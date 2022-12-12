An insurance salesman falls for a scheming housewife clad in nothing but a towel. A private eye learns of a bird statue so priceless it drives men to kill. A P.I. travels to an elderly industry magnate's mansion and learns that the businessman's beautiful, yet mystifying, daughter has gone missing, and he wants the detective to find her.

Thus begins many of the most well-known film noirs, from Double Indemnity to The Maltese Falcon to The Big Sleep. For nearly two decades (early 1940s to late 1950s), the genre flourished, producing hundreds of cynical, shadowy, German Expressionistic crime dramas. Some of them are well-known classics. But here are ten of the best film noirs you may have never heard of.

'Out of the Past' (1947)

French director Jacques Tourneur's 1947 masterpiece is strangely forgotten by anyone but ardent noir connoisseurs. The story takes place almost entirely in retrospect, as told through Robert Mitchum's voiceover, dialogue which reeks of cigarette smoke and the blessing/curse of well-earned clarity.

Out of the Past features all the noir clichés: the brooding voiceover, a femme fatale, betrayals, schemes, murder -- all perpetrated for a relatively tiny fortune. Though not always spoken about in the same breath as Double Indemnity and Maltese Falcon, Tourneur's film is just as good and a must-watch for noir fans.

'The Woman in the Window' (1944)

The first of two Fritz Lang films on this list (spoiler alert), The Woman in the Window set the template for a classic noir trope: the innocent man roped into a crime he wants nothing to do with.

And truly, no noir list would be complete without Edward G. Robinson, who made his name as a mobster, Double Indemnity's unflappable insurance agent, and here as the unwitting professor.

'Kiss Me Deadly' (1955)

A barefooted woman in a knee-length trenchcoat sprints down an empty highway. She's panting. She's scared of something; we don't know what. Cars pass her without stopping. As another set of a headlights hurdles towards her, she throws herself in front of the car. It screeches to a halt. The incredulous driver tells her to get in. Opening credits roll.

That's how Robert Aldrich's Kiss Me Deadly begins. From there, it's utter propulsion, as the mystery unravels in this cynical allegory for the nuclear age. First time viewers, in particular, will notice that the central MacGuffin -- a mysterious sealed case -- directly inspired Quentin Tarantino's briefcase in Pulp Fiction. It's just one more reason why Kiss Me Deadly is one of the best overlooked film noirs.

'To Have and Have Not' (1944)

"You know how to whistle don't you, Steve? You just put your lips together, and blow." Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall were as synonymous with noir as Venetian blinds, back room card games, and short, declarative sentences. And their partnership all began in To Have and Have Not.

On top of their legendary on-screen chemistry, To Have and Have Not is a flat-out great noir. This list is filled with incredible cinematography, but director Howard Hawks brings a layered lighting approach to his film that may rise above all the rest. For those who haven't partaken in Hawks, or Bogart and Bacall, this is a great to start.

'The Big Heat' (1953)

Fritz Lang, a pioneer of German Expressionism, may be the real "Master of Noir." His 1931 classic M's macabre, transgressive subject matter and shadow-laden photography set the stage for the entire genre movement. And the rest of his career delivered on that early marker. Lang went on to make The Woman in the Window, Scarlet Street, and his second entry on this list: The Big Heat.

Any of Lang's films deserve a watch. For our purposes, the Big Heat delivers a taut, brutal crime thriller in its 89-minute runtime. Powered by Glenn Ford's manically obsessive performance, the 1953 noir is essential viewing in the story of genre.

'Dark Passage' (1947)

When a convicted murderer (Humphrey Bogart) escapes prison, he receives facial reconstruction surgery to conceal his identity. Now, all that's left is to do is prove his innocence.

The first 40 minutes of Dark Passage is shot entirely through Bogart's POV, revolutionary considering the movie was released in 1947. So those expecting to watch Bogartand Lauren Bacall's on-screen magic will have to wait until the second act. Though, staring at Lauren Bacall for half an hour isn't such a bad consolation.

'The Naked City' (1948)

So many noirs take place in Los Angeles. But The Naked City follows a New York detective investigating the murder of a young model.

Shot mostly on location in Manhattan, director Jules Dassin's portrays the city with a matter-of-factness not often seen in noir. The buildings are gray and plain. The concrete is everywhere, practically blending into the sky itself, trapping its characters within the walls of the crime. This isn't just a great detective movie. It belongs on any list of great depictions of New York City.

'Elevator to the Gallows' (1958)

Louis Malle's 1958 French noir came at the tail-end of the movement (the same year as Touch of Evil), but it's just as canonical. The movie follows a classic crime trope: a man who murders the husband of his mistress.

Malle's plot and photography are predictably wonderful, but just as celebrated is the score, composed by jazz legend Miles Davis. The music haunts the film with a knowing deliberateness, as sure-footed as the executioner marching the doomed to the gallows.

'Crime Wave' (1953)

When a parolee is entangled in a robbery scheme, he must avoid getting caught and sent back to prison. At just 73 minutes, Crime Wave burns fast and hot like a cigarette and goes down like one too.

Gene Nelson stars at the desperate parolee, but movie fans will recognize two other names: Sterling Hayden and a young Charles Bronson as a grizzled detective with a toothpick problem and one of the bank robbers, respectively. In its time, Crime Wave may have been a B picture, belonging as much on the second reel as the pages of a pulp magazine. But today, it's a hidden noir gem, one as emblematic of the movement's dire themes as any film on this list.

'This Gun for Hire' (1942)

From the end of the movement to its beginning: This Gun for Hire stars Alan Ladd, Robert Preston, and Golden Age legend Veronica Lake in a story of a woman caught between a police lieutenant and a hired killer.

One year prior, Lake broke out in Preston Sturges's Sullivan's Travels. Here, she's just as mesmerizing. Though it may not appear on many noir lists, This Gun for Hire is a perfect watch for anyone looking for a classic crime thriller.

