It’s not surprising that films about politics have taken off in the last decade. Politics are relentlessly covered in the news, and more often than not, real events feel less plausible than what’s on-screen. Although political movies can induce anxiety, they can also help explain complex political topics that would have been dull otherwise.

While great political films like Lincoln, Argo, and Zero Dark Thirty have been endlessly praised, there are more than a few hidden gems that deserve more credit. These political thrillers of the 2010s are arguably the most underrated.

10 'Fair Game' (2010)

Doug Liman is a very versatile filmmaker. While he certainly leaves a memorable legacy behind in the action genre thanks to his work on Edge of Tomorrow and The Bourne Identity, Liman proved that he could tackle more serious subject material with his 2010 thriller Fair Game.

The film tells the incredible true story of Valorie Plame (Naomi Watts), a CIA employee who leaked critical information about the United States’ overseas war tactics. As a result, both Plame and her husband (Sean Penn) are put under increased scrutiny and struggle to conduct their patriotic duties.

9 'Green Zone' (2010)

Matt Damon reunited with his Bourne director Paul Greengrass for this realistic examination of the Middle East conflict, told from the perspective of a Mobile Exploitation Team leader who searches for weapons of mass destruction. Greengrass obviously knows his way around action, but there’s a senselessness to the violence in Green Zone that makes it more disturbing.

The film explores how so many lives became lost in pursuit of a misguided mission, which makes it superior to the many films about the Iraq War that often struggle to convey this frustration. Its action-oriented elements don’t detract from the importance of this theme.

8 'J. Edgar' (2011)

Clint Eastwood’s 2011 biopic of the FBI founder J. Edgar Hoover (Leonardo DiCaprio) has a somewhat notorious reputation, but Eastwood’s personal politics (and the film’s unfortunate use of old-age makeup effects) don’t detract from the intent of the film.

J. Edgar seeks to be as objective as possible in its depiction of Hoover; as always, DiCaprio is able to totally immerse himself within the character. Eastwood utilizes a creative technique of incorporating flashbacks to piece together events from Hoover’s past, revealing the lies he has grown to accept as truth.

7 'No' (2012)

Any fan of the creative historical reimaginings of historical figures in Jackie and Spencer should definitely check out director Pablo Larrain’s depiction of one of the most important events in Chile’s history with the Academy Award-nominated political thriller No.

In 1988, the nation held a democratic election over the fate of the military dictator Augusto Pinochet, with citizens given the simple choice between “Yes” and “No.” The filmexplores the perspective of the “No” campaign’s chief advertising creator, René Saavedra (Gael Garcia Bernal), in a quest to guide citizens toward accepting their own freedom.

6 'The Company You Keep' (2012)

The Company You Keep was essentially Robert Redford’s Unforgiven; similar to Eastwood’s 1992 western masterpiece, the film feels like a legacy sequel to Redford's films during his youth, such as Three Days of the Condor and All The President’s Men.

Redford stars as an aging whistleblower who is forced to abandon his guise of normalcy after a clever journalist (Shia LaBeouf) discovers his secret. Four decades may have passed since the height of Redford’s career, but he hasn’t lost any of the charisma that made him such an exciting leading man in political thrillers.

5 'Night Moves' (2013)

Night Moves couldn’t be more different from the rest of Kelly Reichardt’s work. Although Reichardt tends to use her realistic style to examine romantic relationships and friendships, Night Moves explores a misguided attempt at activism. Jesse Eisenberg, Dakota Fanning, and Peter Sarsgaard star as a trio of extreme environmentalists whose detonation of a pipeline results in human casualties.

Reichardt brilliantly examines the group’s collective guilt, fear, and anxiety in the emotional days that follow. She maximizes silence as an instrument of tension as the characters seek to atone for their actions.

4 'A Most Wanted Man' (2014)

The work of the late great British novelist John le Carre has inspired many excellent adaptations, including The Night Manager and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. The adaptation of le Carre’s 2008 novel A Most Wanted Man feels particularly timely with its exploration of urban terrorism and the refugee crisis.

In one of the last performances of his career, Philip Seymour Hoffmansteals the film as the German secret agent Günther Bachmann. Hoffman is able to add a clarity of emotion to even the densest of political conversations; it’s a testament to his unparalleled talent.

3 'Blackhat' (2015)

In hindsight, Michael Mann’s Blackhat has aged much better than its reputation suggests. The notion of a hacker triggering a global economic meltdown no longer feels like fiction, and Mann shows how easily infrastructure can collapse when all financial interactions are digital.

Chris Hemsworth entirely sheds his "Thor" persona with his terrific performance as the imprisoned hacker Hathaway, whom the CIA enlists to find an elusive cyberterrorist who has brought the world to its knees.

2 'Eye in the Sky' (2016)

Who is to blame for civilian casualties? At what point do the ends justify the means during the pursuit of justice? It’s not always clear, and the 2016 thriller Eye in the Sky brilliantly explores the critical decisions made during a multinational terrorist manhunt and drone strike.

Helen Mirren and the late, great Alan Rickman deliver captivating performances as the British military officials charged with assessing the risks of a bombing, but it’s Aaron Paul that steals the film with his emotional portrayal of a drone pilot who suffers a crisis of confidence.

1 'Official Secrets' (2019)

Official Secrets is a sobering and infuriating examination of a true story that feels almost surreal. The film recounts the GCHQ analyst Katharine Gun’s (Keira Knightley) leak of critical documents related to British and American espionage operations overseas, which heavily influenced the decision to invade Iraq.

It’s another gem from Eye in the Sky director Gavin Hood, who has certainly redeemed himself by directing 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverinewith two delicately balanced political thrillers. Hood has now proved twice that he’s a much more talented filmmaker than the unfortunate X-Men prequel would suggest.

