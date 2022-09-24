George Miller is a remarkably talented filmmaker who's probably best known for being the creative mind behind the Mad Max series but has a filmography that contains much more than just post-apocalyptic action movies with plenty of car chases. Three Thousand Years of Longing is his latest film and is yet another that breaks conventions and delivers a fantasy-romance movie that's visually stunning, narratively ambitious, and genuinely unique.

Unfortunately, it didn't do too well at the box office upon release and will likely fail to make back its $60 million budget. It's a real shame because some filmgoers seem to lament a lack of originality in the world of film while also failing to support original films. Furthermore, it regrettably seems like it's only well-established directors (who've made money with surefire hits) who get the opportunity to make less conventional films with a big budget, like Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing. Many directors just as high-profile as Miller has done passion projects that are similarly underappreciated.

'Cloud Atlas' (2012)

The Wachowskis are a filmmaking team comprising Lana and Lilly, making up one of the most well-known sibling partnerships in film history. They might always be most famous for The Matrix series, but the rest of their filmography is just as interesting, with Cloud Atlas standing as perhaps their most ambitious passion project yet.

It's hard to sum Cloud Atlas up in only a few words, given how many years it spans and how many characters there are. It features multiple stories that feel thematically linked, with the main actors in the film all playing several characters each. It may have been too unwieldy or out there for general audiences—and admittedly, not every aspect is flawlessly executed - but it's worth watching because of how ambitious, unique, and visually striking it is.

'Pain and Gain' (2013)

Michael Bay directed a staggering five Transformers films between 2007 and 2017. They were consistent moneymakers but felt less and less distinctively Bay-directed as they went on, perhaps suggesting his heart wasn't truly in the series.

It may also explain why he took something of a break right in the middle of all those Transformers films to make Pain and Gain. It's a return to the over-the-top (and somewhat comedic) crime/action movie he became known for directing in the 1990s and stands as one of his best films as a result. Its dark comedy and depiction of awful characters doing some awful things may not be for all, but it's a frantic and undoubtedly entertaining movie and features what is easily Dwayne Johnson's best performance yet.

'The Last Temptation of Christ' (1988)

The Last Temptation of Christ is a film that Martin Scorsese had wanted to make for years before he finally got the chance in 1988. As early as the 1970s, a reinterpretation of Jesus Christ's final days was something Scorsese felt needed to be put on film, even though such an adaptation was always going to be risky.

The final product was worthwhile in the end, as though it caused controversy upon its release, it's since come to be recognized as a great film. It speaks to Scorsese's dedication and passion that the film was even made in the first place, which makes it perhaps the clearest example of a passion project in Scorsese's expansive filmography.

'The Fountain' (2006)

Darren Aronofsky has never been one to make crowd-pleasing films, but The Fountain might stand as his most ambitious and boldly different film so far. It takes a down-to-earth, grounded premise—a scientist caring for his terminally ill wife—and explores it in a way that blends fantasy and science-fiction, becoming surreal and visually breathtaking as a result.

The experience of watching The Fountain ultimately overpowers the less-than-clear narrative, as it looks and sounds amazing (the score is perhaps the most acclaimed part of the film, and understandably so). It may not have resonated with all who watched it, but it feels like a film that Aronofsky was passionate about making, and that does make it ultimately worth watching for fans of his dark, psychologically intense movies.

'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me' (1992)

After the abrupt end of the Twin Peaks TV series in 1991, David Lynch was given the opportunity to continue the story in the form of a film: Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me. Rather than serving as a conclusion to the series that wrapped up plot threads, however, Lynch chose to take a typically idiosyncratic approach to the film as a whole, and the end result is ultimately better for it.

For starters, most of the film is actually a prequel, spending most of its runtime on showing the final days in the life of Laura Palmer, ending shortly before the first major scene of the series: her body being discovered. It humanizes a character we never truly got to know in the show, depicted a darker side of Twin Peaks viewers hadn't seen before and was a surprisingly good setup for 2017's Twin Peaks: The Return. It also features one of the craziest, most baffling cameos of all time. What's not to like?

'The Fall' (2006)

The Fall, directed by Tarsem Singh, is a fantasy film about an ex-stuntman/skilled storyteller and his odd friendship with a young girl during his hospital stay. She is enthralled with the various stories he knows, and as he tells them, the audience sees them play out in a continually spectacular fashion.

Owing to its framing device involving one character telling fantastical stories to another, The Fall is surprisingly comparable to Three Thousand Years of Longing. Both are unique and beautiful to look at, yet unfortunately didn't become hits, even though they were made by people who were remarkably passionate about making the end product as good as it could be.

'The Conversation' (1974)

Film buffs will always associate Francis Ford Coppola's name with the 1970s, given he made three of that decade's most iconic films: the first two entries in The Godfather trilogy and the nightmarish war film Apocalypse Now.

Less well-known and somewhat overlooked, however, is The Conversation, which ended up coming out in the same year as The Godfather Part II. It might not be as flashy or accessible as his other 1970s movies, but it still deserves more love for being a quiet yet suspenseful thriller with a somewhat Hitchcock-esque premise involving a surveillance expert who believes he's stumbled across evidence of a planned murder.

'Heaven's Gate' (1980)

Unfairly detested by critics upon its release, Heaven's Gate is an overblown epic that, at the very least, contains as many impressive elements as it does flaws. It may not be as compelling or well-made as The Deer Hunter—the film director Michael Cimino made before it—but it's hard not to be overwhelmed by the film's scale and ambition.

An epic western that looks at class warfare during the late 1800s, Heaven's Gate was such an expensive failure that it permanently damaged the amount of control a single director in Hollywood could have over their movie. Still, it's got so much going for it that it's hard to understand why it was once seen as so terrible, and is a worthy watch for anyone who finds themselves with 3.5 hours to spare.

'The Other Side of the Wind' (2018)

The Other Side of the Wind was such an ambitious passion project that its director, Orson Welles, never got to finish it in his lifetime. The filmmaker—best known for the iconic film Citizen Kane—had finished filming, but the project languished in its post-production phase from 1976 until 1985 when the director passed away.

Others worked on it after Welles's death and it was eventually completed and released in 2018. Its production history and behind-the-scenes drama may ultimately be more compelling than the film itself, but that a passion project like this ended up being completed is admittedly remarkable.

'Short Cuts' (1993)

Robert Altman was a filmmaker who specialized in making large-scale films with massive casts of characters. His films rarely have a single main storyline and instead feature various smaller stories with characters whose lives occasionally intersect.

Short Cuts might have the largest number of characters of all his films, needing over three hours of runtime to ensure they all have something to do. Perhaps because of its size and ambition, it arguably stands as Altman's best film, being a clear labor of love and the kind of film that would have been unwieldy—or even incoherent—in lesser hands.

