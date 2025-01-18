The Prime Video catalog has been growing steadily over the years, not just allowing hungry streamers to consume their favorites on repeat but also filling it with lesser-known nuggets of gold that deserve more praise. That goes even more for the psychological thriller genre, which is often overshadowed by the immense horror umbrella that tends to get the spotlight when folks search for something to give them the good kind of goosebumps.

So, it’s time to put you onto the good stuff — the underground cult classic stuff. Here are the most underrated psychological thriller movies on Prime Video right now. For more recommendations, check out our list of the best psychological thriller movies, psychological thriller shows, and best movies and shows across all genres on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: These movies are available on US Prime Video.

‘Coherence’ (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Coherence Release Date August 6, 2013 Director James Ward Byrkit Cast Emily Baldoni , Maury Sterling , Nicholas Brendon , Lorene Scafaria , Elizabeth Gracen Runtime 89 Minutes

Filmmaker James Ward Byrkit steps out of his usual partnership with Gore Verbinski to make his directorial debut in this haunting tale of shifting realities. Coherence is an intimate thriller that takes place at a dinner party between eight friends on the night of a mysterious comet that is said to cause unnatural effects. The film has a deliberate low-budget feel that gives it an almost nostalgic home video style, which enhances the eerie vibes once the mystery pops off. It feels like a disservice to tell you any more than that, but I will say that the cast really makes the premise work, especially Emily Foxler and Maury Sterling, who feel the most like the leads of this ensemble.

‘Dark Nature’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% | IMDb: 4.4/10

Dark Nature Release Date May 25, 2023 Director Berkley Brady Cast Hannah Emily Anderson , Madison Walsh , Roseanne Supernault , Kyra Harper , Daniel Arnold , Luke Moore , Griffin Cork , Ivy Miller , Lisa Moreau Runtime 85 minutes

The second directorial debut we have for you is by Canadian filmmaker Berkley Brady, who presents a nightmare of fear and paranoia starring Hannah Emily Anderson (The Purge). Dark Nature is a creature feature with supernatural elements that seems to dip its toe into the metaphorical as it follows five women on a backpacking trip led by a trauma therapist into the deep Canadian forest. Similar to films like The Babadook, the biggest source of fear is rooted in trauma as each woman relives their worst moments through wild nightmares and hallucinations that plague them as they attempt to work through their past abuses.

‘Synchronic’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 78% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Synchronic Release Date October 23, 2020 Director Aaron Moorhead , Justin Benson Cast Natasha Tina Liu , Sam Malone , Lawrence Turner , Bill Oberst Jr. , Shane Brady , Jamie Dornan , Devyn A. Tyler , Betsy Holt , Katie Aselton , Martin Bats Bradford , Carl Palmer , Anthony Mackie , Ally Ioannides , Aaron Groben Runtime 96 minutes Expand

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star in this time-bending psychedelic journey through the multi-film universe created by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Synchronic feels like the movies Limitless and Primer slammed into each other and fused into a whole new entity. The story follows Mackie and Dornan as two paramedics who keep encountering victims of a strange drug that allows users to phase through time — a discovery they make when one of them gets exposed to it through an accidental needle prick. Once this film starts rolling, it is a non-stop thrill ride through different eras, crippling grief, and a gripping mystery.

‘MK Ultra’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 5.0/10

MK Ultra Release Date October 7, 2022 Director Joseph Sorrentino Cast Anson Mount , Jaime Ray Newman , Jason Patric , Alon Aboutboul , Jen Richards , David Jensen Runtime 98 minutes

Dramatizing the real-life mind control experiments conducted by the CIA in the 60s, MK Ultra is a tense affair written and directed by a former member of Intelligence Operations for the US, Joseph Sorrentino. The story focuses on this clandestine division of American law enforcement as they dance around the lines of ethics by testing psychedelics and custom substance cocktails on human subjects to alter their behavior. Anson Mount is a true chameleon as he takes on the role of a reluctant psychiatrist who gets recruited to the program based on his work with LSD. This period thriller has the same vibe as the hit series Mindhunter while shining a light on the horrific human rights violations our government is capable of enacting.

‘Buried’ (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Deadpool fans can fight me on this, but Buried is one of Ryan Reynolds’ best performances of his whole career. Reynolds acts his butt off as the only character on screen for the entire runtime, as this claustrophobic survival thriller takes place inside a coffin buried underground that his character must escape using only his phone and whatever is in his pockets. Director Rodrigo Cortés creates an absolutely harrowing experience as he puts the audience in the same cramped space as the protagonist, using only natural lighting sources to emphasize the crushing solitude and darkness that comes with being buried alive.

‘True Fiction’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 5.0/10

True Fiction Release Date May 24, 2019 Cast John Cassini , Sara Alicia Garcia , Julian Black Antelope , Julian Richings , Catherine Gell , Jason Schneider , Reamonn Joshee , Angelique Berry , Jennifer Boudreau , Lauren Hanna , Brian Martell Runtime 97 minutes

Written and directed by Braden Croft, True Fiction is a Canadian thriller that slashes its way into a bit of horror by slowly evolving into a cabin in the woods nightmare. The story follows a young aspiring writer, played by Sara Garcia, who gets an exclusive invitation to the remote home of her favorite author. Unfortunately, he decides he is done writing horror, instead choosing to create his own. The film homages many classic thrillers of the past, especially that of Stephen King, while presenting a story full of twists and turns that will keep even the most experienced viewers guessing.

‘Perfect Enemy’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 5.5/10

A Perfect Enemy Release Date June 11, 2021 Director Kike Maíllo Cast Tomasz Kot , Athena Strates , Marta Nieto , Dominique Pinon , Felizia Trube , Julian Helmes , Freyja Simpson , Sebastian Ghandchi , Nerea Jordana , Götz Vogel von Vogelstein , Barbara Stollhans , George Strassburg , Janosh Hetzel , Clara Immel , Stefanie Früchtenicht , Alfredo Sancha , Marc Galtié , Jean Paul Szybura Runtime 89 minutes Expand

Based on the Belgian novel by Amélie Nothomb, Perfect Enemy is an unsettling game of cat-and-mouse that wraps the viewer around its finger before it strikes hard with a wild ending. The film surrounds the odd encounters of a famous architect (Tomasz Kot), who is confronted by a strange young woman (Athena Strates). She tries to blackmail him with a crime he says he didn't do, but as she appears more and more in his life, their connection starts to unfold in disastrous ways. The story is reminiscent of thrillers like The Killing of a Sacred Deer, where a successful man has to grapple with a deadly piece of his past with no options to escape unscathed.

‘Black Box’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Black Box Release Date October 6, 2020 Director Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Cast Mamoudou Athie , Phylicia Rashad , Amanda Christine , Tosin Morohunfola , Charmaine Bingwa , Donald Watkins Runtime 100 minutes

Co-written and directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. in his debut feature film, Black Box feels like a cross between Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and an episode of Black Mirror as it explores a fringe technology resembling VR that can restore memories. Starring Mamoudou Athie (Kinds of Kindness) and Phylicia Rashad (Creed III), the story follows a single father who undergoes an experimental treatment after he lost his wife in a car crash that also damaged the memory centers in his brain. You wouldn’t know this was Osei-Kuffour’s first big film, as the direction of both the performances and visuals are outstanding and captivating, perfectly capturing the fear of one’s mind betraying them and the horror of that making you lose who you once were.

