine Woods , Alexandra Billings , Kadeem Hardison Runtime 89

