Over time, television and streaming services have delivered a good amount of post-apocalyptic shows – the most recent one being The Last of Us, an already-beloved TV series based on the fan-favorite action-adventure game developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment. Filled with a bunch of emotional and action-packed scenes, the post-apocalyptic HBO series is a total hit so far, fascinating both general audiences and critics.

Although the new series is trending right now, there are actually many more TV shows of the genre that may appeal to TLoU's audience. Ditching the obvious recommendations apart – like the globally appreciated The Walking Dead – here are a few post-apocalyptic shows that Redditors believe viewers should give a shot, from Jericho all the way down to 12 Monkeys.

1 'Jericho' (2006 - 2008)

This American post-apocalyptic drama show centers on the lives of the residents of the fictional city of Jericho, Kansas, after the nuclear attack on 23 big cities in the United States. When the town is left in the dark after seeing a mushroom cloud, the residents attempt to find answers on how to survive.

On Reddit, Jericho is considered to be "severely underrated" among many. Turns out that the beloved show has successfully won a special place in the hearts of several users. "I’ve watched this show so many times... I really wish season 2 was longer... and a season 3 to wrap up the civil war possibility," a Redditor commented.

2 'Colony' (2016 - 2018)

Set in the near future, this intriguing show takes the core element of the best alien invasion movies, where a family fights in order to stick together in a new world order. Through the series, they find themselves facing complications and making difficult decisions to survive a Los Angeles that has been occupied by outside intruders.

Many Redditors seem to be disappointed that the show never got picked up despite how good it is. Jurassic_boombastic is one of the many people who mentioned "Colony" when Reddit asked for underrated post-apocalyptic show recommendations. "Really good show," another Redditor added.

3 'Survivors' (2008 - 2010)

Survivors centers around a group of people who strive to survive the repercussions of a terrible viral pandemic referred to as "European flu," which infects and kills 90% of the world's population by weakening the human body's immune system quite by a lot.

One Redditor highlights how the series is "written really well" and many seem to agree. According to MGD109, what's so good about Survivors is how it takes "a look at a lot of the honest issues that would occur in a post-apocalyptic society, that most shows brush over."

4 'Jeremiah' (2002 - 2004)

Starring Luke Perry and Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Jeremiah and Kurdy, the sci-fi action-drama series Jeremiah is, like many other TV shows mentioned here, set in a post-apocalyptic future where a virus has wiped out most of humanity decades prior. Jeremiah heads on a quest to relocate to a mysterious place that his father mentioned: Valhalla.

While the series is certainly cherished by many, a user agrees that it is generally very underappreciated. "This gets mentioned so infrequently. Everyone remembers Jericho (and should), but it seems like Jeremiah slipped through the cracks. It was just as good, which is saying a lot," julznlv says.

5 'Black Summer' (2019 - 2021)

Black Summer is the prequel to Z Nation, which was also mentioned on the platform. The series follows a mother, who, after being torn from her daughter, does whatever is in her power to find her. Teaming up with a small group of American refugees, Rose (Jaime King) leads the group of survivors to find the strength they need to survive during Black Summer's deadly zombie apocalypse.

Although there are many Z Nation fans out there, some Redditors, including Littl3mata, find that Black Summer "needs more attention". In a comment, another Redditor reflects on what they like the most about the show, namely the "fairly elaborate shots and very little dialogue" while also adding that they like how dim-witted characters "are dealt with pretty quickly instead of sticking around and causing problems."

6 'Station Eleven' (2021 - 2022)

This captivating post-apocalyptic HBO miniseries is based on the novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel and features multiple timelines as it tells the stories of survivors of the deadly flu. In the meantime, the group comes across a dangerous self-proclaimed prophet.

Described by a Redditor as "deeply moving in a way that I can't articulate. It wasn't always easy to watch but it was also hopeful and even a little cathartic," Station Eleven depicts how many people turn to faith in the face of peril and struggles.

7 'The Leftovers' (2014 - 2017)

The Leftovers is one of HBO's best original works. The series centers around the aftermath of the disappearance of 2% of the global population. Three years after the devastating events, a group of people in a small New York community attempt to continue with their lives.

While some would likely agree that the series is not exactly "underrated," many Redditors couldn't help mentioning it. On the website, an enthusiastic Reddit user compares it to Game of Thrones and True Detective and calls it a "masterpiece from beginning to end," as well as "the best thing HBO has ever pulled off."

8 'Utopia' (2013 - 2014)

A group of people who meet online come across a bizarre, rare manuscript of a graphic novel — one that seems to hold mysterious answers and predictions to events both past and present. However, soon enough, they find themselves being tracked down by an alarming organization known as "The Network."

"Utopia is so amazing. I loved it so much I made my own merch for it because I couldn’t find much of anything," a Redditor says. "SO sad it was canceled, it deserved so much better." While there is no clear reason why the show has come to an end, there were likely not enough people tuning in for Utopia, which led the underrated show to its premature finale.

9 'Into the Badlands' (2015 - 2019)

Set in a post-apocalyptic America 500 years from now, Into the Badlands follows a mighty warrior and a young boy with superpowers who journey through the dangerous Badlands, a region of former North American states which is now controlled by feudal Barons, whilst looking for enlightenment.

According to Reddit, one of the things the show does best is accurately depicting martial arts. "Some of the best martial arts choreography on a tv series," grandmofftalkin remarked. Other users agree that, while the series features an interesting premise, some performances were not the best and ended up ruining the whole experience.

10 '12 Monkeys' (2015 - 2018)

Inspired by the classic blockbuster and set in the year 2043, 12 Monkeys revolves around a time traveler named James Cole (Aaron Stanford) from a post-apocalyptic future who appears in the present day (2015) on a quest to locate and destroy the source of a deadly epidemic that will eventually extinguish mankind.

"Had to scroll way too far to see this. Just got done with a full rewatch today. This series is crazy unappreciated," KneeHighMischief rightly remarks, and many seem to agree. "To me it's the best thing SyFy ever did by a wide margin." Another Reddit user adds that they loved the "evolution of characters throughout the series run" under the same comment.

