Whether that is because of its high production value or the compelling characters, it is not difficult to grasp the timeless appeal of period drama media. With that said, period drama television shows often immerse audiences in their grandeur and transport them to another era while also dealing with universal themes that are still poignant and relevant today. As such, period television has understandably become a top pick to cuddle up with in the comfort of one's home.

However, because there is so much to choose from in today's day and age, it can be overwhelming to pick what to watch next, especially considering the easy access through the many streaming services there are. To make things a bit easier, we look back at some of the most underrated period pieces on television that deserve your attention despite being overshadowed by content that has become highly popular through the years. We rank them by greatness, evaluating what makes every one of these shows worthwhile.

10 'The Spanish Princess' (2019 - 2020)

Creators: Emma Frost, Matthew Graham

Created by Emma Frost and Matthew Graham, this 2019 show tells the story of the Spanish princess Catherine of Aragon, played by Charlotte Hope. The Spanish Princess focuses on the titular character's journey from Spain to England, depicting her marriages to both Arthur, Prince of Wales, and eventually his brother Henry VIII, shedding light on her struggles and rising to the throne as the Queen of England.

Although The Spanish Princess wasn't as critically acclaimed upon its release (some even pointed out its historical inaccuracies) as some other entries on this list, it is nonetheless a worthwhile series, whether that be for its entrancing illustration of the Tudor period that fans of the era will enjoy, or the great writing with satisfying character development. With that said, The Spanish Princess is an underrated series in the period drama category essentially because it didn't get as much attention from mainstream audiences. It is also one of the best Philippa Gregory adaptations.

9 'The Duchess of Duke Street' (1976 - 1977)

Creator: John Hawkesworth

Gemma Jones's Louisa Leyton is the determined protagonist in this John Hawksworth 20th-century-set show that depicts her journey from being a maid to becoming a proprietor of the Bentinck Hotel located in London. The story mainly sheds light on Louisa's struggles and anxieties as she juggles all the responsibilities that come with her career and navigates her personal relationships.

Not only does The Duchess of Duke Street feature an independent, strong-willed woman at its center, but it also offers audiences a compelling illustration of the cultural shifts of the Edwardian era. In the meantime, it deals with class dynamics and inequalities. Considering that it was released in 1976, it can be said that Hawksworth's series is ahead of its time. However, the underrated show has unfortunately often been overshadowed by other more popular ones in the genre.

8 'Belgravia' (2020)

Creator: Julian Fellowes

The Trenchards and the Brockenhursts are the two wealthy main families in Julain Fellowes' Belgravia. The story takes off in 19th-century London and follows the events when the emerging rich rub shoulders with the established upper class. In the meantime, it also counts on a secret romance and an intriguing web of secrets.

Although underrated and not as well-known by mainstream audiences (in comparison to more popular ones like Bridgerton) Belgravia is arguably one of the best period drama productions of recent times. Its narrative is captivating and intense enough to keep audiences invested; the characters are interesting and their arcs are three-dimensional. Additionally, it is also visually pleasing, providing audiences with a noteworthy illustration of the century it is set in. What's more? A follow-up series, Belgravia: The Next Chapter, was released this year!

7 'Mr. Selfridge' (2013 - 2016)

Creators: Andrew Davies, Kate Brooke

Harry Gordon Selfridge (Jeremy Piven) is the star of this Andrew Davies and Kate Brooke picture. Set in 1909, the engaging show follows an American entrepreneur who has opened a store in London, chronicling the development of his business and his efforts to succeed in the retail realm. In the meantime, as the series progresses, audiences learn about the challenges that he faces.

Mr. Selfridge's captivating portrayal of 20th-century London is undoubtedly one of its strongest assets, with Piven's top-notch performance also standing out. Considering its narrative, the often unfairly overlooked Mr. Selfridge naturally tackles themes of consumerism and shopping culture, providing viewers with a captivating story of growth and innovation featuring beautiful visuals and great execution that should've gotten it more recognition from worldwide audiences.

6 'The Forsyte Saga' (2002 - 2003)

Creator: John Galsworthy

Starring Damian Lewis, Rupert Graves, and Gina McKee among other talented actors, this adaptation of John Glasworthy's novels explores themes of family dynamics, power, and betrayal by following the lives of the healthy Forsteys over many generations, kicking off in the late 19th century to the early 20th.

While Galsworthy's gem is frequently overshadowed by other popular series in the period drama category, The Forstye Saga is certainly worth the attention of audiences who enjoy a great, well-rounded and well-written period piece. Its sharp social satire about moral and social issues at the time in addition to its historical accuracy make it an enjoyable, intriguing watch. On top of that, the strong performances from its ensemble cast are also a huge standout. The great news is a new adaptation is returning to PBS Masterpiece.

5 'Versailles' (2015 - 2018)

Creators: Simon Mirren, David Wolstencroft

Readers keen on France's history and the awe-inspiring aesthetics it features probably want to try watching Versailles, if only for its breathtaking visuals and rich setting. The plot illustrates the reign of a then 28-year-old King Louis XIV of France (George Blagden) through the years as he decides to build the iconic Palace of Versailles and slowly becomes the epitome of power.

Simon Mirren and David Wolstencroft's series throws political intrigue and romance into the mix, offering viewers a genuinely absorbing storyline that will probably appeal to many audience members. While Versailles's strongest element is likely the visually stunning, grandeur shots and costumes it includes, this unfairly underrated series also benefits from spectacular acting performances, with Bladgen fully embodying the late king of France.

4 'The Borgias' (2011 - 2013)

Creator: Neil Jordan

Tackling themes of political and religious corruption, Neil Jordan's show takes audiences back to the Renaissance era in the Vatican and Italy, focusing on Jeremy Irons' Rodrigo Borgia, who later became Alexander VI and his pursuit of power and wealth for the infamous Borgia family.

The Borgias is a genuinely engrossing and absorbing series anchored by captivating characters and Irons' nothing short of brilliant performance. It's also educative in the sense that it provides audiences insight into one of the most iconic and notorious historical families, shedding light on their vulnerabilities and succeeding in making them come across as relatable. Although it did receive praise and developed a fanbase, The Borgias is still an underrated piece of television in the period drama genre that did not achieve widespread viewership.

3 'All Creatures Great and Small' (2020 -)

Creator: Ben Vanstone

Based on the semi-autobiographical books by James Herriot, Ben Vanstone's All Creatures Great and Small is set in the 1930s, mostly focusing on a renowned veterinarian (Samuel West) who navigates through life and work in rural — and stunningly shot — Yorkshire. Needless to say, Vanstone's show is the perfect pick for animal lovers.

All Creatures Great and Small is a charming period series that will sweep viewers off their feet with its wholesome storytelling that perfectly captures the challenges of such a career, especially back then. Even if it is not as popular as other acclaimed period dramas on television, Vanstone's show is very much worth watching — especially for audiences who are on the lookout for something lighthearted, warm, and nostalgic that modestly addresses the past without all the grandiosity often seen in other series of the category.

2 'The Knick' (2014 - 2015)

Creators: Jack Amiel, Michael Begler

New York City enthusiasts must not miss The Knick. The accurate Jack Amiel and Michael Begler medical series takes audiences back to the early 20th century and focuses on the staff of the Knickerbocker Hospital. In a similar vein as the TV show that was just mentioned, The Knick sheds light on medical innovations and social issues.

Dealing with themes of social class, ethics, and race among others in a rapidly changing society, the underappreciated The Knick is a realistic and thought-provoking series that pays attention to detail and is guaranteed to provide audiences with a fun and even educational time in front of the screen. What's more, it is gracefully directed by acclaimed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, who utilizes his amazing skills to elevate it to higher levels.

1 'Black Sails' (2014 - 2017)

Creators: Robert Levine, Jonathan E. Steinberg

For pirate media enjoyers, Black Sails may be a popular television show. And while it isn't as overlooked as others mentioned on this list, gathering a dedicated fanbase, the Robert Levine and Jonathan E. Steinberg series is ultimately not as well-known from mainstream audiences. Set in the early 18th century, it illustrates the misadventures of Captain Flint (Toby Stephens), Long John Silver (Luke Arnold), and other notorious pirates as they navigate the dangerous waters of the Caribbean.

The character arcs and well-crafted storylines are huge highlights of this 2014 show, which sadly reached the end of its run in 2017. Furthermore, Black Sails benefits from a fantastic ensemble cast and an overall compelling narrative that meditates on power, loyalty, and the undying quest for freedom, shedding light on how gritty life abroad on a ship can be — especially when one is fighting enemies and simultaneously facing their own demons.

