The success of Netflix is something no one could have foreseen. Over the past few years, the streamer has become one of Hollywood’s most successful studios, rivaling the output of the likes of Disney, Warner Brothers, and more. They have brought out film after film, with a selection that ranges from mainstream rom-coms like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before to critically acclaimed indie award winners like Roma. It’s safe to say that when it comes to movies, there’s something for everyone on Netflix.

RELATED:The Best Netflix Original Movies, According to IMDb

While some of the most watched movies on the streamer include Red Notice, The Irishman, and Bird Box, there are many underrated flicks buried deep within the Netflix catalog that deserve just as much love as these blockbuster titles. The company has produced films from all over the world and championed unique filmmakers by backing their projects. So forget Netflix’s Top 10 because it’s time to discover these hidden gems.

‘First They Killed My Father’ (2017)

Image via Netflix

Angelina Jolie is not only a remarkably talented actress but a gifted director too. The proof is in her 2017 film First They Killed My Father, which tells the harrowing true story of Cambodian author and activist Loung Ung’s experience as a child soldier under the rule of the Khmer Rouge.

The film is a slow-paced but brutal depiction of the horrors Ung faced as a child under the deadly group’s reign over Cambodia. There is minimal dialogue, and it relies heavily on its performances and tension to tell this troubling piece of history.

‘The Harder They Fall’ (2021)

Cowboys, action, and an all-star cast feature in The Harder They Fall, a refreshing Western that oozes with style and sleek production. Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and LaKieth Stanfield are just some of the players in this impressive ensemble piece.

The film follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors), who rounds up his gang when his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) is released from prison. Besides the cast and spectacle, the film includes a killer soundtrack and score composed by Jeymes Samuel, who also wrote, produced, and directed.

‘Klaus’ (2019)

Everybody loves a good Christmas movie, but even more so when they’re beautifully animated and full of charm, humor, and heart. Klaus fits that description perfectly. An origin story for Santa Claus of sorts, it follows postman Jesper (Jason Schwartzman), who befriends toymaker Klaus (J.K. Simmons).

Their unlikely friendship brings laughter and magic back to the desolate and feuding island where Jesper is stationed, showing that a simple act of kindness always sparks another. With its heartwarming message and unique 2D animation, this should already be a Christmas classic.

‘The Hand of God’ (2021)

As Alfonso Cuarón did with Roma, Italian director Paolo Sorrentino brings his youth to the screen with his semi-autobiographical drama The Hand of God. An Academy Award nominee set in Naples during the 1980s, it’s the story of young Fabietto (Filippo Scotti) coming of age.

Fabietto, based on a young Sorrentino, has brushes with football, love, family, and tragedy — all of which influence his future as a filmmaker. The film is gorgeously shot, with breathtaking views of the city of Naples, and is an intimate and rewarding experience.

RELATED:'Parasite' and the Best Foreign Films Available on Streaming Services

‘Dolemite Is My Name’ (2019)

Dolemite Is My Name is a classic underdog story disguised as a flashy and wild romp. Drawing similarities to The Disaster Artist, the film is based on the true story of performer Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy), whose outrageous character Dolemite goes on to become a 1970s Blaxploitation icon.

The comedy features a knockout comeback performance from Murphy and is full of delightful energy from beginning to end. Moore is a protagonist you can’t help but root for, and audiences will be swept up in the film’s groovy and raunchy 60's setting.

‘The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020)

Image via Netflix

Not to be confused with Steve Carrell’s The 40 Year-Old Virgin, this indie dramedy is a magnificent achievement from producers Lena Waithe and Radha Black. Black is also the star, writer, and first-time director here in a confident and compelling debut.

Black plays a down-on-their-luck playwright who turns to rap as she struggles to find her voice on the cusp of turning 40. Entirely shot in black and white, the film is a moving, relatable and witty introspective into identity crisis and figuring out what we’re meant to be doing.

‘Cargo’ (2017)

The rural Australian landscape makes for the perfect setting in Cargo, Netflix’s emotional and thrilling zombie flick. Martin Freeman plays a father who gets infected amid an epidemic and searches for someone to care for his baby daughter before he is gone.

The film’s lack of glossiness and CGI works in its favor to create a grounded and gritty experience. If a zombie apocalypse were to happen, this is what it might look like. It’s a unique addition to the genre, aided by a fantastic performance from Freeman and gruesome practical effects.

‘The Life Ahead’ (2020)

Italian screen legend Sophia Loren returns in The Life Ahead, a heartbreaking and touching drama set around the seaside of Italy. Loren plays a Holocaust survivor who runs a daycare business and forms a bond with a young immigrant boy (Ibrahima Gueye) who initially robbed her.

Loren is magnetic as always, but it’s newcomer Gueye who steals the show. He brings immense charisma and heart to his performance, and the relationship between his and Loren’s character is a delight to see unfold. A subdued film that is both heartwarming and devastating at the same time.

RELATED:Best Sad Movies For Rainy Sundays (and Where To Stream Them)

‘Fatherhood’ (2021)

Based on a true story, Kevin Hart shows his lesser-seen emotional side in the dramedy Fatherhood. The comedian plays a father who is forced to bring up his baby daughter as a single parent after the death of his wife only a day after the birth.

Hart successfully leans more into his dramatic chops and, combined with his comedic ability, gives an endearing yet heartbreaking performance in one of his most mature roles to date. It’s a tearjerker, but it has the warmth, humor, and heart to balance it out.

‘Mudbound’ (2017)

Image via Netflix

The ensemble drama Mudbound looks at the aftermath of World War II from the perspective of two families sharing a farm, one black and one white, as they try to adjust to life after the war. They struggle with PTSD, racism, and poverty as they try to keep a struggling piece.

With a muddy Mississippi as the backdrop, the film tackles the consequences of war and racism head-on and leaves a strong impact after the credits roll. Its all-star cast features Carey Mulligan, Rob Morgan, Garrett Hedlund, and musician Mary J. Blige in an Oscar-nominated performance.

KEEP READING:Musicians Who Delivered Oscar-Worthy Acting Performances