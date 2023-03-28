Popular reality TV series has been dominating screens for ages. Many shows such as Big Brother, RuPaul's Drag Race, and the various Got Talent series earn tens of millions of viewers with every episode and have lasted for over a dozen seasons. These series often also have other versions from other countries.

There are many other reality shows out there that put a fresh spin on the usual formulas. Even though these shows may have been decently popular during their prime or in their country of origin, in a broad sense, they're still highly underrated.

'Survivorman' (2005-2016)

Image via Cream Productions & Wilderness Spirit Productions

Survivorman is a Canadian survival series that ran for eight seasons. The show is directed and filmed by its sole star: survival expert Les Stroud. In each episode of the show, Stroud travels to a pre-scouted remote location and attempts to survive for over a week in the harsh environment.

Aside from being interesting, it's also genuinely informative as Stroud gives several pointers on what plants can or cannot be eaten, how to scavenge for supplies, and how to seek shelter. Stroud also feels like a more down-to-earth person and doesn't typically perform eccentric stunts solely for the purpose of shock value, which is more than can be said for some other survival series.

'Show Me the Money' (2012-)

Image via CJ Entertainment

There's a seemingly endless amount of singing competitions on the air. With shows like The Voice, The Masked Singer, American Idol, and The X-Factor, it seems like there's no shortage of aspiring singers trying to make it big on TV. But what about rappers? Well, luckily, there's Show Me the Money, a South Korean TV series that features a rap competition.

The show has been notorious for increasing the South Korean public's interest in hip-hop: it is even loved by Western fans of the genre, and it's consistently entertaining. The show stars already-established Korean rappers as well as a few fresh faces and proves that rapping does require talent.

'The World's Strictest Parents' (2008-2012)

Image via Twenty Twenty

The World's Strictest Parents involves two rebellious teenagers (usually one boy and one girl) who have gotten into so much trouble that the parents (and, in some cases, the police) don't know what to do with them anymore. So, with no other option left, the parents send their children halfway across the world to live with a randomly-selected family for a week. The parents of this new family are known for being extremely strict. The challenge is to give troubled teens a huge dose of tough love to see if they can turn their lives around for the better. Each episode features a new family, a new set of rebels, and a new location.

What makes the show different is that every teen that appears is different in their own way. Some are set in their ways, while others are deeply troubled individuals with emotionally vulnerable sides. The show first started as a British series, but it eventually spread to other countries, including Denmark, Germany, Türkiye, Australia, and New Zealand.

'World of Dance' (2017-2020)

Image via World of Dance

You're probably familiar with the dance competition, So You Think You Can Dance? A lot of times, this series features individual dancers of various styles. Some of these dancers are great. Others, not so much. One thing about World of Dance, however, is that all the competitors are great.

The show pits some of the best dance crews in the world against each other in jaw-dropping performances. If you're in the mood for eye candy and incredible choreography, this is the show for you.

'Bondi Rescue' (2006-)

Image via Cordell Jigsaw Productions

Bondi Rescue is an Australian reality show centering on the lifeguards working at Bondi Beach in Sydney. The show features the rescues performed by the staff and all the hazards they face, including sharks and various other dangerous forms of ocean life.

The series has been running for quite some time now, and many have found it to be stale. Its earlier seasons still hold up as very interesting, as the world of Bondi lifeguards was relatively unknown before the show began to air.

'In Real Life' (2009-2011)

Image via Apartment 11

In Real Life they starred 18 kids ages 12 to 14 who were assigned to participate in a series of grueling challenges centered around real-world occupations. These jobs weren't your stereotypical office jobs. Every episode featured a new set of challenges and a new world of employment to explore and was almost always unique and exciting.

Some examples include but are not limited to: circus performer, racecar driver, movie stuntperson, zookeeper, Broadway star, beekeeper, wilderness rescuer, and so much more. It gives insight into the skills actually required for such monumental tasks. Though the show is geared towards young adults, it's a pretty fun watch for adults, too. The show won various "Best Program" awards from several different networks and was nominated for many more. It's a real shame it was so short-lived.

'Extreme Cheapskates' (2012-2014)

Image via TLC

This is one of those shows that you've probably seen clips of online but have yet to watch a single full episode. This is your sign to do so. Extreme Cheapskates is exactly what it sounds like. It featured people in every episode are notorious penny-pinchers who will do anything to save a quick buck.

To an outsider, many of these methods seem bizarre, unconventional, or even downright ridiculous. But it's still entertaining to see how people find ways to save money. Who knows? You might even learn a thing or two yourself.

'Hacking the System' (2014-)

Image via National Geographic

This National Geographic show is hosted by Brian Brushwood and shows several unethical (but not always illegal) ways to work around social and financial barriers. Some of this includes how to get a few places ahead in a long line, how to become a well-known regular at a restaurant, and how to get discounts at stores.

To reiterate: the things featured on the show are often unethical. Some of them may actually be useful in the right circumstances if you can wrestle with your conscience enough. But if you're not the kind of person who can inconvenience others for your own benefit, then you should still watch the show. At least then, you'll know what to look for should you run into someone who experiences no such moral dilemma.

'The Worst Cooks in America' (2010-)

Image via Optomen Productions Inc.

Just like singing competitions, there are many well-established cooking competitions out there to choose from. Take the likes of Masterchef, Chopped, The Great British Bake-Off, or Hell's Kitchen, for example. The premise is that a bunch of amateur cooks are put through a culinary training program to produce an edible three-course meal for food critics.

You might not be the best at cooking. Sometimes this can be disheartening. But rest assured, you will never be worse than the people on this show. The cooking methods featured by the cooks in the series are bizarre, dangerous, or unconventional and often leaves hilarious results. It's so absurd that it's funny, which makes it worth checking out.

'Who Wants to Be a Superhero?' (2006-2007)

Image via Sci Fi

Who Wants to Be a Superhero? was a competition in which contestants aspired to become the next star of a comic book. They dressed up in custom-made superhero costumes and participated in a series of challenges to prove that their hero was the best among the others. Not only have the winners of the show been turned into comics but action figures and Syfy movie characters as well.

The show, as you can imagine, was absolutely ludicrous but funny and entertaining all the same. It's a step back from the normal competitive show formula, which favors ridiculousness and fun rather than the talent of the competitors themselves. The show was also created and judged by Marvel comic book legend Stan Lee. If that's not enough of a reason to watch it, what is?

