Netflix is a haven for great comedy series, as this list of Collider staff favorites has previously attested. However, there was a time when marginalized communities would constantly be the butt of the joke in our favorite comedic properties. Thankfully, times have been changing and we’re seeing more representation both in front of the camera and behind the scenes, resulting in some refreshing (and criminally underseen) gems still waiting to be discovered on Netflix.

The series featured in this list embrace the multicultural world we live in and showcase the spectrum of gender and sexuality with characters who are much more than their labels. Another common theme is the love of family, whether it be biological or found family. And, of course, every one of these shows is extremely funny. Avid comedy fans have likely already lapped these up, but if you haven’t, you’re going to want to add each one to your watch list.

Never Have I Ever

Image via Netflix

This show from creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher follows a South Asian high school student, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), as she navigates the stresses of school while dealing with personal grief and a family in disarray trying to come together again. The show touches on the struggles of being a person of color in the U.S., but mostly, it’s a laugh riot. Devi’s attempts to win over her crush, Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), coupled with her rivalry with fellow A-student Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) only cover a fraction of the hilarity in the first season.

There are also some touching emotional moments, especially Devi’s memories about her father, her friend Fabiola’s (Lee Rodrigues) coming out story, and her cousin Kamala’s (Richa Moorjani) attempts to balance her conventional upbringing with her own ambitions. Never Have I Ever updates the coming-of-age story for newer and wider audiences with engaging, multi-dimensional characters. And you’re in luck, because this series has been picked up by Netflix for a second season, so get ready for more adventures at Sherman Oaks High.

On My Block

Image via Netflix

Part comedy-part drama, On My Block features four teen friends coming of age in a rough neighborhood of Los Angeles. The group is led by Monsé (Sierra Capri), a tough youngster who must navigate a world that’s beginning to see her differently as she grows up. Then there’s Jason Genao as Ruben, the resident ladies’ man who is a genius, but has no tact. Jamal (Brett Gray) is a proud nerd, whose conspiracy theories are the best and worst parts of him. Rounding out the group is Cesar (Diego Tinoco), the brooding teenager with a complex history and connections to a local gang. The friends end up fighting gangs, making a music video, going through break ups, and worse.

Tonally, this show is all encompassing – On My Block can get deep and dark, but it will pull you back out of the blues with witty repartees and ridiculous antics. Much of that comes from Jamal’s ridiculous mission to uncover hidden treasure (yes, you read that right), but the show is buoyed by Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine, the misfit classmate who you’d love to hate but can’t. She eventually gets a much larger role in the show, which means more hilarity for viewers to enjoy.

The cast are as diverse as they are charming. On My Block seemed to have ended with three seasons, but Netflix announced a surprise fourth season return, so there’s still more of this story to look forward to.

Derry Girls

Image via Netflix

Time to fly across the pond and head to Ireland. Specifically, Northern Ireland in the 1990s, when the country was still struggling amidst the Troubles. This political conflict acts as the backdrop for a surprisingly hilarious show. Derry Girls may only be two seasons long, but each episode is a gem. Surprisingly, there’s not much heavy stuff going on despite the political situation – this show is a comfort comedy. While Derry Girls lacks racial diversity, there is a coming out story and a unique look at civil unrest.

This teen comedy follows the five Derry Girls—well, four girls and one boy, but who’s keeping track? There’s the cool one, Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson); the kooky one, Orla McCool (Louisa Harland); the smart one, Clare Devlin (Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan); the naughty one, Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell); and the boy, James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn). Yes, we love a little subversion of the traditional male-female ratio. The teens just want to fit in, be popular, get some dates, and somehow survive the violence that hangs over their heads. But even when they try, they’re held back by their equally uncool parents.

The star of this show, however, is Siobhan McSweeney as the school principal Sister Michael. It is unforgiveable that her comic timing and iconic eye-roll did not bag her any awards, because she is a scene-stealer. Not only does Sister Michael have the best lines in the few scenes she appears in, but McSweeney’s delivery is on point every time. This show is a bite-sized piece of fun as you watch the teens get into one scrape after the other. It makes you nostalgic for your high school days, even if you hope you were nothing like the main characters.

Kim’s Convenience

Image via Netflix/CBC Television

Kim’s Convenience came to a dramatic and controversial end in 2021, but the show itself is a joy to watch. The titular Kim family are Korean immigrants in Toronto who run a convenience store. The day-to-day business is handled by Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) and Umma (Jean Yoon), and they’re occasionally aided by their daughter Janet (Andrea Bang). The fourth member of the family is Jung (Marvel’s Simu Liu), who was disowned by his family as a teenager. Jung works at a car rental and has his own adventures with his colleagues.

Kim’s Convenience feels like a perfect follow-up to something like Schitt’s Creek. You follow an entrepreneur family who have to navigate their contentious relationship with each other while growing as characters themselves. The supporting cast of characters fill in the background and brings the Toronto of the show to life. The show is propped up by Lee and Yoon who play the kind of parents you would love to have yet are embarrassed by. The series may seem likes its creating caricatures, but there’s an earnestness to Lee and Yoon’s performances that prove they’re more than that. They’re cautious and conventional but still a little bit cool. Lee and Yoon’s chemistry and the effortless way they portray Appa and Umma’s long relationship carries the show. Their relationship feels so lived in they could be your next-door neighbors.

From the very first episode, the showrunners made it obvious that they were going to be bold. Their characters may not know everything about the world they live in, but they’re willing to learn. Of all the shows on this list, this one has the least amount of drama. For the maximum number of laughs, you really need to visit Kim’s Convenience.

One Day at a Time

Image via Netflix

Collider recently discussed how reboots could be welcome opportunities to diversify entertainment, and the One Day at a Time reboot certainly proved that point. The 1980s original was a huge favorite, and it’s a pity the reboot didn’t get enough support from its studios because the series gave a voice to so many Latine viewers. If you’re looking for an even more inclusive comedy, this show should be on your list. (Netflix has the first three seasons, and if you want to watch its equally brilliant 7-episode fourth season, you’ll have to head to Paramount+.)

The enduring fondness for One Day at a Time stems from the love the Alvarez family has for each other, and begrudgingly for their landlord, Schneider (Todd Grinnell). Keeping the family together and under one roof is Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado), a war veteran who becomes a nurse and is now a single mother to Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz). On top of all that, Penelope somehow needs to maintain her sanity after her mother, Lydia Riera (Rita Moreno), moves in following her father’s death. Many families will see themselves in the Alvarezes, and that’s part of the joy of watching this show.

Despite being less than 50 episodes long (the show was unceremoniously cancelled in 2020 after being saved from cancellation once before), One Day at a Time is a socio-political marvel that is unceasingly funny. With its canned laugh track and single-camera setup, the show harkens back to old-school television. But the comparisons stop there as the series quickly establishes itself as a modern sitcom. The central family is Cuban-American, and they celebrate their heritage with pride. There’s a touching coming out story in the first season, along with several conversations about the treatment of the Latine community in the US. In its four seasons, the characters not only call out systemic racism, but they often confront each other’s outdated views or ignorance. Everything from colorism, gender identity, feminism, drug use, the treatment of veterans, and more, were tackled by this show. You can see why fans were disheartened to see it go, but the episodes we did get are readily available to be added to your watchlist.

